Today, the Directors Guild of America has announced the long-awaited list of 2023 nominees in the television categories for the DGA Awards. With categories that span from Dramatic Series, to commercials, to documentaries, these nominations have the best TV has had to offer from the past year. At the head of the list are acclaimed series like Severance, Station Eleven, and The Daily Show, which each have two nominations.

When combined, HBO and HBO Max lead the pack of networks and streaming services. This year they have a combined eleven nominated programs. But even when separated, they manage to lead the nominations with both getting six nominations (HBO and HBO Max share a nomination for the documentary All That Breathes). But, these high numbers should be no surprise as HBO has had a banner year for its programming. Its series being nominated include Barry, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and more.

But even with HBO seemingly dominating the nominations list, many other networks and streamers are getting some representation. At HBO’s heels is Apple TV+ with four nominations with Netflix and Disney+ both close behind at three. CBS, NBC, Comedy Central, and National Geographic all sit comfortably with two nominations each. Lastly, AMC, HULU, Prime Video, ROKU, ABC, TBS, PBS, FOX, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ all made the cut with one nomination.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Batman,' and More Nominated for 2023 ASC Awards

The DGA Awards will take place next month on February 18, 2023. Check out the full list of nominations below:

DRAMATIC SERIES

JASON BATEMAN, Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (Netflix)30.7K

VINCE GILLIGAN, Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)

SAM LEVINSON, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

AOIFE MCARDLE, Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

BEN STILLER, Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

COMEDY SERIES

TIM BURTON, Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

BILL HADER, Barry, “710N” (HBO)

AMY SHERMAN‑PALLADINO, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon Prime Video)

CHRISTOPHER STORER, The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

MIKE WHITE, The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

ERIC APPEL, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

DEBORAH CHOW, Obi‑Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

JEREMY PODESWA, Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

HELEN SHAVER, Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

TOM VERICA, Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY, Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)

JIM HOSKINSON, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)

DAVID PAUL MEYER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock”” (Comedy Central)

LIZ PATRICK, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

PAUL PENNOLINO, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

IAN BERGER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

HAMISH HAMILTON, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)

JAMES MERRYMAN, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

MARCUS RABOY, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

GLENN WEISS, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

REALITY PROGRAMS

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY, The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

CARRIE HAVEL, The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

RICH KIM, Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World” (Fox)

MICHAEL SHEA, FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TIM FEDERLE, Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

BONNIE HUNT, Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

DEAN ISRAELITE, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

MICHAEL LEMBECK, Snow Day The Musical (Paramount+)

ANNE RENTON, Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

COMMERCIALS

JUAN CABRAL (MJZ)

For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB

Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab

KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch, Inc.)

Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)

Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)

CRAIG GILLESPIE (MJZ)

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple

Problem, Jimmy John’s – Anomaly

Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

DAVID SHANE (O Positive, LLC)

Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro – Apple

Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ (SMUGGLER)

Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto

DOCUMENTARY

SARA DOSA, Fire of Love (National Geographic)

MATTHEW HEINEMAN, Retrograde (Disney+)

LAURA POITRAS, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)

DANIEL ROHER, Navalny (CNN+/HBO Max)

SHAUNAK SEN, All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)