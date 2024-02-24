Every director on this list has one thing in common; they are versatile in their visual storytelling abilities. Making decisions at the highest caliber. From pre- to post-production, holding onto a vision that is otherwise ethereal. The greats demonstrate exceptional skill in many aspects of filmmaking; from the storytelling to the visual composition and the ability to provoke the performances of actors.

They effectively communicate and collaborate with different departments and executives, holding on to a semblance of this vision as they captain the ship to port. When it comes to the Academy Awards, it comes down to the director's ability to create memorable and impactful films that resonate with audiences and industry professionals. While some of these directors are gifted beyond directing, earning them other nominations, this list focuses on the nominations focused on Best in Direction.

10 John Ford

5 Nominations (4 Wins)

John Ford was an early pioneer of filmmaking, best known for Westerns that starred John Wayne, making the actor and director both synonymous with American storytelling. His movies showed vast landscapes within the American identity. Aiming to bring the inner desires of the people watching to the big screen. This alone brought him vast success along with making him the most winning director of all time for his movies Stagecoach, The Grapes of Wrath, How Green was My Valley, and The Quiet Man.

From the Wild West to the effects of the Great Depression and the World War, Ford was not interested in telling fairy tales. Ford authentically brought out the archetypes of United States citizens, in what may seem like clichés now but were the epitome of American life for its day. Ultimately, giving insight into the clash of cultures and societal expectations makes him one of the most influential directors on the list.

Close

9 Clarence Brown

6 Nominations (0 Wins)

During Clarence Brown's career he directed and produced more than fifty widely acclaimed films, maintaining a long lasting association with MGM. Working with many illustrious performers of the day such as Lev Tolstoy, Greta Garbo,Clark Gable, and Mickey Rooney; always getting strong performances. His versatility as a director made him successful across multiple genres, producing a consistent quality of work throughout the mid-20th century.

Brown unfortunately never won, though was nominated six times as Best Director for Romance, Anna Christie, A Free Soul, The Human Comedy, National Velvet, and The Yearling. Brown's numerous nominations come from his sheer intuition and innovative ideas. Often bringing in new technology, Brown used this to his advantage, always employing new cinematic techniques in his films, such as Anna Christie, one of the early talking pictures. While he is not the most celebrated director of his time, Brown’s body of work speaks for itself in how it contributed to early filmmaking.

Close

8 Frank Capra

6 Nominations (3 Wins)

Image via The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science

Having created some of the most beloved and enduring films of the 30s and 40s. Excelling in creating memorable characters, Frank Capra’s films featured relatable protagonists facing the challenges of everyday life. Take the iconic George Bailey, a down on their luck individual that has been able to resonate with audiences of every generation. Moral and social themes run throughout Capra’s films, emphasizing the triumph and resilience of the Human Spirit.

Those ideals came in handy as the nation was at War while some of his most prevalent work came out. While Lady for a Day, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, and It’s a Wonderful Life were only nominated; It Happened One Night, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, and You Can’t Take itWith You earned him three statues. It Happened One Night even made history, sweeping the big five categories. Capra’s films not only received critical acclaim but box office winnings too.

Close

7 Woody Allen

7 Nominations (4 Wins)

Image via MGM

Woody Allen gained prominence in the 60s as a stand-up comedian, later transitioning into filmmaking. His notable style has earned him a staggering 24 nominations for his writing, acting, and directing abilities. In directing, he was nominated for Annie Hall, Interiors, Broadway Danny Rose, Hannah and Her Sisters, Crimes and Misdemeanors, Bullets over Broadway, and Midnight in Paris.

With four wins spanning multiple decades, Allen is considered one of the preeminent filmmakers of his era for being able to cross boundaries between comedy and drama. While his personal life has created controversy, his films have still been praised by critics and audiences alike. What makes him stand out from the rest is his original material that digs into complex relationships. He entices neurotic characters that often are characterized by Allen’s recognizable wit and irreverent dialogue.

Close

6 David Lean

7 Nominations (2 Wins)

The British filmmaker David Lean was an editor until he gradually transitioned to directing. His films have each won multiple Academy Awards outside his nominations for direction, for their peak craftsmanship. His movies are told with breath. Lean is a master at understanding the medium he paints on. Celebrated for his compelling storytelling and cinematography, it is what has earned Lean so many nominations.

