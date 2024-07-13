Under five years into the current decade, cinema has been through somewhat of a renaissance. As the industry shifted slightly out of the MCU shadow, the hunger for brand-new voices telling unheard stories seems to have renewed. The desire to see the next brightest star in the film world showcase their talents on the biggest possible stage has proved enduring, with many of the most talked of names today completely unknown mere years ago.

Some of the greatest works of cinema have indeed debuted within the 2020s, with many viewers left stunned when learning of a given film's first-time director. To produce a masterpiece across an entire filmmaking career is worthy of endless merit alone, but to do so on one's first try is simply staggering. With that in mind, and considering the delicious array of moving picture magic audiences have been treated to in recent years, these are the best directorial debuts of the 2020s so far.

10 'Inside Out 2' (2024)

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

To be given the reins of an already existing and beloved IP on the first try is no small feat, but director Kelsey Mann perfectly grasps the ethos of Inside Out. Mann had previously worked in a smaller capacity in the world of animation, but this was his first major step into the director's chair, crafting a story that doesn't just rival the original but, to some, beats it. Inside Out 2 follows Riley (Kensington Tallman) during her early adolescence as puberty kicks in. With that comes the arrival of some brand-new emotions and challenges for the old guard.

The 2024 summer box office began with a stutter as it seemed the film industry was going to have a tough year. Then came Inside Out 2, and the rest is history. Already hitting over $1 billion, the film isn't just a financial success but a triumph in storytelling, too. This sequel takes many of the aspects that turned the original into a Pixar classic and dials them up to eleven, much like the confusing whirlwind of emotion the film so deftly conveys. A tearjerker with a penchant for comedy, Inside Out 2 is a gorgeous, impactful example of the everlasting genius of animation.

Watch in Theaters

9 'Talk to Me' (2023)

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou

Image via A24

This Australian horror flick took everyone by surprise. The film follows breakout star Sophia Wilde's Mia, who, alongside her friends, takes part in a sinister spiritual awakening with an embalmed hand. However, after their immature experiments are taken too far, Mia loses her sense of reality, becoming seemingly possessed by the other-worldly entity and pushing her and her friends to the edge.

Horror is no easy genre to master, with some of the very best needing several attempts. However, upon Talk to Me's release, it felt like no one within the horror fandom could talk about anything else. This is thanks to the spark of innovation from the debut of twin directors Danny and Michael Philippou, who are another example of the fascinating recent trend of YouTubers turned filmmakers. With their eye for gore and the essence of the paranormal, the Philippous craft a modern-day horror experience that will surely age like fine wine.

Talk to Me Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date July 28, 2023 Cast Sophie Wilde , Joe Bird , Alexandra Jensen , Otis Dhanji Runtime 94 minutes Writers Danny Philippou , Bill Hinzman , Daley Pearson

8 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' (2021)

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Image via Netflix

The move from stage to screen is a rare one for directors, with Lin-Manuel Miranda proving in 2021 that the transition can be seamless. Tick, Tick... Boom! is anything but removed from Miranda's wheelhouse, with the movie detailing the semi-autobiographical story of Jon Larson (Andrew Garfield), a struggling theater composer who dreams of one day composing the next great American musical. With the pressure of his family, friends, and himself weighing him down, can he finally break through the mold amidst a devastating AIDS epidemic and craft his masterpiece?

Tick, Tick... Boom! is a delicate ode to one of musical theater's most innovative minds. Despite sadly losing his life just the day before the first Off-Broadway preview performance of his magnum opus, Rent, Larson's legacy will live on now in many forms, including this heartwarming fight for success. There was perhaps no better person to helm this story than Miranda, given that both are widely acclaimed innovators in the world of musical theater. Miranda uses this opportunity to not just celebrate one of his heroes but also showcase his talent for filmmaking. A toe-tapping, tearjerking experience like no other, Tick, Tick... Boom! is one of the best musicals released this decade.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Directed by Emerald Fennell

Image via Focus Features

Three years before she and Barry Keoghan were shocking the world with Saltburn, Emerald Fennell made her feature debut with Promising Young Woman. After dropping out of medical school, Cassie (Carey Mulligan) spends her life with nightly escapades, trying to bury her deep trauma. Using her second self to find metaphorical punishment for those responsible for the past, Cassie accidentally stumbles into the arms of Ryan (Bo Burnham), but will his charm help her escape her dangerous habits?

For those intricately aware of the detail in Fennell's Saltburn, the meticulous brilliance of Promising Young Woman will come as no surprise. Featuring a host of technically superb performances, including an impressive supporting turn from YouTube star turned filmmaker Burnham, Promising Young Woman neatly unpacks the patriarchy and many of its horrific modern-day crimes, packaging them in a bright, bold, and daring feature.

