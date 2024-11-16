If variety is the spice of life, then can variety also spice up a filmmaker’s body of work? It seems inevitable (so perhaps the spice really must flow), in some way, for a filmography, once large enough, to differ at least a little in terms of quality. The stars can only align so many times, and even great directors are allowed a misfire every now and then (especially if it occurs near to one end of their career, either early or later on).

There might not be too much variation when the filmmaker only sets out to make a moderate number of films (looking at you, Quentin Tarantino), but filmmakers who have been more prolific run the risk of leaving behind uneven filmographies. The following directors can all be counted in this camp, and are selected here because they’ve all made great movies, some not-so-great movies, and perhaps even other movies that fall somewhere in between.

10 Ridley Scott

Movies include: 'Alien' (1979), 'Blade Runner' (1982), 'The Counselor' (2013)

Close

Age has seemingly done the opposite of slowing Ridley Scott down. The director’s feature debut was released the year he turned 40, and within the last decade or so, he seems to be churning movies out even faster than ever. This does mean the quality can be a bit spotty, and it is true that some of his most beloved movies – like Alien and Blade Runner – came from earlier in his career.

He’s done a bit of everything genre-wise, and that further adds to his filmography feeling eclectic. Still, even within the last decade, you might get a misfire like The Counselor or Exodus: Gods and Kings, but then you also get some winners, like The Martian and The Last Duel. He’s still unpredictable and uncompromising in his 80s, and you kind of have to respect that, even if he’s not pumping out hits 100% of the time.

Watch on Hulu

9 Taika Waititi

Movies include: 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014), 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019), Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Image via Unison/Paladin

Up until the early 2020s, Taika Waititi had a wonderfully consistent filmography that consisted entirely of films that were, at worst, quite good, and, at best, were really good. His sense of humor was established early on in grounded dramedies, and then he branched out into comedic horror (What We Do in the Shadows), a superhero comedy (Thor: Ragnarok), and even a dramedy war film (Jojo Rabbit).

2022 was a dark year, though, because Thor: Love and Thunder came out and represented a miss for Waititi. The quirky humor was there, but it was more grating than it had been previously, and too many jokes missed (to say nothing of the out-of-control tone). 2023’s Next Goal Wins also failed to inspire in the way that his 2010s releases had, further muddying his body of work, to some extent… but here’s hoping he can bounce back in the future.

Rent on Apple TV

8 Robert Rodriguez

Movies include: 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996), 'Spy Kids' (2001), 'Machete Kills' (2013)

Image via Miramax Films

There are two wonderful extremes found within the filmography of Robert Rodriguez. He has made some very violent, over-the-top, and entertaining action/crime flicks and exploitation movie homages, like From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, and Planet Terror, all the while also making some goofy yet endearing family-friendly movies, the best of which is probably Spy Kids.

He does just about everything tonally and genre-wise, and his filmography has also fluctuated when it comes to quality. Rodriguez is prolific and seems to have a carefree or somewhat relaxed attitude towards directing, which sometimes proves charming and at other times leads to frustrations, particularly with some of his sequels (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Machete Kills being two of the worst offenders). There’s not much consistency to be found when one digs into Rodriguez’s back catalog, but that can also make the digging out of deep cuts a little more exciting.