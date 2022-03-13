And with that, Campion is the firm favorite at the upcoming Oscars.

Jane Campion won the Directors Guild of America Theatrical Feature Film Award for her Netflix Western The Power of the Dog, cementing her as a favorite for the upcoming Oscars. The 74th Annual DGA Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, in a ceremony hosted by filmmaker-producer Judd Apatow. The winners in 10 other categories were felicitated at the ceremony.

This was Campion’s second DGA nomination. She was previously nominated for her 1993 drama The Piano. In February, she became the first woman in history to be nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee—all of whom have also scored Oscar nods—The Power of the Dog had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September last year, where Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. It was given a limited theatrical release the following month, and was made available to stream worldwide on Netflix in December. It leads with 12 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, and is among the most acclaimed features of the year.

Maggie Gyllenhaal won the Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Director award at the DGA honors, for The Lost Daughter. Like The Power of the Dog, The Lost Daughter is also a book adaptation—it is based on a novel by Elena Ferrante—and a Netflix original film.

In the top TV categories, Mark Mylod won the DGA award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for HBO’s Succession, specifically the episode "All the Bells Say." Lucia Aniello won the comedy counterpart award for HBO’s Hacks, specifically the episode "There is No Line." Barry Jenkins won the limited series award for directing Prime Video's The Underground Railroad.

RELATED: 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Zola,' 'Drive My Car,' Among Winners at 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

Spike Lee was honored with the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film, and delivered an acceptance speech that kept the event’s 800 guests enraptured. This is considered the DGA’s highest honor, and the recipient is selected by the present and past presidents of the Guild.

Presenters at the ceremony included (in alphabetical order) Pamela Adlon, Stephanie Beatriz, Kathryn Bigelow, LeVar Burton, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Julie Delpy, Ernest Dickerson, Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Leila George, Louis J. Horvitz, Ken Jeong, Natasha Lyonne, Michael Mann, Rita Moreno, Christopher Nolan, Plemons, Martin Scorsese, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Chloé Zhao.

Here is the full list of winners:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

JANE CAMPION

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

This is Campion’s second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in this category in 1993 for The Piano.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

This is Gyllenhaal’s first DGA Award nomination.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

MARK MYLOD

Succession, “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Mylod’s Directorial Team:

· Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

· First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

· Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte

· Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert Striem

· Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

This is Mylod’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2020 for Succession, “This Is Not for Tears.”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, “There Is No Line” (HBO Max)

Aniello’s Directorial Team:

· Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman

· First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

· Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

· Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman

· Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

This is Aniello’s first DGA Award nomination.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

BARRY JENKINS

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Jenkins’s Directorial Team:

· Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh

· First Assistant Director: Liz Tan

· Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood

· Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon

· Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno

This is Jenkins’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Theatrical Feature Film category in 2016 for Moonlight.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC)

King’s Directorial Team:

· Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

· Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

This is Mr. King’s 16th DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award in this category for Saturday Night Live episodes: Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters in 2020, E. Murphy; Lizzo in 2019, Adam Driver; Kanye West in 2018, Host: Jimmy Fallon” in 2017, Host: Dave Chappelle in 2016 and for Host: Justin Timberlake in 2013. King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for SNL 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

PAUL DUGDALE

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dugdale’s Directorial Team:

· Associate Director: Hayley Collett

· Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis

This is Dugdale’s first DGA Award nomination.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

ADAM VETRI

Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock” (Discovery Channel)

Vetri’s Directorial Team:

· Associate Director: John Esposito

· Stage Manager: Eric Pai

This is Vetri’s fourth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2015 for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge, “Gods of War” and was previously nominated in this same category in 2014 for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge, “Welcome to the Gun Show” and in 2017 for Dare to Live, “Chainsmokers.”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes, “Shelter” (HBO Max)

This is Mundhra’s first DGA Award nomination.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS

BRADFORD YOUNG

(Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative

· First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley

This is Young’s first DGA Award nomination.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

STANLEY NELSON

Attica (Showtime)

This is Nelson’s first DGA Award nomination.

HONORARY LIFE MEMBER & SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Renowned director Spike Lee was the recipient of the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Feature Film. This award, which is given to a Director in recognition of distinguished achievement in motion picture direction, is the Guild’s highest honor and the recipient is selected by the present and past presidents of the Guild.

Joseph P. Reidy received the Frank Capra Achievement Award, which is given to an Assistant Director or Unit Production Manager in recognition of career achievement in the industry and service to the Directors Guild of America.

Garry W. Hood received the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award, which is given to an Associate Director or Stage Manager in recognition of service to the industry and to the Directors Guild of America.

'SNL': Zoë Kravitz Plays Princess Tiana With Chris Redd in "Princess and the Frog" Sketch Princess Tiana meets a different frog Prince in this sketch.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Rahul Malhotra (249 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra