Many view directors as one of, if not the most important, individuals when making a movie. To an extent, this is warranted since the director often has the final say in most decisions. Sometimes, directors even pick up extra work in the form of writing or producing the film as well. Then there are the directors who enjoy playing characters in their work, which makes for some good easter eggs and cameos.

This is no less true in the world of animation. Sometimes, it can be harder to identify them since audiences only have the voice to go on and not face. However, it's no less rewarding when sharp-eared moviegoers can catch them. These directors stepped into the recording booth to voice characters in their movies, with a few even playing some of their films' most iconic figures.

10 Cory Edwards

Twitchy from 'Hoodwinked!' (2005)

From a very young age, Cory Edwards showed an affinity for the arts. Alongside his brother, Todd Edwards, Cory made home videos and directed a comedy show for Anderson University. His greatest success came in the early 2000s when he and Todd created one of the first independently produced CGI films, Hoodwinked!, which still ranks among the best-animated crime movies.

Edwards wrote and directed Hoodwinked! and provided the voice of Twitchy, a hyperactive squirrel who served as the partner in crime and cameraman to Wolf (Patrick Warburton), an investigative reporter. He is easily the film's most recognizable character thanks to his simple design and unique motor mouth. Edwards returned to voice Twitchy in the 2011 sequel, Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil, which he also wrote.

9 Ralph Bakshi

Pig Cop in 'Fritz The Cat' (1972), Officer in 'Coonskin' (1974), and Fritz in 'Wizards' (1977)

Frustrated with the public opinion in the 1960s that animation was seen as kids' material, Ralph Bakshi opened his studio to remind audiences that animated movies could tackle adult and provocative themes. His first film, Fritz The Cat, proved this by becoming the first animated film to receive an X rating. Bakshi's other movies followed this trend, exploring themes of counter-culture, racism, and nostalgia.

In his films, Bakshi made a few cameos, usually as police officers, such as in Fritz the Cat and Coonskin. A running gag among his cameos involves his characters suffering brutal and violent deaths. The funniest example comes from his magic vs technology epic, Wizards, where he plays the soldier, Fritz, who his friend ultimately shoots.

8 Richard Williams

Droopy Dog in 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

One of the most respected animators of all time, Richard Williams trained under masters from the Golden Age of Animation, such as Disney's Nine Old Men, Chuck Jones, and Ken Harris. Known for his incredibly detailed and fluid animation, Williams began working on a project that would be his masterpiece: The Thief and the Cobbler. Unfortunately, Williams' perfectionist attitude caused the project to last over thirty years, forcing him to accept work on other movies to pay for it, such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

While Robert Zemeckis directed this ambitious hybrid of live-action and animation, Williams directed all the talented animators who brought the non-human characters to life. Williams also makes a quick cameo as MGM's classic character, Droopy Dog, created by Tex Avery. It's a small albeit memorable role, thanks to the slapstick Eddy Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is put through on Droopy's elevator and for how perfectly Williams captures Droopy's iconic deadpanned voice.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Release Date June 21, 1988 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Bob Hoskins , Christopher Lloyd , Joanna Cassidy , Charles Fleischer , Stubby Kaye , Alan Tilvern Rating PG Runtime 103 Genres Animation , Comedy , Crime , Family , Fantasy

7 Conrad Vernon

Gingy from 'Shrek 2' (2004) and Mason from 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' (2012)

When Jeffrey Katzenberg split from Disney in 1994 to co-found DreamWorks animation, many animators eagerly joined the burgeoning studio. One of these was Conrad Vernon, who signed on as a writer for their breakout film, Shrek. Vernon would go on to direct several movies for DreamWorks, including co-directing Shrek 2, Monsters vs Aliens, and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

Vernon has also voiced characters in numerous DreamWorks films. His most famous is the Gingerbread Man, who he has reprised in every single Shrek film and short. Gingy is among the most beloved and funniest characters in the Shrek series, known for his many fairy tale jokes and brutal honesty, even in the most dire of situations. In the Madagascar series, Vernon voices Mason, the well-spoken chimpanzee who accompanies the main crew in their globetrotting adventures with his silent companion, Phil.

6 Tom McGrath

Skipper from 'Madagascar' (2005)

Before joining DreamWorks, Tom McGrath worked on a fair few animated works in the 90s, including Cool World, Space Jam, and The Ren & Stimpy Show. He also did some storyboarding on live-action movies like Cats vs Dogs and How The Grinch Stole Christmas. With DreamWorks, McGrath became a prolific director with works like all three Madagascar films, Megamind, and The Boss Baby.

In the Madagascar franchise, McGrath provided the voice of Skipper, the leader of a quartet of penguins from New York City obsessed with escaping to Antarctica. McGrath's performance elevates Skipper to one of DreamWorks' most recognized characters: he approaches every problem with the planning and precision of a military operation. It also helps that McGrath is the most consistent voice of all four penguins in the movies, TV shows, and shorts.

5 Chris Sanders

Stitch from 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

After getting his start on Jim Henson's Muppet Babies, Chris Sanders joined Disney as a storyboard artist. He worked on such films as Aladdin, The Lion King, and Mulan but left Disney during the production of Bolt due to creative differences. This brought him to DreamWorks, where he worked on the How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods franchises.

