When it comes to thrilling cinematic adversaries, dinosaurs are not to be forgotten in the creature-feature, MonsterVerse side of the genre. Prehistoric adventure movies pit science against nature and man versus beast in the highest of stakes. The iconic franchises lead the charge in both riveting movie-goers with pulse-racing scenes and cultivating an appreciation for the filmmaking feat it takes to bring the creatures back to life.

The most thrilling dinosaur movies feature dangerously curious carnivores, legendary mythical monsters, and family-friendly fun. Each film uses the best special effects at its disposal, with many earning and winning Oscars, while others remain B-movie classics. Whether the humans are hiding from, hunting, or studying the inhabitants of the Jurassic era, the best, most thrilling movies of this sci-fi subgenre transport audiences back millions of years for an unforgettable movie-going experience.

10 '65' (2023)

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Setting aside the narrative predictability and avoiding genre comparisons, 65 still serves as a solid prehistoric survival thriller. The movie stars Adam Driver as astronaut pilot Mills when he crash lands on what turns out to be Earth 65 million years ago. As he fights for survival against the Jurassic inhabitants, he discovers he's not alone when he meets Koa (Ariana Greenblatt). 65 is a blend of B-movie vibes with excellent visual effects and a strong lead.

The movie is an hour and a half of prehistoric wilderness with terrifying predators that audiences are thankful not to have to encounter in the real wild. 65 never claims to be a classic or the greatest dinosaur movie of all time, but what it lacks in premise execution it makes up for in world-building, melodramatic heart, and thrilling dinosaur sequences.

9 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' (2008)

Directed by Eric Brevig

For fans of Brendan Fraser and action-adventure movies, Journey to the Center of the Earth provides prehistoric thrills under a family-friendly premise. Based on the book by Jules Verne, a professor (Fraser), his nephew (Josh Hutcherson), and their expedition guide (Anita Briem) discover a lost world deep in the caverns below Iceland; however, the volcanic activity and dangerous creatures force them to find a way out, and quickly.

While it lacks the adrenaline rushes of PG-13 and R franchise movies, Journey to the Center of the Earth lets young audiences into the thrills of a dinosaur movie without graphic deaths and violence. Instead, it tantalizes with adventure obstacles that cater to the imagination of its target audience.

8 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

This sequel may not have received the best reception following its legendary predecessor, but The Lost World: Jurassic Park still maintains its fair share of thrills and intensity. Four years after the catastrophic events on Isla Nubar, a group of scientists treks to Site B on the second island to study the free-roaming dinosaurs while the bioengineering company that started Jurassic Park seeks to bring them to the mainland.

The star-studded cast saw Jeff Goldblum return with Vince Vaughn and Julianne Moore, among others, joining. The premise lacked the punch of the original narrative, but the thrills are just as terrifying when the T-Rex comes around. The RV scene is a palm-sweating, nerve-wracking experience as the mother T-Rex searches for her baby. The Lost World pales in comparison to the original, but is a thrilling popcorn dinosaur movie not to be counted out.

7 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts

With its incredible special effects and intensified action, Kong: Skull Island is one of the more thrilling installments in the legendary creature's canon. Audiences are transported back to an uncharted island in the Pacific post-Vietnam War, where a group of scientists and a photographer with a military escort discover the existence of King Kong; however, when their seismic testing awakens the Skull Crawlers, they must help Kong defend his home from their terrifying jaws.

While many of the gigantic creatures the humans encounter on the island are not dinosaurs, just supersized, the Skull Crawlers are prehistoric terrors that have battled the Kong Family for generations. Kong: Skull Island is a clash of MonsterVerse gladiators that thrives on special effects, sound design, and stunning visuals incorporating its human counterparts.

6 'The Valley of Gwangi' (1969)

Directed by Jim O'Connolly

Merging the adventure of a Western and the thrills of a dinosaur flick, The Valley of Gwangi is the perfect combination wrapped up into a B-movie. The feature stars James Franciscus as Tuck Kirby, a cowboy who discovers dinosaurs in the Mexican valley. Desperate to save his struggling Wild West Show, Tuck and a group of riders capture an Allosaurus called Gwangi, making him the star attraction of the show. Things do go according to plan when Gwangi escapes and wreaks havoc on the small town.

Using stop-motion animation, The Valley of Gwangi is a perfect genre throwback. The thrills call back to an era of simplicity in cinema, reminding modern viewers of the luxury of today's special effects. It is a dino versus cowboy film that allows audiences to suspend belief in a sci-fi fantasy creature feature in its own universe separate from Kong and Godzilla.

5 'Dinosaur' (2000)

Directed by Eric Leighton and Ralph Zondag

It was the family-friendly Jurassic Park for children of the 90s and 2000s with computer-animated dinosaurs that made it all feel so real. Dinosaur begins with an egg's journey from its nest into the jungle where it hatches in the arms of a family of lemurs. When a meteor shower destroys their homeland, Aladar (D. B. Sweeney) and his family, alongside a herd of dinosaurs, migrate to an oasis called the Nesting Ground, with a pack of carnivorous Carnotauruses following closely behind.

For a PG-rated movie, Dinosaur hit the mark with a thrilling predatorial adversary, their entrances always hair-raising. The detailed animation holds the movie together, especially where audiences feel the narrative lacks. With breakthrough graphics for its era, Dinosaur remains a family-friendly thrill in the prehistorical genre.

4 'King Kong' (2005)

Directed by Peter Jackson