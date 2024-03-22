Filmmaking is more than just an art form: It's a risky and complicated business that's rarely all smooth sailing. Though directors typically make movies every few years, or even every year (with some particularly talented ones releasing more than one film in a single year), there are times when they have to take a bit of a break for one reason or another.

Whether it's a relatively not-so-long break working on a movie, like the one Jonathan Glazer took to make his Oscar-winning masterpiece The Zone of Interest; or a much longer break engaging in all sorts of other activities, like the one Alejandro Jodorowsky took in the '90s and 2000s; filmmakers often come up with an incredible film after they've been gone for a while.

10 Jonathan Glazer

10 Years Between 'Under the Skin' (2013) and 'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

Image via A24

English filmmaker Jonathan Glazer has only made four feature films over the span of the last 24 years, and each of them has something special to offer. Shortly after releasing his third feature, the A24 sci-fi slow-burner Under the Skin, Glazer took nine years of intensive research and dedicated pre-production to prepare his WWII drama The Zone of Interest, one of the best foreign language Best Picture Oscar nominees.

Based on Martin Amis's novel of the same title, which Glazer learned about before it was published in 2014, the film is a groundbreaking re-contextualization of the entire war film genre, drawing much of its power from parallels to how the banality of evil is experienced in the modern world. If it takes ten years to make a film that's as impressive as The Zone of Interest, it's undeniably time well spent.

The Zone of Interest 8 10 Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Martin Amis , Jonathan Glazer

9 Jane Campion

12 Years Between 'Bright Star' (2009) and 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Very often praised as one of the greatest female filmmakers of all time, Jane Campion has made nine feature films over the course of 38 years. While not all of them have been hits, some are among the most memorable in their genre. Bright Star, for instance, is one of the most interesting romantic dramas of recent years, after which Campion took a whopping twelve years off from filmmaking.

Campion had grown disillusioned with film, and instead spent time working on her TV series Top of the Lake, which she co-created with Gerard Lee. However, as soon as she read Thomas Savage's The Power of the Dog, she felt the movies calling her back. This is how she ended up making one of the best arthouse Westerns many years later, proving that cinema still has plenty of room for her artistic voice.

8 Stanley Kubrick

12 Years Between 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987) and 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick is the kind of auteur who needs no introduction. Praised by many as the single best director ever, he made thirteen features over the course of his 47-year career, most of them among the greatest movies of all time. After making in Full Metal Jacket one of the most harrowing war movies of the '80s, it took him a dozen years to release his thirteenth and final film, the erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut.

Mysterious and atmospheric, Eyes Wide Shut is a really potent epilogue to the career of such a monumental filmmaker. However, it definitely took a while to get there. The reason was because Kubrick spent this 12-year period working on two other films: First, the Holocaust drama Aryan Papers, which never came to fruition; later, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, for which he eventually had to hand the reins over to Steven Spielberg.

Eyes Wide Shut Release Date July 16, 1999 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Tom Cruise , Nicole Kidman , Madison Eginton , Jackie Sawiris , Sydney Pollack , Leslie Lowe Runtime 159 Main Genre Drama Writers Arthur Schnitzler , Stanley Kubrick , Frederic Raphael Studio Warner Bros.

7 James Cameron

13 Years Between 'Avatar' (2009) and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Image via 20th Century Studios

There are many things that James Cameron can be called, and "busy" is definitely one of the most accurate. He has made nine features (not counting documentaries) in 42 years, and he's always actively working on his next project. Case in point: After he released his longtime passion project Avatar in 2009, he spent the following thirteen years producing other films and intensively preparing the first sequel in the franchise: Avatar: The Way of Water.

For those who enjoy visually impressive sci-fi films, The Way of Water is a perfect fit. It's hardly surprising that it turned out so well, since Cameron and his team spent over a decade working on the project, doing thorough research, writing and re-writing, and making sure that the technology was just right for the movie to look the way the director envisioned.

6 David Lean

14 Years Between 'Ryan's Daughter' (1970) and 'A Passage to India' (1984)

Image via Columbia Pictures

There have been many directors over the course of cinema's history who have mastered the art of making epic films, but none have ever seemed to develop an understanding of the genre quite as acute as David Lean's. He directed sixteen features over the span of 42 years, his final two being the romantic drama Ryan's Daughter and the period piece A Passage to India.

After Ryan's Daughter was obliterated by many critics at the time of its release, Lean was discouraged from making movies for well over a decade, working on other projects in other ways. Once the opportunity to direct A Passage to India fell on his lap, however, he couldn't pass it up, and the result was the perfect way to close off his illustrious career.

