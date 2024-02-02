Directing even a single film is no easy task, and anyone who manages to craft a movie on the scale of your average feature film ought to be commended, even if the film itself is a mixed bag. Even more impressively, some choose to return to the director's chair again and again, working tirelessly over numerous years and numerous films. Sometimes, true veterans of the industry even end up making movies for half a century; even longer, in some instances.

The following directors all fall into this rather exclusive category, with the examples below taking into account the first feature-length film each individual directed, as well as the last (and some are still active and have upcoming releases planned). They're all rather inspiring examples of filmmakers, at the end of the day, considering that each person below continued to work creatively within the film industry for so many decades, often beyond the age that many others would retire at.

10 Martin Scorsese

Active from 1967 to present

Image via Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese might be the most legendary of all living filmmakers, being one name that really needs no introduction. Since 1967, he’s made more than 25 feature films, a good number being crime movies, sure, but he’s also made plenty of thrillers, historical dramas, and a few dark comedies. Beyond those, Scorsese’s also been behind a handful of very compelling documentaries, and if you count short films, his filmmaking career began even earlier than 1967.

It's one thing to continually direct once one’s in their 70s or 80s, but it’s another thing entirely to have your output at that ripe old age be just as compelling and boundary-pushing as the films you made when you were younger. Scorsese’s genuinely matured as a filmmaker, with The Irishman being the kind of movie one couldn’t make while young (not as authentically), and Killers of the Flower Moon being similarly ambitious, haunting, and unique. He’s also still got the capacity to make energetic and in-your-face films too, for what it’s worth, given The Wolf of Wall Street came out the year Martin Scorsese turned 71.

9 Agnès Varda

Active from 1955 to 2019

Image via Athos Films

There were numerous noteworthy directors who rose to prominence while riding the French New Wave movement, but few had careers that lasted as long as Agnès Varda’s. Her first feature-length film (La Pointe Courte) came out in the mid-1950s, with her first arguable masterpiece coming a few years later, with 1962’s excellent and timeless Cléo from 5 to 7.

Varda’s filmmaking career perhaps became more populated with documentaries than feature films as the decades went on, but she proved to be just as skilled with handling documentary shorts and features as she was with traditional films. Of particular note were her final three documentaries, all being personal and self-reflective in nature: 2008’s The Beaches of Agnès, 2017’s Faces Places, and 2019’s Varda by Agnès. The latter ended up being a particularly bittersweet release, as Varda passed away the same year the film came out, at the age of 90.

8 Akira Kurosawa

Active from 1943 to 1993

Image via Toho

It took a great deal of time for Akira Kurosawa to get proper recognition from the Academy Awards, with Oscar voters seeming strangely apathetic to non-English language movies in decades past. By the time 1985’s Ran came out, Kurosawa was a veteran filmmaker who’d been making great films for more than four decades, and so it was fitting he finally received an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

But overall, Oscars clearly aren’t everything, because Akira Kurosawa has an impressive legacy and largely timeless filmography without them. He’s of course the director of essentially perfect classics like Seven Samurai and High and Low, but his final films from the 1990s are fascinating and overlooked. Of particular note are Dreams (1990), which is an anthology film where each segment is based on one of Kurosawa’s actual dreams, and the filmmaker’s penultimate film, Rhapsody in August (1991), which deals with aging and looking back on both one’s personal past and Japan’s 20th-century history.

7 Jean-Luc Godard

Active from 1960 to 2018

Image via StudioCanal

Jean-Luc Godard first made his mark on the filmmaking world at the same time as the aforementioned Agnès Varda, with his directorial career having a similar longevity. Godard’s certainly an interesting example of a filmmaker with a decades-long career (and arguably just an interesting example of a filmmaker full-stop), partly because his most famous and influential film was – at least debatably – his first feature film.

That film was Breathless (1960), and it’s one that’s largely come to exemplify the French New Wave movement, holding up to this day as an essential example of arthouse cinema, and one that helped influence plenty of American filmmakers. Never keen to stay in the same lane for too long, Jean-Luc Godard always provoked and did things that were unexpected, with the films from later in his career feeling particularly experimental, especially in regards to 2014’s Goodbye to Language and his final completed feature film, 2018’s The Image Book.

6 Alfred Hitchcock

Active from 1925 to 1976

Image Via Universal

Anyone with even a moderate degree of knowledge when it comes to the classics will know of at least some Alfred Hitchcock movies made during the 1950s and ‘60s, with some of the most noteworthy including classics like Rear Window, Vertigo, and Psycho. Going back further in time, however, reveals the filmmaker’s sole Best Picture winner (Rebecca, released in 1940), and then numerous films Hitchcock made in the UK before he began working in the U.S.

