Most directors work long and hard to make just one film that is considered among the greatest of all time. There is certainly no shame in spending years as a hired hand making moderately successful films, and many highly respected directors have yet to create one definitive masterpiece — in fact, some never do. Thus, it's even more impressive that there are some famous directors with multiple films considered to be worthy of celebrating for generations to come.

The American Film Institute is a valuable resource for aspiring cinephiles to look at the history of film and watch the quintessential classics that have been chosen to represent the best that the medium has to offer. On their 2007 list of the best American movies ever made, certain beloved filmmakers are overrepresented, with multiple entries throughout. These nine directors have already cemented their place in history, so it makes sense the AFI would further anoint them as masters of their craft.

9 Martin Scorsese (3 Movies)

‘Raging Bull’ (1980), ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976), and ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Martin Scorsese is best known for reinventing the crime movie genre with his use of gritty storytelling, non-linear editing choices, and creative needle drops. While Mean Streets is the film that put Scorsese on the map during the New Hollywood Era of the 1970s, the AFI chose to select Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas as some of the greatest of all time.

The Scorsese chosen for the AFI list shows just how diverse of a profile he has. Indeed, there aren’t many directors who could make a neo-noir classic, one of the greatest sports movies ever made, and one of the best mob movies of all time. What’s even more impressive is that Scorsese has several recent hits that he made after the AFI list was issued, including The Wolf of Wall Street and the recent Killers of the Flower Moon.

8 Charlie Chaplin (3 Movies)

‘City Lights’ (1931), ‘The Gold Rush’ (1925), and ‘Modern Times’ (1936)

Charlie Chaplin is perhaps the most important director in the comedy genre, as he was one of the stars of the silent era of Hollywood that existed before the rise of the “talkies” in the 1930s. Chaplin wasn’t just a great director and writer but one of the most charismatic movie stars of all time, thanks to how he perfected “The Tramp” character throughout several of his most beloved films.

Chaplin’s films on the AFI list inject a distinctive complexity into the comedy genre. City Lights is a gorgeously photographed romantic comedy, The Gold Rush is a hilarious satire of one of the most interesting periods in American history, and Modern Times is a near-perfect technical masterwork that analyzed the rise of technology within the Industrial Revolution. Impressively, Chaplin’s films are still just as funny today as they were during his rise to prominence.

7 John Huston (3 Movies)

‘The Maltese Falcon’ (1941,) ‘The Treasure of the Sierra Madre’ (1948), and ‘The African Queen’ (1951)

John Huston has one of the most extensive filmographies of any filmmaker, as he directed Hollywood classics for over four decades. While Huston would occasionally appear in front of the camera in films like Chinatown and The Other Side of the Wind, his greatest talent was telling compelling portrayals of the human condition. The scale and depth that Huston’s films achieved were breakthroughs during the eras in which he operated.

Huston directed several classics selected by the AFI that represented major achievements in their respective genres. The Maltese Falcon is known as the film that essentially launched the neo-noir style, while The Treasure of the Sierra Madre was a haunting revisionist Western that explored the dark side of human nature. Lastly, The African Queen was an old-fashioned adventure romance that earned Humphrey Bogart the Oscar for Best Actor, which had long eluded him.

6 Francis Ford Coppola (3 Movies)

‘The Godfather’ (1972), ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979), and ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (1974)