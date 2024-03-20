There are many elements that make or break a film. While a well-written script is the heart of a movie, visually pleasing imagery keeps audiences enthralled in its story, playing a critical role in creating the visual representation of the narrative, characters, and setting, consequently making the whole viewing experience a lot more immersive and thus enjoyable.

Throughout the years, many talented directors have joined forces with equally talented cinematographers, visual effects supervisors, and other valuable crew members to create believable tales for audiences to immerse themselves in. However, some have succeeded in doing this more often than others, which is frequently a result of their distinctive visual trademarks. To celebrate the beauty of filmmaking, we look back at some of the directors with the best visual style, from Guillermo del Toro to Andrei Tarkovsky.

10 Guillermo del Toro

Movies: 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006), 'The Shape of Water' (2017), 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Known for his absorbing pictures featuring outstanding worldbuilding that fully immerses audiences in the story, the Oscar-winning Pan's Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro is one of Mexico's most prolific filmmakers and has rightfully earned a very much deserved spot among the world's finest. Through the years, Toro has showcased his creative genius through his works, which span the horror and dark fantasy genres.

Frequently collaborating with talented cinematographers like Dan Laustsen and Guillermo Navarro in addition to gifted special effects teams, Toro's haunting movies are nothing short of incredible, featuring beautifully shot and well-composed scenes that amplify his films' gripping narratives. In addition to Pan's Labyrinth, some of Toro's most visually stunning projects to date include the Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water and Crimson Peak.

9 Sofia Coppola

Movies: 'Marie Antoinette' (2006), 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999), 'Priscilla' (2023)

Next up is the critically acclaimed director Sofia Coppola, who has swept audiences off their feet with her charming films about girlhood, a subject she portrays like no other, as seen in Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, and most recently, Priscilla. She also tackles isolation and human connection (Lost in Translation comes to mind) through her films' melancholic visuals. One of the most remarkable female directors working today, Coppola has made a name for herself outside her father's (Francis Ford Coppola) legacy.

Although many quintessential trademarks make a Sofia Coppola picture, including recurring movie stars and sorrowful shots of the lead protagonist looking out the window inside a vehicle of some kind, the pastel color palettes and dream-like lighting are a big part of Coppola's enchanting visual style. It is not difficult to grasp why so many find Coppola's movies ethereal and distinctive, especially considering her meticulous attention to detail.

8 Dario Argento

Movies: 'Suspiria' (1977), 'Opera' (1987), 'The Bird With the Crystal Plumage' (1970)

It would've been a crime not to include Dario Argento on this list, if only for his unforgettable and outstanding efforts in the original Suspiria. The Italian filmmaker was one of the most influential in the rise of the horror genre during the 1970s and the 1980s, particularly in the subgenre known as "giallo" (meaning "yellow"), which blends mystery fiction with the slasher, thriller, psychological horror, and sexploitation subgenres.

While Argento has only directed 15 films throughout his career, the Italian filmmaker established himself as one of the most talented masters in his field, providing audiences with intense and suspenseful narratives to keep them on the edge of their seats throughout. Part of what makes Argento's works so irresistible is their eerie and atmospheric visual style and symbolic usage of color; in addition to Suspiria, other visually stunning and stylish films that he directed include Opera and The Bird With the Crystal Plumage.

7 Denis Villeneuve

Movies: 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017), 'Dune' (2021), 'Arrival' (2016)

With the release of Dune: Part Two (which was met with many positive reviews, as was to be expected), it has become pretty clear that the Canadian Denis Villeneuve is one of the most interesting directors working today, with a plethora of amazing projects under his belt, often in the sci-fi and dystopian genres, that prove how great he is in his field.

Frequently experimenting in the science fiction category with thematically constructed color palettes and evocative scores that complement his films' narratives, Villeneuve has delivered nothing but incredible productions over time. These range from the striking and highly atmospherical Blade Runner 2049 to the mind-bending alien-invasion flick Arrival, for which he received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

6 Wes Anderson

Movies: 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014), 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012), 'Asteroid City' (2023)

Influenced by the work of Pedro Almodóvar, Satyajit Ray, and Hal Ashby among other directors, the perfectly symmetrical, pastel-colored, picturesque works of Wes Anderson have cemented his work as one of the most easily recognized by any filmmaker working today. Readers may know him for his efforts in the critically acclaimed The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, and last year's polarizing Asteroid City.

While Anderon's quirky premises and characters are characteristic traits of the auteur's impeccable filmography, his unique visual style, which oftentimes resorts to perfectly balanced and harmonized shots, is at the top of the list. Like Coppola, Anderson pays meticulous attention to detail, seldom features frequent collaborators in his films, and tackles existentialist themes like love and death.

5 David Lynch

Movies: 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me' (1992), 'Mulholland Drive' (2001), 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Such a list would not be complete without surrealist filmmaker David Lynch's otherworldly shots and compositions; no one does unsettling and bizarre better than the American director. While Lynch's writing style and eccentric vision make him stand out from the bunch, the way he ultimately executes his stories is the cherry on top, fully elevating his work to higher ground.

From the Twin Peaks movie Firewalk With Me to his iconic, highly influential fantasy horror film Eraserhead which paved the way for the genre back when it was released in 1977, Lynch has proven to be a masterful filmmaker who knows how to properly captivate audiences with his unconventional narratives. As for his visual style, the dream-like, at times haunting imagery is essential.

4 Wong Kar-wai

Movies: 'In the Mood for Love' (2000), 'Chungking Express' (1994), 'Fallen Angels' (1995)