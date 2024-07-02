The 2010s were a magnificent decade for cinema. Accompanied by the rise of franchises and shared universes, the decade saw a trend of new filmmakers receiving remarkable creative freedom. Without knowing it, these newbies to the world of major filmmaking were about to put their fingerprints firmly into the annals of cinema history, with some of the best and most acclaimed names of today proving their worth in their very first outing.

Of course, some of these names were well known before, with the 2010s seeing a rise in the movement from in front of the camera to behind it, as well as the first generation of YouTube creators branching out into a more critically associated medium. Little do many audiences still know, but some of their favorite modern movies were perfected on a director's first try. These are the best directorial debuts of the 2010s, brilliant movies that showcased their director's talents and announced them as forces to be reckoned with.

10 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Directed by Bo Burnham

One of the rising stars of the social media boom, Bo Burnham was clearly a multi-talented creative even from the youngest of ages. Whether it was his penchant for eye-catching acting or a wise-beyond-his-years understanding of the existential framework of modern stand-up comedy, Burnham was a new flame destined to burn bright. So, when it was announced that his first feature film would be entering production, expectations were high, and Burnham did not disappoint with a coming-of-age story about a young girl attempting to navigate the anxieties of middle school.

To have someone so young tell a story such as this offers authenticity. The anxious trials of Kayla (Elsie Fisher) become all the more relatable thanks to Burnham being just 28 years old at the time. His keen eye for the avant-garde helps turn a well-worn genre into a breath of fresh air. Eighth Grade feels like Burnham's attempt to put his stamp on the industry with one of its best teen movies in quite some time. Not one for drama lovers, Eighth Grade is a breezy flick with an emphasis on truth, and never afraid to tackle the tough topics.

9 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Who said a directorial debut had to be an original feature? The fourth American adaptation of A Star Is Born, this modern version sees Bradley Cooper both direct and star alongside Lady Gaga. The two play Jackson (Cooper), a troubled, seasoned musician, and Ally (Gaga), a hungry but struggling young singer. The two quickly fall in love, and Jackson helps Ally's career find success, but at what cost to their personal lives?

It would be unwise to bring one of the world's greatest songstresses on board and not have her sing. Beyond much of A Star Is Born's technical brilliance, it is far and away the two lead performances that march this version ahead of its predecessors. Cooper is a surprisingly accomplished vocalist, but it is hard to compete with Gaga, who puts in some of her career-best work in both music and film. Clearly, a long career in the industry primed Cooper to become a talented director, with his subsequent behind-the-camera work proving this was no one-time achievement.

8 'I Will Follow' (2010)

Directed by Ava DuVernay

One of the most powerful voices of her generation, Ava DuVernay's feature film debut came in 2010 with I Will Follow. A simple yet beautifully effective premise, the movie follows a day in the life of Maye (Salli Richardson-Whitfield) as she grieves the loss of her aunt, Amanda (Beverly Todd). Hoping to find light in the dark, Maye is visited by twelve people, each with a unique impact on her seemingly endless melancholy day.

DuVernay's detailed grasp of the confusing, contrapuntal chaos of grief is so deftly displayed in this portrait of humanity.

If this movie can teach an audience anything, it is that DuVernay understands and empathizes with the most basic human emotions. Her detailed grasp of the confusing, contrapuntal chaos of grief is so deftly displayed in this portrait of humanity, with I Will Follow perhaps her most underrated film. What DuVernay would go on to achieve is certainly remarkable, but for those who were convinced by this debut feature, it is certainly not surprising. I Will Follow is one of DuVernay's best films.

7 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Directed by Dan Gilroy

2014 was a fantastic year for film, with the brand-new voice of Dan Gilroy lurking in the shadows with a story ready to infest the audience's nightmares. Nightcrawler follows Jake Gyllenhaal's Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for a job that worms his way into the world of journalism. As he quickly realizes just how volatile the industry is, Bloom begins to construct a unique reality, crafting the next story and stopping at nothing to become the first man on the scene.

The film features one of Gyllenhaal's greatest-ever performances, and Gilroy's understanding of how to ooze tension out of every frame helps the Donnie Darko star's penchant for the unhinged to shine. Bolstered by an eerie atmospheric score, Nightcrawler both satirizes the industry it represents and cruelly idolizes it, with Louis Bloom looking like a product of his environment as well as its strange outlier. An absorbing, capitalism-critiquing plot never threatens to spill into melodrama, with the movie always neatly toeing the line between engaging realism and gritty abstraction.

6 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' (2012)

Directed by Benh Zeitlin

Co-written and directed by Benh Zeitlin on his feature film debut, Beasts of the Southern Wild follows six-year-old Hushpuppy (Quvenzhané Wallis), a child living on the edge of the world with her tough father, Wink (Dwight Henry). When Wink's health begins to deteriorate, so does the world around Hushpuppy, and melting ice caps and the arrival of prehistoric creatures leave the child with no choice but to seek out her mom.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, Beasts of the Southern Wild is somewhat of a masterpiece. Whether that is thanks to a set of gutwrenchingly powerful central performances, a central message that finds home in every heart, or a weaving narrative that feels both wildly unique and comfortably familiar, the movie ticks every box. By denouncing the rules of filmmaking on his first try, director Zeitlin proves that the power of a story that means so much to its author is much more significant than any rule-following attempt at genius.

5 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Ten years before he was crafting A24's second-biggest box office success of all time, Alex Garland was debuting with Ex Machina. The movie follows Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a young computer programmer who works for the world's largest internet company. After winning a competition to spend a week in an exclusive retreat with his CEO, he instead arrives as the unknowing part of an experiment into humanity's first true artificial intelligence.

A decade on, Ex Machina feels even more relevant than before. In the current climate, AI is the terrifying older brother of the surge in technology that has plagued and privileged the 21st century. Ex Machina taps into that zeitgeist fear and appropriates it into a thrilling drama. It is easy to say, from a 2024 perspective, that Garland has a unique eye for sci-fi and intricate drama. Still, an unsuspecting audience in 2014 was happy to admit his early signs of directorial genius. A winding plot about humans acting as robots and vice versa, Ex Machina is the perfect introduction to a bright spark in modern cinema.

4 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

The coming-of-age drama is the breeding ground of exciting new directors, and one of the 2010s best examples of this coming in Olivia Wilde's Booksmart. The night before their high school graduation, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) realize that their dedication to academia was at the sacrifice of a fun time. Desperate to make up for lost time, the girls use this one final night to let their hair down and leave high school with no regrets.

Comedically raucous and stylistically charming, Booksmart is a flawless introduction to a director who promises greatness. Each laugh-out-loud moment is accompanied by a sincere spot of emotion, with the balance between knockout comedy and tender drama the perfect amalgamation of being a teenager. This is not just Wilde's breakout movie, as both Dever and Feldstein prove their young talents to many an unsuspecting audience member. Their friendship oozes chemistry, helped by Wilde's genius decision to make their pair become roommates for 10 weeks before filming, which is proof of her innovative talent. If Superbad was the movie that brought teen comedy into the 21st century, Booksmart was the movie that made it grow.

3 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

The fact that Ari Aster has only been making feature films for six years is about as scary as the films themselves. In 2018, Aster would arrive as a fresh-faced 31-year-old ready to debut his intricately framed, psychologically demanding brand of filmmaking with Hereditary. The film follows a mourning family of four, comprised of mom Annie (Toni Colette), dad Steve (Gabriel Byrne), son Peter (Alex Wolff), and daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro). After a tragic death, the family soon spirals out of control, with their overwhelming grief manifesting into the sickeningly supernatural.

Considered by most to be his best work to date, Hereditary feels more like the magnum opus of a horror veteran than a feature film debut. Aster has a complex understanding of each frame, unpacking every corner and never wasting a pixel. He creates an unending sense of dread thanks to his ability to conjure fear from all angles, with the entire movie best experienced on the very edge of the seat. Collette is hypnotizing as Annie, and it's frankly a tragedy that the Academy never celebrated one of 2018's best lead performances. A masterpiece of one of cinema's heritage genres, Hereditary will age like a fine wine.