A Passage to India Language English Studio Columbia Pictures Run Time 163 Minutes Director David Lean Release Date December 14, 1984 Actors Peggy Ashcroft, Judy Davis, James Fox

5 Adrian Lyne

20 Years Between 'Unfaithful' (2002) and 'Deep Water' (2022)

Image via Hulu

Once upon a time, Adrian Lyne was one of the leading directors in modern erotic thrillers. Fatal Attraction to Indecent Proposal, he became well-known for his work in the genre, and has made nine features over the last 44 years. After Unfaithful, however, Lyne took a notoriously long twenty-year break before directing his most recent outing: The Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas-starring Deep Water.

Though it's hardly one of the best erotic thrillers of recent years, having been received poorly by critics and audiences alike, Deep Water at the very least offered the freshness of seeing who used to be one of Hollywood's biggest directors back at the helm of a project. During the twenty-year gap between films, Lyne kept trying and failing to get other projects off the ground. It's a shame that the one that finally got to see the light of day was underwhelming to most.

Deep Water Release Date 2020-00-00 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Ben Affleck , Ana De Armas Runtime 1 hr 55 min Main Genre Thriller

4 Terrence Malick

20 Years Between 'Days of Heaven' (1978) and 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Known for his unapologetically poetic directing style, Terrence Malick is one of the most beloved and acclaimed filmmakers working today. He has released nine feature films over the last 51 years, a career that's nothing if not deeply impressive. Though he certainly does tend to take his sweet time between one project and the next, it was the gap between his second and third movies that was the most astonishing: A whopping twenty years between the romantic period drama Days of Heaven and the WWII epic The Thin Red Line.

After Days of Heaven, Malick disappeared from public view for years, reportedly turning to his original profession of screenwriting. It wasn't until near the turn of the century that he returned to the director's chair with the incredible The Thin Red Line, one of the best WWII movies ever made, and he hasn't been gone for more than just a few years ever since.

The Thin Red Line Release Date January 15, 1999 Director Terrence Malick Cast Jim Caviezel , Sean Penn , Nick Nolte , Kirk Acevedo , Penelope Allen Runtime 170 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers James Jones , Terrence Malick

3 Alejandro Jodorowsky

23 Years Between 'The Rainbow Thief' (1990) and 'The Dance of Reality' (2013)

Image via Pathé

There are plenty of directors who embody the cinematic movements and subgenres that they helped define and re-define, and Alejandro Jodorowsky is one of those directors. One of the main poster children of film surrealism, he has spent his 56-year career making nine bizarre feature films that always leave audiences scratching their heads, but the time he took between The Rainbow Thief and his semi-autobiographical musical fantasy The Dance of Reality was an anomaly.

The thing about Jodorowsky is that he's an artist of many different skills and interests. These other interests, like tarot cards and comic books, were the ones that he returned to during his 23-year hiatus. Though he did try to get multiple movies made during this time, none of them managed to take off.

The Dance of Reality Release Date May 14, 2014 Director Alejandro Jodorowsky Language Spanish Studio Pathe Run Time 133 Minutes Actors Brontis Joodorowsky, Adan Jodorowsky, Pamela Flores

2 Roy Andersson

25 Years Between 'Giliap' (1975) and 'Songs from the Second Floor' (2000)

Image via Canal+

Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson is known for the absurdist humor and deeply humanistic and existential themes that populate his movies. He has made only six features over the span of 54 years — perhaps mainly due to the fact that between his second movie, the crime drama Giliap, and his third, the black dramedy Songs from the Second Floor, he took a quarter of a century off.

After Giliap was a resounding financial and critical flop, Andersson took 25 years to focus on working on commercials and Studio 24, a Swedish indie film studio he helped establish in the '80s. It wasn't until 1996 that he would begin work on Songs from the Second Floor, which he released four years later to great success. Thankfully, Andersson hasn't left the scene again.

Songs from the Second Floor Release Date October 6, 2000 Director Roy Andersson Language Swedish Run Time 98 Minutes Actors Lars Nordh, Stefan Larsson, Sten Andersson

1 Víctor Erice

31 Years Between 'Dream of Light' (1992) and 'Close Your Eyes' (2023)

Image via Avalon

Normally, it would be quite shocking to say that a filmmaker has only made four feature films over the course of a staggering 51 years — but not in the case of Víctor Erice. The Spanish filmmaker, who made in his debut, The Spirit of the Beehive, what is remembered as one of the best and most important movies to ever come out of Spain, took no less than 31 years between his third film, Dream of Light, and his latest, Close Your Eyes.

Close Your Eyes is an exceptional dramatic epic that premiered at Cannes in 2023. The time that passed between its release and that of its predecessor was spent by Erice working on plenty of short films and collaborative projects, on the development of 2002's The Shanghai Spell (which he was originally set to direct), and on being part of the jury of the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. He certainly kept busy, and Close Your Eyes is an incredible enough film to forgive Erice's long absence.

Close Your Eyes Release Date May 22, 2023 Director Victor Erice Language Spanish Studio Avalon Run Time 169 Minutes Actors Manolo Solo, Jose Coronado, Ana Torrent

