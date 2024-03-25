The Big Picture Get ready for a heartwarming comedy with quirky characters in Hulu's Dinosaur.

The audience is in for a heartwarming, hilarious coming-of-age story in Hulu’s upcoming comedy Dinosaur. The series casts Ashley Storrie in the leading role as Nina, an adorable autistic paleontologist with three degrees, whose life takes an uncomfortable turn when her sister makes a decision she can't wrap her head around. The first trailer has been released for the comedy-drama that sets the happy-go-lucky tone of the series and promises an emotional plot that has our interest piqued.

The trailer sees Nina and Evie, two sisters whose lives are intertwined in the best way possible — from morning runs to their love for Taylor Swift the two women totally get each other. Things take a turn when Evie decides to get married to a man she barely knows just six weeks after meeting him. This sudden change makes Nina very uncomfortable, but she wants to stick along with her sister through thick and thin, thus beginning the comedy of errors and a journey of evolution.

Who Is Behind ‘Dinosaur?’

The series is co-created by Storrie and Matilda Curtis and hails from the makers of fan-favorite shows Fleabag and The Tourist. Dinosaur appears to be a slice-of-life comedy with elements of sisterhood, identity, and interdependence, as the trailer states the theme as “even sisters need to evolve.” But Nina’s relationship with her sister isn’t the entire focus of the series as we also see her grappling with new avenues in her paleontology career as well as a budding relationship with the kind-hearted man she meets.

The series seems a heartfelt comedy that has something for everyone with its themes and plot supported by power-packed performers in the cast. The series cast Storrie in her debut role as Nina, Kat Ronney as her sister Evie, and Vicki Pepperdine as their mother. Also in the cast are David Carlyle as Bo, Lorn Macdonald as Lee, Danny Ashok as Ranesh, and Greg Hemphill as Ade. Further rounding off the cast are Sabrina Sandhu as Amber, Ben Rufus Green as Shane, Jim Kitson as Declan, Sally Howitt as Diane, Kate Dickie as Cecily, and Sanjeev Kohli as Sachin.

The six-episode U.K. comedy series comes from Two Brothers Pictures and is executive produced by Sarah Hammond, Katie Churchill, Harry Williams, and Jack Williams. While, Caitriona Renton serves as co-executive producer with Niamh McKeown directing, and Brian Coffey producing.

All episodes of Dinosaur will arrive on Hulu on April 5. You can check out the new trailer below: