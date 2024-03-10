Acting is one of the most admirable professions in the film industry. A performance can often make or break a film, so it's the actors' responsibility to bolster a film's narrative and effectively transmit its themes to viewers. However, good performances don't come from nowhere. A great director is needed to take an actor and pull their best potential out of them.

Many filmmakers have directed multiple actors toward Oscar nominations and eventual wins. From classic masters of the craft, like Elia Kazan, to more modern examples of great actor directors, like Martin Scorsese (who would add another number to his tally if Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress at the 96th Oscars), these are auteurs who prove that directing actors well is an invaluable skill. But who among these great filmmakers has directed the most Oscar-winning performances? The answer won't come as a surprise to film lovers.

10 Jonathan Demme

Directed 4 Oscar Winners

Close

Jonathan Demme was one of the finest directors of his generation, capable of making movies that, while full of humanity, were also able to delve into the dark abysses of the human condition. He only won one Oscar for Best Director for his Best Picture-winning The Silence of the Lambs, but exceptional filmmakers like him don't need numerous statuettes to prove their importance.

Four actors from Jonathan Demme's films made their way to Oscar gold. First, Mary Steenburgen for Melvin and Howard in 1981; then, Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins for the acclaimed The Silence of the Lambs in 1992; and finally, Tom Hanks for Philadelphia in 1994. Each performance is one of the best of each actor's career, four powerful tours de force that have remained relevant even decades later.

9 Victor Fleming

Directed 4 Oscar Winners

Close

One of the directors who personified Hollywood's Golden Age, Victor Fleming was the mind behind some of the most popular movies of the era, a few of which are still as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago. Capable of making epics as massive as Gone With the Wind and more intimate pictures like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, he was an exceptional artist whose influence cannot be overstated.

Four Victor Fleming films have Oscar-winning performances. 1937's The Good Earth (for which Fleming was uncredited) had Luise Rainer, whose use of yellowface remains infamous. The same year, Captains Courageous helped Spencer Tracy win Best Actor. Two years later, Gone With the Wind had Vivien Leigh and Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to be nominated for and win an Oscar. These exceptional performances prove that Fleming had just as great an eye for actors as he did for lush visuals and exciting stories.

8 George Cukor

Directed 5 Oscar Winners

Close

Best known for his profound comedies and elegant adaptations of classic literary works, George Cukor was a particularly versatile director back in the age of Classic Hollywood. From The Philadelphia Story to My Fair Lady, Cukor made a number of iconic classics whose incredible casts have aged like fine wine.

Five performances directed by Cukor made their way to the stage of the Academy Awards. These include Jimmy Stewart in one of his most popular roles, The Philadelphia Story; Ingrid Bergman for Gaslight; Ronald Colman for A Double Life; Judy Holiday for Born Yesterday, controversially winning over Bette Davis in All About Eve and Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard; and Rex Harrison's divisive win for My Fair Lady. Acting in the director's movies always strikes a perfect balance between humor and poignancy, which helps the stories' tones wonderfully.

7 Clint Eastwood

Directed 5 Oscar Winners

Close

Though he's perhaps best known by general audiences as the star of some of the most famous Western films in history, Clint Eastwood has had just as illustrious and celebrated a career behind the camera. His unique efficiency-focused directing style means that while sometimes he produces some really natural and succinct works of art, sometimes he produces lackluster movies. When they do hit, though, Clint Eastwood films are without equal.

Eastwood is not a fan of wasting anyone's time on set, so he doesn't often do more than one take for each shot or scene. Very often, this results in particularly interesting and potent performances, including the five that have won an Oscar: Gene Hackman for Unforgiven, Sean Penn and Tim Robbins for Mystic River, and Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman for Million Dollar Baby. All these triumphant performances prove that actors usually do their best when they're in a Clint Eastwood film.

6 Martin Scorsese

Directed 5 Oscar Winners