6 'Summer of Soul' (2021)

Directed by Questlove

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Not every fascinating feature debut needs to come from the world of fiction. Questlove's debut proves that documentary is just as powerful a medium to boldly represent a newcomer. The Woodstock Festival of 1969 is a well-documented turning point in the history of music, but this doc travels just 100 miles south to detail the Harlem Cultural Festival in Mount Morris Park. Featuring never-before-seen concert clips, including the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B. B. King, and more, Summer of Soul is a neat encapsulation of a pivotal era of music.

The power of documentaries remains true, with the correct combination of voices and visuals making for a statement piece that rings loud for those it represents. Summer of Soul is no different, with Questlove's passion project moving its audience to the verge of tears simply with the ever-touching verve of music. Of course, the movie is packed full of iconic tracks that make the coldest hearts want to sing, but it is its neat narrative and ode to the best of the past that stands it above many other musical documentaries in recent memory.

5 'The Quiet Girl' (2022)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

Image via Break Out Pictures

Colm Bairéad's directorial debut also broke boundaries within the industry, becoming the first Irish language movie to be nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Also titled An Cailín Ciúin, The Quiet Girl follows young Cáit (Catherine Clinch), a shy child buried under the noise of a dysfunctional family. However, a chance to escape during the summer sees her find her voice under the watchful eye of Seán (Andrew Bennett) and Eibhlín Cinnsealach (Carrie Crowley). Sadly, and soon to Cáit's knowledge, there's more to this couple than she once thought.

Colm Bairéad's touching eye for drama and ability to pull a gorgeous performance from a young, inexperienced Clinch makes for a harrowing but somehow life-affirming experience.

Based on Claire Keegan's novel Foster, The Quiet Girl thrives by packing no punches in its depiction of the stunted emotional growth of a young girl ignored by those who should care. Bairéad's touching eye for drama and ability to pull a gorgeous performance from a young, inexperienced Clinch makes for a harrowing but somehow life-affirming experience. The Quiet Girl has broken boundaries and brought Irish language cinema to the mainstream, with that triumph alone enough to earn it the title of one of the 2020s best directorial debuts.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Sound of Metal' (2020)

Directed by Darius Marder

Image via Amazon Studios

Sound and screen go together like salt and pepper, with Darius Marder's Sound of Metal championing the former's breathtaking potential in cinema. The movie follows Ruben (Riz Ahmed), a heavy metal drummer who sinks himself into his music to escape his demons. However, Ruben's greatest fear comes to light as he begins to lose his hearing, setting him on the path of short-term pain but long-term hope.

Supported by an iconic lead performance from Ahmed, who commits to a career-best turn as the beautifully flawed Ruben, Sound of Metal is breathtaking. Whether it's the stunning visuals or the nuanced understanding of the details of drumming, the movie is much more than just an extraordinary cinematic triumph. Beyond its technical brilliance, Sound of Metal is also a neat representation of deafness, accurately portraying the desperate denial and eventual acceptance many have experienced. A profound look at the sense of purpose that grounds humanity, the film more than deserved its two Academy Award wins.

Sound of Metal Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date November 20, 2020 Cast Olivia Cooke , Riz Ahmed , William Xifaras , Paul Raci , Bill Thorpe , David Arthur Sousa Runtime 130 Writers Abraham Marder , Darius Marder

3 'Shiva Baby' (2021)

Directed by Emma Seligman

Image via Utopia

Despite only directing two features to date, Emma Seligman's refreshing style of storytelling has cemented her as one of the brightest directors currently working. At just 25 years old, Seligman was building on the success of her short, titled Shiva Baby, and crafting it into a feature that would bring her name to the masses. The film follows Rachel Sennott as Danielle, a young Jewish woman struggling with her bisexuality. On one unsuspecting day, Danielle's attendance at a family shiva sees many of her fears manifest into the arrival of several people, including her ex-girlfriend, her sugar daddy, and his screaming baby.

Using a narrative style that sees most of the film told in real-time, Shiva Baby brings a slice of anxiety-induced modern life and fires it into the audience's hearts, piercing through into their own deepest fears. Sennott brings a masterclass in cringe-comedy and touching drama, something she would later apply to her and Seligman's next project, Bottoms. By gently incorporating horror elements, Seligman delivers the manifestation of a stress-induced panic attack, à la Uncut Gems, while presenting biting laughs on a silver, or should that be Shiva, platter.

2 'Past Lives' (2023)

Directed by Celine Song

Image via A24

In a year that proved fruitful for critically acclaimed movies, Past Lives stood out as one of the best. The movie follows the twenty-year relationship between childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). After Nora's family emigrates from South Korea, the pair take far too long to reconnect, finding a short period of Skyping to make up for at least some lost time. However, after promising to finally meet in person, Hae Sung's trip to New York brings about a lifetime's worth of unsaid feelings.

Like a gentle breeze, Past Lives captures viewers in a moment of still feeling. Without ever offering vibrant drama or eye-catching action, the film perfectly encapsulates the impossible yearning for a love never realized. One of the most mature movies in recent memory, it is almost inconceivable that this could come from the mind of a directorial debut, but Celine Song's universal capture of pain and beauty is simply undeniable.