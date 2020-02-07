‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards to Return with Original Sci-Fi Film at New Regency

Gareth Edwards‘ career looked to be taking off pretty fast at the success of his low-budget sci-fi film Monsters and then the success of the Godzilla reboot. He was then hired to direct the first Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One, but eventually stepped aside to let Tony Gilroy handle reshoots on the project. Unlike Lord & Miller on Solo, Miller didn’t make waves, so he wasn’t technically fired and he retained credit on Rogue One, but oddly enough, he just kind of disappeared the last few years. Thankfully, it looks like he’s gearing up for his next project.

Variety reports that New Regency will produce and finance an untitled sci-fi film written and directed by Edwards. The project is an original idea from Edwards and takes place in the near-future, but details are unknown beyond that. Edwards hopes to start casting soon and start shooting by this summer.

According to Variety, Edwards has been developing several projects, but wanted to make sure his next project was the right one before moving forward. That’s probably a wise move from Edwards since he got done dirty on Star Wars. He decided to play ball with the studio that was taking the movie away from him, and it didn’t really help his career that much. But to Edwards’ credit, he played it classy. He didn’t leak all the ways his version of Rogue One was different or make the narrative about him. He’s a talented director, and I really enjoyed his approach to Godzilla, so I’m excited to see what he does with his next original project.