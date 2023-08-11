The Big Picture Director's cuts of films don't always live up to expectations, as seen with "Donnie Darko" and "Aliens," where additional scenes were criticized for over-explaining and removing the sense of mystery.

"Zach Snyder's Justice League" received a better reception compared to the theatrical release, but some still found both versions convoluted and poorly written.

The unrated cut of "Dumb and Dumber" added unnecessary raunchy gags, with fans believing that the original version was a better example of "less is more."

In the ideals of cinema, the director is regarded as the almighty visionary. How the world is constructed, what happens between the characters, and how it all ties together — these are some of the aspects that are dictated by the person at the helm of production. In other words, the directors typically see, hear, and feel all. They do what's best for their movie.

But sometimes, the theatrical release may skimp out on a few things to make a film more commercially palatable. For the cinephiles — that's where the director's cut becomes important. These extended versions of films more or less reflect the true artistic vision of a director. However, where one would expect a heightened version of what is already beloved, sadly, this isn't always the case. For some director's cuts — at least according to Reddit — it should've stayed on the cutting room floors.

1 'Donnie Darko: The Director's Cut (2004)

After narrowly escaping a freak accident by sleepwalking, Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal) — a troubled teenager — starts to have visions of a figure in a demonic bunny suit. To make matters worse, he's the only one who can see it, and it's just told him that the world is about to end in 28 days.

Often considered one of the best coming-of-age films of all time, this surprising cult classic is mind-bending and is typically praised for its unique style and handling of mystery. Yet, this all changed with the director's cut, as many fans criticized the additional scenes. One Redditor argues that the changes resulted in the movie "over explaining everything", eliminating the crucial sense of mystery that made the original so great.

2 'Aliens: The Director's Cut' (2003)

Set decades after becoming the sole survivor of an alien attack, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) must return to the planet her crew had their first encountered as humans have now colonized it.

As one of the great space horror movies, one would expect the expansion of this thrilling sequel to be extraordinary. Unfortunately, for most, it didn't live up to the hype. Where the theatrical release kept audiences on the edge of their seat, with the radio silence of the colony, the director's cut simply provided the answers and took away the conundrum. For NewEmpirePlayer, the initial ambiguity is what made the theatrical a better standalone horror as "not knowing [..] added to the tension a lot more".

3 'Zach Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

With Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his Parademons threatening to take over the Earth, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) calls upon his new ally, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), to aid him recruit other heroes that can help save the world.

It's no secret that the theatrical release of Justice Leaguedidn't necessarily meet expectations. On the other hand, the Snyder Cut had a much better reception, not only for its stylistic choices but also for the narrative's expansion. That being said, there were still a couple of naysayers. Seanpkd30, for instance, claims, "both [versions] are incredibly convoluted, poorly written messes... but one of them is over in half the time."

4 'Dumb and Dumber: Unrated' (2006)

Two imbecilic best friends, Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels) embark on an adventure to return a suitcase filled with money back to the woman who left it behind. Little do they know, the money holds ties to a kidnapping connected to the mob.

In a time when studios would often release alternative versions of beloved films, the unrated cut of Dumb and Dumbershould've probably been left as it was. Despite the original being a great screwball comedy, several new scenes were added to the cut, many of which were rather raunchy gags. Fans argued that it was unnecessary. Indeed, one Redditor even stated that the new version was the best example of "less is more."

5 The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Extended Cut (2001-2003)

Based on the classic novels by J.R.R Tolkien, this story follows Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his fellowship of hobbits, dwarves, elves, wizards, and men — as he's tasked with the dangerous mission of carrying the all-powerful One Ring and destroying it in the fires of Mount Doom.

Tolkien's books are a behemoth set of stories. A richly built world filled with interesting characters and gripping mythology - it's no surprise that each movie is a beloved source of escapism. That being said, the extended cuts are not for the faint-hearted. For many redditors, the theatrical releases are already very long movies; the extended versions are just "painfully slow for someone not invested in Middle Earth" and are just there for the plot.

6 'Little Shop of Horrors: The Director's Cut' (2012)

A timid florist discovers a strange plant that only seems to feed on human flesh and blood. But where this does appear dangerous, the plant drives fortune to his business and romance to his life.

For most director's cuts, the movie changes according to the new scenes added to the edit. But this was not the case for this horror musical, as drastic alterations were made - much to the dismay of fans. Indeed, for macgruder1, they thought it was "insane" that "the ending is completely different," especially since it was no better than the original — at least according to their wife, who called it "terrible."

7 'The Exorcist: Director's Cut' (2000)

A desperate mother seeks the aid of two Catholic priests as she finds her eleven-year-old daughter possessed by a demonic entity.

As one of the most iconic horror films in cinematic history, many remember its grotesque imagery, terrifying special effects, and bone-chilling tension. Yet, much of this changed when the much-anticipated director's cut came out. In fact, nohumanape argues that it "completely ruins the pacing and believability of the character's actions." Not only that, but the gimmicky effects and silly jump scares became a bit of an overkill.

8 'Amadeus: Director's Cut' (2002)

The successful and tumultuous life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is recounted by his rival, Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), after being placed in an asylum.

Some may have their gripes on biopics, but rest assured because Amadeus is a beautifully unconventional one. Unfortunately, like many on this list, its director's cut was proof that less is more. For jorgepolak, they saw how the new addition "adds some context" but "completely breaks up the pacing." This isn't very good for a movie known to be overwhelmingly immersive.

9 'That Thing You Do!: Extended Cut' (2007)

With the addition of a new jazz-loving drummer, a local Pennsylvanian band produce a one-hit wonder in 1964, and try to maintain their trajectory of success.

As Tom Hanks' writing and directing debut, many fans were impressed at how comforting this movie was. Filled with nostalgia, great music, and some good laughs — adding more to a feel-good film should've been a great idea. Yet, the extended cut was a little perplexing since it mainly expanded on a random subplot. For a Redditor, they believe it made it "too long" and ultimately "added nothing to the main story."

10 'Midsommar: Director's Cut' (2019)

After tragically losing her entire family, Dani (Florence Pugh) follows her boyfriend - and some of his friends - as they travel to rural Sweden for the renowned midsummer festival. But things take a quick turn as the idyllic getaway becomes a violent ritual for a sinister cult.

Ari Aster has quickly become one of modern cinema's most revered horror directors. His movies aren't filled with tropes and jump scares but employ a psychological twist that makes audiences leave unsettled. Sadly, his extended cut of Midsommar made less of an impact for some. For Pllikertop, the extra dialogue scenes took away the mystery and intrigue. They believe the film works better for them when the "characters are isolated and everything is confusing/disjointed."

