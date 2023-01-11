'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Aftersun' led the charge for the studio.

Today, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) revealed the 2023 nominees in the film categories for the DGA Awards. One of the shortest lists in awards season, the nominations recognize the accomplishments of directors for theatrical features and directors who made their feature film debut. While there are no repeat directors on the list, studio A24 leads the group with a total of two nominations: the Daniels' smash hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and Aftersun by debut director Charlotte Wells.

Heading up the theatrical feature category is box office hit Top: Gun Maverick, the legacy sequel to the classic Tom Cruise movie Top Gun. Tár and the semi-autobiographical feature The Fabelmans also received nods, along with The Banshees of Inisherin. Directorial debuts including Emily the Criminal, Happening, Saint Omer, and Murina also gained recognition in the first-time category. Other talked about films such as James Cameron's Avatar, Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis were left off the list despite having earlier received nominations for awards like the Golden Globes. Debut director Elegance Bratton was also shut out for The Inspection.

The list is also woefully devoid of female directors, despite many women releasing highly-praised films. Features like Sarah Polley's Women Talking and Maria Schrader's She Said are two standouts that would seem like obvious inclusions as they were both also critically well-received. Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King performed well at the box office and received solid reviews, marking it as a buzzy film for awards season. Chinonye Chukwu's Till, a biopic centered on Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, quickly marked itself as a film to keep tabs on. The lack of women directors follows shortly after none gained recognition at the Golden Globes. The jury's still out on whether women will receive more nominations as the Oscars approach.

The DGA Awards will be held on February 18. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

TODD FIELD, Tár (Focus Features)

JOSEPH KOSINSKI, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

MARTIN MCDONAGH, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

STEVEN SPIELBERG, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

ALICE DIOP, Saint Omer (Neon)

AUDREY DIWAN, Happening (IFC Films)

JOHN PATTON FORD, Emily the Criminal (Bleecker Street)

ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIĆ, Murina (Kino Lorber)

CHARLOTTE WELLS, Aftersun (A24)