His sweeping epics Lawrence of Arabia and The Bridge over the River Kwai got him two wins while he was only nominated for Brief Encounter, Great Expectations, Summertime, Dr. Zhivago, and A Passage to India. His lasting legacy is based on his ability to craft visually stunning monoliths that were interwoven into character studies of complex and fascinating people. This meticulous attention on a grand scale is what has made him a favorite of so many directors, including the ones on this list.

Close

5 Fred Zinnemann

7 Nominations (2 Wins)

The Austrian-born director maintained a distinguished career throughout the 20th century. He directed a diverse range of films that tackled the ethical dilemmas of the era. With nominations for The Search, High Noon, The Nun’s Story, The Sundowners, and Julia; he would go on to win for From Here to Eternity and A Man for All Seasons.

Zinneman was known for treating actors with great respect and creating environments where they felt comfortable and supported. Fostering trust allowed for more open and vulnerable performances, which often led to nominations, just look at Frank Sinatra. Guiding actors to pay attention to emotion allowed for their portrayal to convey genuine emotion rather than the superficial theatrics of other Hollywood-era films. This intensity gave way to character-rich stories that were able to receive enduring success.

Image via Warner Bros. Image via 20th Century Studios Close

4 Billy Wilder

8 Nominations (2 wins)

Credit: The Academy of Motion Picures and Science.

Navigating through multiple genres throughout his career, Billy Wilder directed successful noirs, romances, comedies, and dramas. His writing prowess helped define his films by having a sharp wit consistent in the dialogue and a knack for bringing social commentary to the forefront. Not afraid of the taboo, Wilder included dark themes too, even in his funniest movies. This made them well-rounded and universal films that received a lot of attention.

Wilder won for his direction in The Lost Weekend and The Apartment but missed out on his other noteworthy films Double Indemnity, Sunset Blvd., Stalag 17, Sabrina, Witness for the Protection, and Some Like it Hot. With engaging plots and strong narratives, his films had compelling storylines that kept audiences captivated and wanting to invest their attention. Leaving an indelible mark on American Cinema, Wilder’s work often gets studied and admired by filmmakers and cinephiles.

Close

3 Steven Spielberg

9 Nominations (2 Wins)

Image via The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Responsible for creating the concept of the modern day blockbuster, Steven Spielberg has become one of the most influential filmmakers to date. His groundbreaking thriller Jaws marked the beginning of an era, showcasing his ability to create suspense and tension. With nine nominations for his films Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Munich, Lincoln, West Side Story, and The Fabelmans; Spielberg won for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

Spielberg was able to take the creepy fantasies in our heads as kids and bring them to real life, whether that was with aliens or dinosaurs. As his career continued, he transitioned into historical biopics that emphasized the resilience of the human soul and even autobiographical space as well. Being co-founder of Amblin Entertainment and Dreamworks SKG contributes to the directors' continuing influence and a momentous number of nominations. He will always be celebrated as one of the best for keeping the fans in mind first.

Close

2 Martin Scorsese

10 Nominations (1 Win)

The man you may associate with creating some of the best mob pictures has equaled his tally of nominations with the recent film Killers of the Flower Moon. Only receiving one win before this for his film The Departed;Martin Scorsese has been nominated eight other times for Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman.

He is known for his innovative filming techniques, often employing unique camera movements that imply things all on their own. A former editor, it is like Scorsese is able to see the entire picture in his head before it is even done. Scorsese has always been able to create cinematic experiences that are straight to the point with suspense and action. Bringing in his wealth of cinephile knowledge that has made his films legendary, speaking to why he has been the second most nominated director.

Close

1 William Wyler

12 Nominations (3 Wins)

Image via American Masters Pictures

The acclaimed director spent most of his time making films in the Golden Age of Hollywood. His most notable work comes from his historical dramas, though he was a well-rounded and versatile director that did it all. William Wyler is tied with Capra as having almost the most wins for his films, Mrs. Miniver, The Best Years of Our Lives, and Ben-Hur. Being nominated for Dodsworth, Wuthering Heights, The Letter, The Little Foxes, The Heiress, Detective Story, Roman Holiday, Friendly Persuasion, and the Collector.

Wyler had tremendous attention to detail, emphasizing the narrative and the actors' performances. Tackling a wide variety of themes made him very attractive to moviegoers. Whether it was the impact of war on individuals and their families like in The Best Years of Our Lives or the romance and relationships like in Roman Holiday, Wyler focused on what was authentic to the audiences coming to see his pictures. Providing a societal commentary that has allowed for his pictures to maintain a reputation of relevancy.

Close

NEXT: 10 Best Oscar-Winning Screenwriters From Hollywood's Golden Age