Sadly, with the recent passing of Jean-Luc Godard, the world of film has just lost one of its most prominent and pioneering figures. Although primarily renowned for his postmodern flourishes and general innovation of the cinematic form, his partnership with his muse and frequent collaborator, Anna Karina, also defines much of his work. Such partnerships can yield extremely fruitful results, especially in the arthouse sphere, where directors have often become synonymous with their favored leading man or woman. Starting with the man himself, here are some of cinema's most defining directors and the muses that provided them with so much inspiration.

RELATED: With His Final Films, Jean-Luc Godard Continued to Dismantle Cinema

Jean-Luc Godard and Anna Karina

Image Via Jean Claude Sauer

Two names that are equally as intertwined with the revolution of the French New Wave as each other. The two began their collaborations with Godard's Une Femme est Une Femme, a film revolving around a love triangle between two friends and one of their lovers, played by Karina. Fictional as it may be, such turbulence would go on to define the relationship that developed between Godard and Karina, who married, divorced, and collaborated on 8 films including some of Godard's most defining works, such as Vivre sa vie, Bande à part and Pierrot le Fou. The only film Karina did not star in during their marriage was Le Mépris, which highlights Karina's influence on his work as even this is supposedly a depiction of the difficulties of their relationship.

Harmony Korine and Chloë Sevigny

Image Via Shining Excalibur Films

After meeting in New York in the 90s, Harmony Korine and Chloë Sevigny remained bound to each other as they mutually pushed themselves into the limelight. With a combined counter-cultural sensibility, the pair's magnetism achieved a fine balance coming from the off-screen relationship that bloomed alongside their careers. With Korine knowing Sevigny as a friend beforehand, he took a chance on getting her cast in his breakout film, Kids, which he wrote, before going on to cast her in his first two directorial efforts, Gummo and Julien Donkey-boy. Especially with Kids and Donkey-boy, Korine seemed almost to try and offset his anarchic tendencies with the grace and tenderness of Sevigny's portrayals, ultimately creating an impact on independent film that would outlive their intermittent romance.

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray

Image Via Focus Features

Sofia Coppola has said in the past that she feels she saw a side to Bill Murray that perhaps not everyone else had seen. After watching him continue to only do comedy films despite showcasing his ability to be romantic and sensitive in Groundhog Day, Coppola cast him in Lost in Translation and put this side of him front and center for the world to see. It is a film that she says may have never come to be if she hadn't fantasized about hanging out with Murray in Japan, and one that formed a partnership that has sustained over the years, with Coppola going on to direct A Very Murray Christmas and On the Rocks, in which Murray plays a roguish father figure redeveloping his relationship with his daughter (Rashida Jones).

Leos Carax and Denis Lavant

Image Via Les Films du Losange

Despite apparently not having much of a personal relationship off-screen, the partnership between Leos Carax & Denis Lavant is one that endured three decades of filmmaking, and clearly still provided much inspiration to the filmmaker. Carax began his filmmaking career with Boy Meets Girl, with Lavant playing the lead, Alex, a young boy looking for a romantic connection. This developed into a so-called "Alex trilogy," with Lavant returning as the character of the same name in Mauvais Sang and Les Amants du Pont-Neuf. Whether this is a development that would've occurred had Carax not been so impressed by Lavant in the first film is hard to say, but Carax made clear the importance of Lavant to his filmmaking when stating that he wrote his later film Holy Motors specifically for Lavant, and had Lavant said no he would only have offered the part to Lon Chaney, Charlie Chaplin, Peter Lorre or Michel Simon - all of whom are dead.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro

Image Via Columbia Pictures

Despite having been potentially replaced in his later years by Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's first will always be Robert De Niro. It's almost impossible to think of a more iconic pairing nor one that has together created better works of art, with the two having become the gold standard of director and muse partnerships to the extent that even Jordan Peele has called Daniel Kaluuya his own De Niro. Working together on 9 films, the two remain close friends and absolutely vital to each other's long-held success; indeed it is borderline impossible to imagine Scorsese turning to anyone else to capture Travis Bickle or Jimmy Conway.

Michelangelo Antonioni and Monica Vitti

Image Via Cineriz

Another sad loss this year was that of the majestic Monica Vitti, who rocketed to fame with her starring roles in the films of Michelangelo Antonioni. After her breakout role starring in L'Avventura in 1960, the pair continued a partnership that extended into their romantic lives, beginning a relationship and working together again on the two following films in Antonioni's trilogy, La Notte and L'Eclisse, as well as Il Deserto Rosso. Speaking of Vitti, According to Vol. 33, Issue 3 of Sight and Sound, Antonioni would talk of her inspiration on him, a feat he primarily put down to the enjoyment and captivation he found in watching and directing her.

David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan

Image Via ABC

A fan of return collaborations, recasting regulars such as Jack Nance, Harry Dean Stanton, and Laura Dern throughout his career, David Lynch is a man who makes no secret of the adoration he has for his actors. If proof of this was ever required, then you need look no further than the fact he sat on a chair independently lobbying for Laura Dern to receive the best actress Oscar for Inland Empire. However, Kyle MacLachlan still stands out as Lynch's primary acting muse throughout his career. Despite the box office bomb of Dune, where MacLachlan starred as Paul Atreides, Lynch showed his personal fondness for the actor and stuck with him, writing the character of Jeffrey in his next film Blue Velvet, a role that suited MacLachlan's boyishness reticence down to a tee.

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman

Image Via Miramax

The most overtly declared director and muse relationship listed here is that between Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman. Given his cinematic obsessions, it is entirely possible that Tarantino himself dreamed of the kind of connection that other auteurs here such as Godard had with their actresses. However, what remains doubtless is the impact that Thurman had on at least some of his filmmaking. Essentially writing Kill Bill after she proposed the idea to him while making Pulp Fiction, Tarantino wrote the part of The Bride specifically for Thurman, which, given his seemingly feverish particularity with his writing and ideas, suggests a level of influence that perhaps no one else has had or will have on his filmmaking.

Ingmar Bergman and Liv Ullman

Image Via AB Svensk Filmindustri

An enduring impact on cinema history can be found in the relationship and partnership between Ingmar Bergman and Liv Ullman. First meeting and working together on Persona, the two went on to have a 42-year relationship on and off-screen, leading to some of cinema's finest creations, such as Autumn Sonata, The Passion of Anna, and Scenes From a Marriage. Directing two of his screenplays and bearing his child, Ullman's status as the muse of Bergman goes beyond any simplistic characterizations of the dynamic and remains the archetypal proof of how successful such a relationship can be, bearing a personal and working relationship that defined most of their lives as well as the history of cinema as a whole.