Part Full House, part The Flintstones, part All in the Family, part well, nothing we'd seen before on TV, Dinosaurs roared onto ABC in April 1991, a brontosaurus-sized hit from the start. One of Jim Henson's last projects before his death, the premise of the series, borne out of The Simpsons and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (we'll explain shortly), is pretty straightforward: "a sitcom, but about a family of dinosaurs." If you haven't seen it, you really should. And if you have, rediscover one of television's unique, nightmarish, yet heartwarming series.

How 'The Simpsons' and 1990's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Led to 'Dinosaurs'

Dinosaurs started as a pitch that Jim Henson had before he passed away, that of domestic dinosaurs, and was formally pitched by Brian Henson, Jim's son, to ABC and Disney executives after he took over his father's company, per Entertainment Weekly. Michael Jacobs, executive producer and co-creator of Dinosaurs, said, "Brian was pitching Jim’s idea that dinosaurs had started families, and because of the immense popularity of dinosaurs with children and because of TGIF [ABC's Friday night lineup] being a safe place for families, what if we combined the two? ABC and Disney responded to it immediately." Responded, yes. Acted? Nope. ABC only picked up Dinosaurs because of the success of the unconventional family dynamic and commentary of The Simpsons, which "proved" America was ready for something different.

But unlike The Simpsons, Dinosaurs would be live-action, with Brian intent on using the same animatronics for the dinosaurs (per Collider) as were used for the 1990 motion picture Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. For the Turtles' live-action debut on the silver-screen, Jim Henson and his Creature Shop created foam and latex costumes for the actors to wear, with a computer system called a "super Waldo" that operated 30 motorized cables in each turtlehead, with 40 pounds of motors, receivers, amplifiers, and on-board computers stored in the Turtles' backpacks. Additionally, puppeteers would use a joystick to operate the eyes, a sophisticated glove that worked the jaw, and infrared light sensors to work the lips. To complete the illusion, the puppeteers and actors worked diligently to coordinate their scenes. The animatronics for the Dinosaurs puppets were the same, only even more refined. They had to be: unlike film, which can be a little more forgiving with time, television networks expected one episode a week, a timeline Brian says they were able to meet by working up to 70 hours over five days.

'Dinosaurs' Was a Jurassic-Sized Hit Thanks to One Character

Depending on your point of view, the animatronic dinosaurs were the thing of nightmares or a pretty amazing feat for television, but either way, Dinosaurs was a groundbreaking series for its time. The series introduced the Sinclair family to television audiences on April 26, 1991: Earl Sinclair (Stuart Pankin), Megalosaurus and patriarch of the clan; Fran Sinclair (Jessica Walter), the Allosaurus mother; Robert "Robbie" Sinclair (Jason Willinger), Hypsilophodon and the oldest child; and Charlene Sinclair (Sally Struthers), the daughter who is the middle child and a Protoceratops. But make no mistake: the star of the show, hands down, was Baby Sinclair, voiced by Elmo himself, Kevin Clash.

As Jacobs recalls in the previously cited Entertainment Weekly, "We were missing a character in the show. Mommy, daddy, sister, and brother is not enough in this case because I don’t think we have an audience surrogate." So Jacobs and co-creator Bob Young tossed around some ideas before asking, "What if a baby hatched right out of the egg and started talking?" That instigated a free-for-all brainstorming session that ended up creating Baby Sinclair, aka "Aaah Aagh I'm Dying You Idiot Sinclair" (a dying Chief Elder's last words, given just as he was about to name the baby). Hitting his father on the head with a frying pan repeatedly and calling him "Not the mama." Yelling, "Again!" after being thrown against the wall. The catchphrase, "I'm the baby, gotta love me." The "Bart/Homer" dynamic between Earl and Baby. The character's popularity allowed Dinosaurs a fair amount of runway to work with, with Jacobs claiming, "As long as the Baby hit his father over the head with a pot, we could use that to hide anything."

