For many directors, their debut feature can make or break their career in the film industry. However, some directorial debuts come after a career in the industry has already been established. Frequently, even more so in recent years, Hollywood has seen those with previous experience in acting, writing, and other industry disciplines move over to the director's chair.

Many creatives will argue that developing your craft as a director is made easier by also having experience in other areas of the film or television industries, due to having an understanding of how to build relationships and work with other creatives on set. Some of the most surprising, emotional, heartfelt, and groundbreaking directorial debuts in Hollywood have come from the minds and talents of this group of actors.

10 'Not Wanted' (1949)

Directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino

Image via Film Classics

Actor and director Ida Lupino is regarded by many as one of the most pioneering female directors ever. Lupino made a name for herself in the 1950s with movies such as The Hitch-Hiker and Outrage, due to tackling controversial yet important themes such as sexual assault, illness, and the containment of women in society. However, she turned down the opportunity to place her name on her directorial debut Not Wanted.

Not Wanted tells the story of a woman who falls pregnant after a love affair with a traveling musician, and finds herself struggling to decide how to move forward with her pregnancy. The movie was initially supposed to be directed by Elmer Clifton, who unfortunately passed away just a few days into shooting. Lupino took over the role, leaving all credit for the work to Clifton, and began a directing career that is still remembered favorably today, thirty years after her death.

9 'Passing' (2021)

Directed by Rebecca Hall

Image via Netflix.

Based on the groundbreaking 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, Passing tells the story of two friends in 1920s New York City, both of whom are Black women, but who have very different experiences due to Clare passing as white and integrating herself into a wealthy white family.

Known for starring in The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Iron Man 3, first-time director Rebecca Hall had been working on the project for many years, relating the storyline to the history of her own family. Hall handled the subject matter and led the stunning cast, which included Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, with care and detail. The movie received widespread critical acclaim, earning BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations in multiple categories.

8 'A New Leaf' (1971)

Directed by Elaine May

Image via Paramount Pictures

After gaining recognition for improv comedy with Mike Nichols and appearing on stage, Elaine May's transition to directing was a remarkable one for many reasons. Becoming the first female director with a Hollywood deal since Ida Lupino, May's directorial debut came in the form of 1971's A New Leaf. The black screwball comedy depicts the story of a playboy who, after squandering all his money, plans to marry a wealthy scientist, kill her, and inherit her funds.

May wrote and directed the feature, proving her comedic prowess once again and impressing audiences and critics alike. A New Leaf received both Golden Globe and Writers Guild of America Award nominations and was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 2019.

A New Leaf (1971) Release Date March 11, 1971 Director Elaine May Cast Walter Matthau , Elaine May , Jack Weston , George Rose , James Coco , Doris Roberts , Renée Taylor , William Redfield Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

7 'Yentl' (1983)

Directed by Barbra Streisand

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Company

Barbra Streisand is undeniably one of the most multi-talented and experienced artists in history, excelling in her vast career in movies and the entertainment business. Beginning by performing in nightclubs and on Broadway, Streisand has made a name for herself as an actress, singer, writer, and director, being awarded an EGOT for her contribution to the industry.

With her debut feature, Yentl, which she also wrote and starred in, Streisand told the story of a young Jewish woman who disguised herself as a man in order to receive religious education. While the movie received critical acclaim, it was also panned by some and bagged nominations at the Razzie Awards. Despite this, Yentl is remembered as a feat of creative excellence for Streisand, who made history when she became the first female director to win the Golden Globe for Best Director.

6 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Known for her roles in House, The O.C., and Cowboys & Aliens, Olivia Wilde came out of the gate strong with her 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart. The hilarious coming-of-age comedy follows two best friends, Amy and Molly, who embark on a night of partying, fun, and exploration after realizing that they focused too heavily on academics during their school years.

Booksmart has been likened to other R-rated teen comedies, such as Lady Bird and Superbad, but has been praised for revitalizing the genre, focusing on female friendships, and exploring LGBTQ+ identity. Achieving acclaim from audiences and critics, Olivia Wilde took home multiple awards for directing her first feature.

5 'The Fallout' (2021)

Directed by Megan Park

Close

Known for her role in the divisive teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Megan Park burst onto the directorial scene in 2021 with her drama The Fallout. Starring one of Hollywood's most promising faces, Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, and Modern Family's Julie Bowen, The Fallout depicts the relationships between students who are navigating their trauma following a shooting at their high school.

Park proves herself to be a precise and sure director, handling the film's subject matter in a way that is honest yet caring towards the story and the characters. The Fallout was praised by critics and audiences and won numerous awards when it debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Following the success of her debut, audiences are looking forward to Park's sophomore feature, My Old Ass, which premiered at Sundance to positive reviews in January 2024.

4 'One Night in Miami' (2020)

Directed by Regina King

Image via Amazon Stuidos

Many would argue that Regina King is one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, with an impressive career behind her that is sure to continue for many years. As an actor, King is known for her roles in movies such as Ray and If Beale Street Could Talk, which earned her an Academy Award, and for appearing in the television series American Crime, The Leftovers, and Watchmen.

While she has directed for television series such as This Is Us and Scandal, her big break as a director came with her feature debut, One Night in Miami... in 2020. Based on the stageplay, the movie depicts a fictionalized telling of a meeting between legends Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown in the 1960s as they discuss the civil rights movement. One Night in Miami marked the first movie by an African-American female director to premiere at Venice and went on to earn widespread critical acclaim for King and the cast.

3 'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Image via IMDb

Based on the 2006 novel by Elena Ferrante, Maggie Gyllenhaal made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 psychological drama The Lost Daughter. Known for appearing in projects with her family, such as Donnie Darko, and earning an Academy Award nomination for 2009's Crazy Heart, Gyllenhaal acquired adaptation rights to the novel in 2018 and penned the screenplay herself.

The Lost Daughter depicts a middle-aged divorcee's solo vacation to Greece, which begins as a welcome break from her life as a mother but results in the resurfacing of unsettling memories and moments from her past. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, The Lost Daughter received acclaim and multiple accolades and nominations for Gyllenhaal and cast members Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, including the Golden Osella Award for Best Screenplay and three Academy Award nominations.

2 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directed by Sofia Coppola and adapted from the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides, The Virgin Suicides depicts the coming of age of five sisters, whose lives are somewhat controlled by their overattentive Catholic parents, and the young boys who watch them with fascination from afar. Despite its dark and harrowing narrative, The Virgin Suicides has become something of a cult classic, receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics.

Sofia Coppola, daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, was previously recognized for appearing in her father's films The Godfather and The Outsiders, as well as the likes of Frankenweenie and The Phantom Menace. While her debut feature shows her attention to detail and precision as a director, Coppola credits reading the novel with beginning her journey into the profession, having had little known interest in tackling directing beforehand. The Virgin Suicides built one of the closest relationships of her professional career with lead actor Kirsten Dunst, leading to collaborations in 18th-century dramas Marie Antoinette, The Beguiled, and The Bling Ring.

1 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Directed by Greta Gerwig