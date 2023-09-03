There is a select club of directors who have such star power and appeal that actors will bend over backward to work with them — even if that means taking on the most minor of roles. Directors like Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg always seem to have their pick of the crop for whatever their newest project is when it comes to actors. Look no further than Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for such a stacked cast full of actors who simply wanted to work with the most lauded director of recent memory. It is easy enough to see why, as well. Actors will naturally want to work with a director because they respect their storytelling ability, skill, or broad crowd appeal, or simply because they know that working with such directors will trampoline them to fame, awards, or stardom.

Throughout cinematic history, there have been a number of these sorts of directors who have a particular knack for drawing fantastic and award-winning performances out of actors. Scorsese himself is one of them, as his films have garnered 24 acting Oscar nominations over the years. But if you are looking for the greatest director of all time at creating both Oscar nominees and winners out of his performers, look no further than William Wyler, who holds the record for having directed the most Oscar-winning performances.

Who Was Director William Wyler?

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

It is a curious anomaly of movie history that only film buffs seem to know who William Wyler was. Even if you forget about his actors, his personal accomplishments speak for themselves: if you just consider his personal Oscar haul, he is one of the most impressive directors ever. He won Best Director three times in his career, which is good enough for second place all-time in that category, winning more directing Oscars than Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, David Lean, Milos Forman, and Ang Lee, and tied with the legendary director Frank Capra.

His particular style was characterized by unsurpassed attention to detail and a refusal to quit on any shot or scene until it was crafted to the satisfaction of Wyler’s relentless perfectionism. Decades before Stanley Kubrick famously shot the “staircase scene” from The Shining 127 times, Wyler earned the nickname of “40-take Wyler” from his contemporaries for his insistence on redoing every unsatisfactory shot until it was just right, once putting Henry Fonda through his paces for the same shot 40 times over. As taxing and demanding as he was, though, Charlton Heston would later comment, “his taste is impeccable and every actor knows it," as evidenced in Axel Madsen's authorized biography.

William Wyler Directed 'Ben-Hur' and Barbra Streisand's 'Funny Girl'

Image via Warner Bros.

If you look at his filmography, it is easy to see why he was able to walk away with the directing Oscar so many times. He directed Roman Holiday and also the Barbra Streisand-starring Funny Girl late in his career, but is probably most recognizable for the fact that he is responsible for directing three Best Picture winners in all: Mrs. Miniver in 1942, The Best Years of Our Lives in 1946 (a movie often ranking near the very top of the best Best Picture winners ever) and Ben-Hur in 1959.

One of the most curious aspects of Wyler’s accomplishments as a director is the fact that, in addition to all of his accolades as a director of films that came away with the top prize, he also had a curious knack for coming away with an Oscar for his actors as well. Greer Garson won for her role in Mrs. Miniver, Fredric March won his second trophy for The Best Years of Our Lives, Olivia de Havilland did the same for The Heiress, and Charlton Heston finally came away with his trophy for playing the titular role in Wyler’s Ben-Hur.

William Wyler Directed an Unknown Audrey Hepburn in 'Roman Holiday'

Image via Paramount Pictures

While acting nominations are generally to be expected for films that win Best Picture, though, the most telling example of Wyler’s skills as a director can be seen in the way that he was consistently able to coax award-winning (and nominated) performances out of previously unknown actors, often in their very first film roles. When Teresa Wright won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Best Years of Our Lives, it was only the second film she had ever appeared in. Roman Holiday was billed as “introducing” Audrey Hepburn for a role in which she won her own Oscar, and it was the first film appearance for war veteran Harold Russell in The Best Years of Our Lives that won him Best Supporting Actor. Wyler was even able to fashion a compelling and Oscar-winning acting performance out of musician Burl Ives for The Big Country, and also created an excellent vehicle for Barbra Streisand to win Best Actress in her very first film role with Funny Girl.

Ultimately, when the dust had finally settled on his career, William Wyler left a legacy of not only excellent directing, quality films, and a stack of trophies for Best Picture and Director, but also had a unique power to create, craft, and coax fantastic and Academy Award-winning performances out of both veterans and completely fresh-faced and unknown actors at the same time. In the course of his career, he directed 36 acting nominees, with 14 of them coming away with the statuette. The selection of his winners is an absolute who’s who of some of the greatest and most accomplished actors in Hollywood history as well: Fredric March, Audrey Hepburn, Olivia de Havilland, Greer Garson, Charlton Heston, and more. Perhaps the greatest testament to his abilities when it came to his actors was how he was responsible for the roles that created some of the most iconic names in film history. Audrey Hepburn will forever be associated with Roman Holiday, and Charlton Heston with Ben-Hur.

Gary Cooper and Anthony Perkins Give Excellent Performances in 'Friendly Persuasion'

Image via MGM

The final curiosity of Wyler’s talents for encouraging actors should perhaps come as no surprise given how adept he was as a director. But nonetheless, one of Wyler’s finest films — and perhaps his very finest — is a film that has been forgotten even by many of the cinephiles who know of William Wyler. That is the 1956 film Friendly Persuasion, starring Dorothy McGuire and Gary Cooper, which is a slow and homely story driven almost entirely by the excellent characters that inhabit it. It is a touching, comedic, and ultimately extremely moving tale about a staunchly pacifist Quaker family thrust into turmoil when the Civil War lands squarely on their doorstep, and the various different ways that the pressures of the war push the members of the family to the breaking point.

It is also yet another testament to Wyler’s work as a director, as the film was nominated for six Oscars, and though it didn’t win any, it introduced audiences for the first time to the actor Anthony Perkins, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in his big-screen debut, and movingly portrayed an adult son of the family conflicted by between opposing pulls of his character as he tries to figure out what he really believes. While Perkins became most famous for Psycho, it was that film that earned him his only Oscar nomination and put him on the radar for the first time, as Wyler did for so many others in his career.