In the mid-1980s, Sanders developed the character of Stitch for a children's book. When that failed, he turned the concept into Lilo & Stitch, which he co-directed with Dean DeBlois and provided the voice for Stitch. Even after leaving Disney, Sanders has remained the voice of Stitch and is scheduled to reprise the role for the upcoming live-action remake.

Lilo & Stitch A young and parentless girl adopts a 'dog' from the local pound, completely unaware that it's supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that's taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. Release Date June 21, 2002 Director Dean DeBlois , Chris Sanders Cast Daveigh Chase , Chris Sanders , Tia Carrere , David Ogden Stiers , Kevin McDonald , Ving Rhames Rating PG Runtime 85 minutes

4 Chris Wedge

Scrat from 'Ice Age' (2002-2016)

From as young as age twelve, Chris Wedge knew that he wanted to pursue a career in animation. After completing his schooling, he worked as one of the principal animators for Tron before co-founding Blue Sky Studios in 1987. Between creating special effects for television commercials and live-action films like A Simple Wish, Wedge created a short film, Bunny, and in 2001, directed Blue Sky's first animated movie, Ice Age.

Wedge also lent his voice to Scrat, a saber-toothed squirrel who is committed to finding the perfect place to hide his acorn. His comedic antics and Wedge's talent at comedic screams and grunts made the character a hit with audiences, to the point that he became the mascot for Blue Sky. Though Wedge didn't direct any further Ice Age films, he continued to voice Scrat in the movies and shorts.

ice age Twenty-thousand years ago, Earth is a wondrous, prehistoric world filled with great danger, not the least of which is the beginning of the Ice Age. To avoid a really bad frostbite, the planet's majestic creatures - and a few small, slothful ones - begin migrating south . The story revolves around sub-zero heroes: a woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger, a sloth and a prehistoric combination of a squirrel and rat that is known as Scrat. Release Date March 10, 2002 Director Chris Wedge , Carlos Saldanha Cast Ray Romano , John Leguizamo , Denis Leary , Goran Visnjic , Jack Black , Cedric the Entertainer Rating PG Runtime 81 minutes

3 Rich Moore

Sour Bill and Zangief from 'Wreck-it Ralph' (2012)

After getting his start on Ralph Bakshi's Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures, Rich Moore joined The Simpsons as one of the original directors. His credits include classic Simpsons episodes like "Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment," "Marge vs. The Monorail," and "Cape Feare." Other shows he worked on following The Simpsons include The Critic, Futurama, and Drawn Together.

Moore also broke into directing animated movies with Wreck-It Ralph, Disney's love letter to classic video games. Moore plays two characters: Zangief from Street Fighter and Sour Bill, the manservant to King Candy (Alan Tudyk). Moore does a good job playing both of their contrasting personalities, from Bill's cynical quips to Zangief's words of encouragement toward the movie's protagonist, Ralph (John C. Reilly).

2 Brad Bird

Edna Mode from 'The Incredibles' (2004) and 'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Despite his eagerness to work in animation, Brad Bird didn't like how Disney was conducting itself in the 1970s, especially its aversion to taking risks. This resulted in his departure from the company after a few years, but he found success in television shows such as The Simpsons. In the late 90s, Bird directed Warner Bros.'s underrated gem, The Iron Giant, as well as The Incredibles and Ratatouille for Pixar in the 2000s.

For The Incredibles, Bird also provided the voice for Edna Mode, the eccentric and talented designer of superhero costumes. Though her screen time is limited, she's cemented herself as one of Pixar's best female characters thanks to her fun design, creative suits, and uncontrollable passion. Bird voices Edna again in Incredibles 2, where she also develops a nice relationship with Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile), the youngest member of the Parr family.

The Incredibles Release Date October 27, 2004 Director Brad Bird Cast Craig T. Nelson , Holly Hunter , Samuel L. Jackson , Jason Lee , Dominique Louis , Teddy Newton Rating PG Runtime 121

1 Stephen Anderson

Bowler Hat Guy, Bud Robinson, and Cousin Tallulah from 'Meet the Robinsons' (2005)

In the early 1990s, Stephen Anderson worked on films like Rover Dangerfield, Bébé's Kids, and The Brave Little Toaster. He joined Disney near the end of the decade as a story artist on Tarzan before transitioning to story supervisor. He has worked on numerous Disney films since, from The Emperor's New Groove to Frozen, but in 2007's Meet the Robinsons, he became both a director and a voice actor.

Anderson voiced three characters in the movie: the villainous Bowler Hat Guy and two members of the Robinson family: Grandfather Bud and the art-obsessed Cousin Tallulah. He proved to be quite skilled at voicing zany characters and giving them each a unique personality. Bowler Hat Guy is the standout role, and Anderson's delivery helped to establish him as one of Disney's funniest villains.

Meet the Robinsons Release Date March 23, 2007 Director Stephen J. Anderson Cast Angela Bassett , Daniel Hansen , Jordan Fry , Matthew Josten , John H. H. Ford , Dara McGarry Rating G Runtime 95

