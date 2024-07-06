The issue of authorship in movies has, for a long time, been one of the main points of contention in film scholarship. Many cinephiles would argue that the art form's true auteurs are the ones who write the movies they direct. However, not only are writer-directors pretty rare, but also some of the greatest filmmakers in history are ones who rarely, if ever, penned the screenplays for their movies.

From long-studied masters of Hollywood's Golden Age, such as Howard Hawks, to legendary directors who are still active today, like Steven Spielberg, plenty of acclaimed directors usually (or even always) leave the task of screenwriting to other people. These directors prove that a truly great filmmaker can make their voice unmistakable even if the story they're telling wasn't conceived by them. No one questions their abilities because they have proven themselves time and again.

10 Ridley Scott

Standout Movie: 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros.

British director Ridley Scott got his start back in 1977 with The Duellists, one of the most interesting directing debuts of that time. From there, he started leaving his indelible mark on all sorts of genres, from sci-fi to historical epics, cementing himself as one of the strongest filmmakers in Hollywood.

Scott has never written a feature screenplay in his whole career. Each of his movies, from the deeply philosophical sci-fi neo-noir Blade Runner (written by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples) to the sword & sandal spectacle Gladiator (written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson), has been penned by someone else. In spite of that, Scott has become known for his dynamic visual compositions and unique capacity to tell riveting slow-burners. His filmography isn't without a fair share of duds, but it's undeniable that Scott has also made some of the most iconic movies of all time.

9 David Fincher

Standout Movie: 'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

Known by many as the modern master of the thriller, David Fincher has directed some of the best-ever films in the genre, from the terrifying Se7en to the mysterious Zodiac. That's without mentioning his work in other genres, which is every bit as outstanding, filled with biographical gems like The Social Network and romantic epics like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Perhaps it's got something to do with the fact that he always directs other people's screenplays, or perhaps the two things are totally unrelated. Perhaps his lack of involvement in the screenplays allows him to fully immerse himself in the frame. The fact that Fincher is a directorial chameleon. Incredibly versatile and detail-oriented to a fault, he's able to make any story in any genre feel full of life, suspense, and character-driven drama.

8 Howard Hawks

Standout Movie: 'Rio Bravo' (1959)

Image via Warner Bros.

Howard Hawks was one of Classical Hollywood's most important and influential directors, known for his work on endlessly rewatchable Westerns like Rio Bravo, screwball comedies like His Girl Friday, and noir films like The Big Sleep. He did some uncredited work on the screenplays of some of his films (as many directors of the era often did), such as Scarface, but the vast majority of his movies were written by other people.

The topic of Hawks, his style, and his body of work was (and still is) of great fascination for critics and auteur theorists throughout history. Hawks' artistic prowess and the consistent form-content relationship throughout his filmography are proof that no matter what screenplay they're working with, directors ultimately define how an audience will interpret the narrative.

7 F.W. Murnau

Standout Movie: 'Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans' (1927)

Image via Fox Film Corporation

The legendary Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau was a legendary German filmmaker who worked in his home country during the time of German Expressionism, one of the most important film movements in history. In 1927, he moved to Hollywood. That same year, he released what most would consider his magnum opus: the deeply moving romance drama Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.

"To revolutionize the medium like Murnau did without writing a script was something else altogether."

F.W. Murnau was revolutionary with his camerawork, unique in his approach to tone and theme, and an overall master of the craft of silent cinema. It might then come as a surprise that he didn't write any of his movies, which also include masterworks like 1926's Faust and 1922's Nosferatu. It wasn't uncommon back in the era of silent movies for directors to rely on external screenwriters, but to revolutionize the medium like Murnau did without writing a script was something else altogether.

6 Steven Spielberg

Standout Movie: 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Though his work, particularly in the 21st century, has earned him some detractors, it's still impossible to deny that Steven Spielberg is one of the most important filmmakers in contemporary Hollywood. After all, being the only director who has received an Oscar nomination in six different decades is no small feat. Spielberg has earned that honor with some of the most groundbreaking movies the American film industry has produced.

From awards-worthy war dramas like Schindler's List to iconic blockbusters like Jaws and the Indiana Jones movies (the first three, at least), Spielberg is one of the few current directors who are best at mixing artistic prowess with pure entertainment value. Visually vibrant, technologically intrepid, and dealing with fascinating overarching themes, Spielberg's body of work is beyond commendable, despite the fact that he's only written a handful of his movies, none of which rank among his all-time best.

5 William Wyler

Standout Movie: 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Image via MGM

Throughout the '50s and '60s, Hollywood movie studios were going all out, making some of the grandest, most admirable epics the medium had seen before or has seen since. There were plenty of directors who defined this period of big-budget epics, and William Wyler was one of the main ones. The man behind movies as incredible as Ben-Hur and The Big Country left a mark on the industry that can still be seen today.

Many of Wyler's films from before this epic period are just as worthy of praise, such as The Best Years of Our Lives (a nearly 3-hour-long anti-war masterpiece) and Roman Holiday (one of the best rom-coms ever made). Wyler's films have a level of technical elegance not often seen in movies of the era, and his ability to keep a scale huge while constantly narrowing in on characters and character dynamics remains admirable decades later.

4 John Ford

Standout Movie: 'The Searchers' (1956)

Image via Warner Bros.

He dabbled in all sorts of genres and tones, but John Ford is best known as the man who defined and constantly re-defined the Western during Hollywood's Golden Age. He did so through masterworks of the caliber of The Searchers and Stagecoach; through it all, Ford built an instantly recognizable style characterized by deliberate pacing, character-driven stories, and simple yet gorgeous visual compositions.

Often collaborating with the same team, including actors as stellar as John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, Ford is the very definition of an auteur, despite the fact that he only ever contributed to the screenplay of some of his films. Today, the Western is studied as a genre about isolation, masculinity, human nature, and the frontier myth. That study wouldn't be even half as rich as it is without Ford's generational-defining work, which influenced countless future artists, from Spielberg to George Lucas.

3 Sidney Lumet

Standout Movie: '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via United Artists

One of the poster boys of the New Hollywood film movement, Sidney Lumet was one of the greatest treasures to have ever graced American cinema. Subtle, flexible, and absolutely unforgettable, his style provided audiences around the world with some of the greatest films of all time, from the theatrical drama 12 Angry Men to the dark dramedy Network.

Whether Lumet could be labeled as an auteur is up for debate, but it's also beside the point. Though he only ever penned four of the movies he directed, Lumet was an intrepid and innovative filmmaker with a remarkable ability to find the core of any screenplay, turning words into a hard-hitting, unforgettable story. His work with actors like Henry Fonda and Al Pacino is the stuff of legends, and his legacy is so great that it's hard to put it into words.

2 Martin Scorsese

Standout Movie: 'Taxi Driver' (1976)