His earliest releases were silent films, and while these aren’t as great as the ones he made some decades later, they do show early hints of Hitchcock’s signature style and personal interests (like psychological thrillers, mystery narratives, and stories about people being falsely accused). Alfred Hitchcock was operating at a fairly high level by the standards of the 1920s and ‘30s, but only got better with experience, and continued to retain his edge and creative spark into the 1970s, as the underrated Frenzy (1972) shows quite plainly.

5 Werner Herzog

Active from 1968 to present

Image via Filmverlag der Autoren

Werner Herzog has been making films in his own utterly singular way for close to 60 years at this point, with his first feature film being released back in 1968, when the German director was still in his 20s. Since then, he’s made various feature films that often deal with madness and incredibly passionate (sometimes dangerously so) individuals, with some of the best and most memorable including the likes of Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972) and Fitzcarraldo (1982).

Beyond those titles, Herzog’s filmography is also filled with amazing – and sometimes strange – documentaries, with his distinctive style and unique type of narration making him a director who’s arguably better known for documentaries than features. You can’t go wrong with most of them, but My Best Fiend (1999) is particularly interesting, as is the haunting, bizarre, and sad Grizzly Man (2005).

4 Clint Eastwood

Active from 1971 to present

Image via Warner Bros.

Getting his start on TV in the 1950s before becoming a movie star (mostly within the Western genre) in the 1960s, Clint Eastwood clearly wasn’t satisfied with just being an actor, at a certain point. He began directing in the early 1970s, with some of his films from that decade being Westerns (like High Plains Drifter and The Outlaw Josey Wales) while others – like his feature film debut, Play Misty for Me – weren’t.

It took some time for Clint Eastwood to put out his best work as a filmmaker (the 1980s were a slightly shaky time for him in this regard), with 1992’s Unforgiven and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby being Best Picture winners. Similarly compelling films include Mystic River (2003), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), and Gran Torino (2008), with his upcoming film – Juror #2 – set to be the director’s final one (in May 2024, the legendary actor/filmmaker will turn 94).

3 Yoji Yamada

Active from 1961 to present

Image via Shochiku

Though he’s not particularly well-known outside Japan, Yoji Yamada is undoubtedly deserving of recognition for having one of the longest-running directing careers of all time. He’s one year younger than the aforementioned Clint Eastwood, though made his first feature film almost a decade earlier. Since the early 1960s, he’s worked surprisingly steadily, with almost 100 directing credits to his name.

He's best known for the Tora-san series, which has 50 entries and follows the same set of characters throughout – the first film was released in 1969, and the final one came out in 2019. Yoji Yamada is perhaps best recognized outside Japan for the Oscar-nominated 2002 film The Twilight Samurai, which formed part of a thematic trilogy with the almost just as good The Hidden Blade (2004), and then Love and Honor (2006).

2 Brian De Palma

Active from 1968 to 2019

Image via Universal Pictures

Though Brian De Palma’s most recent film came out in 2019 (Domino), and it remains to be seen whether the director (now in his 80s) will make another, his feature film debut coming out in 1968 (Murder a la Mod) ensures that, in any event, his career has spanned more than half a century. His early films were loose and anarchic, and De Palma took until somewhere in the 1970s before he really honed his particular style.

Once he did, however, his output started to seriously impress, with a string of classics in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s that included titles like Carrie (1976), the iconic Scarface (1983) with Al Pacino, and then 1987’s The Untouchables. Even De Palma’s lesser films are interesting, thanks to the filmmaker’s uncompromising style and willingness to push things to their absolute limits, especially when he’s making twisty and bombastic mystery/thriller movies.

1 Costa-Gavras

Active from 1965 to 2019

Image via Universal Pictures

Similar to Brian De Palma, Costa-Garvas is a filmmaker who, at the time of writing, is still living, though directed his most recent film in 2019, which was called Adults in the Room. The filmmaker is now in his early 90s, so he might well have decided to step down from directing… but it would be hard to blame him, if that’s his decision, considering his filmography spans from 1965 until the very end of the 2010s.

He's known for making political thriller/drama movies, and is perhaps most well-known for one of his earliest films: 1969’s Z. Though he’s a Greek-French director, he’s branched out and made some English-language films, too, with the most noteworthy of these perhaps being the missing person drama appropriately called Missing (1982), which is a suspenseful watch and includes great lead performances from both Sissy Spacek and Jack Lemmon.

NEXT: Letterboxd's 10 Oldest Movies Ever