What ‘Dinosaurs’ Was Hiding, and What Should Have Remained Hidden

Anyone who remembers going to see Jurassic Park in 1993 will undeniably remember at least one person in the audience yelling, "We're gonna need another Timmy," when Tim (Joseph Mazzello) is knocked off the electric fence. The phrase came from the "Ask Mr. Lizard" show-within-a-show on Dinosaurs. In this Professor Proton-like program, a young dinosaur named Timmy would meet some catastrophic end thanks to the science experiment of the day, prompting Mr. Lizard (Allan Trautman) to say those very words. It was just another example of how pervasive Dinosaurs had become in such a short time. On the surface, the series was not all that different from its TGIF kin, a feel-good sitcom the whole family could enjoy, with Baby Sinclair a plug-and-play variation of the Olsen twins. Beneath that squeaky-clean exterior, though, lay an agenda that provided some serious commentary on contemporary issues: satirical and, in some cases, even damning.

As the previously cited Vulture points out, the fact that Dinosaurs had an agenda at all was impressive, placing it above the normal sitcom tropes that were rampant throughout the TGIF lineup. "We went after the oil companies. We went after corporate America," Jacobs says of the series' often biting satire, "I don't think [the network] knew it's what we were doing in the beginning." And those weren't the only targets. In no particular order, Dinosaurs spoke to environmentalism, women's rights, sexual harassment, censorship, steroid use, drug abuse, racism (two-legged vs. four-legged dinosaurs), puberty (Robbie is caught doing a solo mating dance, alluding to masturbation), even the more-timely-than-ever issues like the rights of LGBTQ and indigenous peoples. Its most scathing parody, the 1992 two-part "Nuts to War," took shots at the still-fresh Gulf War, where the dinosaurs of Pangaea launch an attack on the "four-leggers" to secure pistachio nuts, with all the Desert Storm players like George H.W. Bush and General Norman Schwarzkopf being given dinosaur doppelgängers.

A move to Wednesday nights, and the large expenses associated with the show, ultimately led to the cancelation of Dinosaurs in 1994 after four seasons. Dinosaurs was given the opportunity to wrap things up with a series finale, which they did, in what is largely regarded as one of the worst all-time series finales. Long story short, the finale, "Changing Nature," sees a factory getting built over the swamp where a type of beetle lives, effectively wiping out the species. In turn, the creeping vines that the beetles kept at bay grew out of control, so a defoliant was used to poison the vines... except it called all plant life. To revive the plants, bombs are dropped into the planet's volcanoes in an effort to create rain clouds, but instead, it brings snow, which begat global cooling, which begat the Ice Age and the end of the dinosaurs. And that's how the series ends, with the family shivering together as snow falls outside, forever traumatizing a generation of TV viewers. Dinosaurs producer Kirk Thatcher does claim that the ending was planned from the beginning, the only logical place to end the series after its consistent critique of humanity's disregard for the environment, and anyone associated with the series backs that claim up. But for a fan base that was more interested in Earl getting hit with a metal pot week after week, a heavy-handed, downer ending that wrote off the family they had come to love was never going to sit well... and it hasn't.

The biggest problem with the divisive series finale is that it has largely written the narrative of the series as a whole, with most talk about Dinosaurs focused on that final episode and not the 64 episodes prior to it. It's a shame, because through those 64 episodes, Dinosaurs proved that a sitcom could deliver not only pratfalls and catchphrases, but insightful commentary on current events. Issues that are still relevant today. So do yourself a favor and check out Dinosaurs on Disney+. It's worth discovering, and it's worth discovering, as Baby Sinclair would say, "Again!" Maybe just pretend that the last episode went extinct. It's better that way, no dinosaur bones about it.

Dinosaurs Earl Sinclair, a Megalosaurus, works as a tree pusher for the WESAYSO Corporation, trying to provide for his family while dealing with his boss, B.P. Richfield. His wife, Fran, manages their home and raises their three children: teenage son Robbie, fashion-obsessed daughter Charlene, and the mischievous Baby Sinclair, known for his catchphrases "Not the Mama!" and "I'm the Baby, Gotta Love Me!" The series humorously explores contemporary social issues through the lens of a prehistoric suburban family living in a modern world. Release Date April 26, 1991 Cast Stuart Pankin , Jessica Walter , Sally Struthers , Kevin Clash Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

