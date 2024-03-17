Franchises are a nuanced business, and when done right, filmmakers and audiences will reap the benefits of good storytelling and movie-going experience. Done wrong, and it could be curtains for the director or the studio could pull the plug on the entire series. In some instances, long-standing franchises have the same director for every installment, while others rotate in and out a selection of talented artists to deliver their vision for fans.

These directors understood the assignment when it came to setting the tone, passing the torch, or picking up the gauntlet. From iconic installments in cinematic history to fan favorites, these franchises continue to deliver again and again from the consistency of the same director for more than one movie.

10 Michael Bay

'Transformers' (2007-2017)

Directing five of the seven franchise movies, the name Michael Bay is synonymous with Transformers. For over a decade, action fans have equated Bay's name with the expectation of showstopping CGI and lots of explosions, leaving lots to be desired for critics regarding the storyline. Bay has a knack for high-intensity action sequences that require blockbuster budgets and results to continuously bring them to the screen.

The only two movies he did not direct were Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts. One of which is certified fresh—Bumblebee—and a stand-out film in the franchise. Every Michael Bay-directed Transformer installment is decidedly rotten in the eyes of critics, but audiences love a good car chase and robot fight sequence to justify each movie. Bay does exactly what he's expected to do: bring a feature so action-packed there's little room for anything else.

9 Justin Lin

The Fast & the Furious Franchise (2006-2021)

Of the 10 features in the franchise, Justin Lin is the only filmmaker to direct more than one installment. He began with the third movie, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and ended with F9, directing movies four, five, and six in between. Lin departed the franchise a week into the production of Fast X, with creative differences the alleged reasoning behind his exit.

Lin's directional leadership and guidance transitioned the franchise from street racing flicks to over-the-top action heist films with a myriad of star-studded characters. He also served as producer or executive producer on four of the films. Lin's role in this franchise was instrumental in making these movies for the fans and not the critics.

8 Chris Columbus

'Home Alone' (1990-1992), 'Harry Potter' (2001-2002)

Chris Columbus is responsible for kick-starting two separate franchises that are still consistently revisited decades later by moviegoers of all ages. An iconic holiday movie classic, Home Alone was only the third feature Columbus directed. Very early in his career, he established that he could successfully navigate the world of family fun without diminishing the talent of its child actors or the storyline. Two years later, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York swept audiences away again as Macaulay Culkin returned as the mischievous Kevin McCallister. The 1992 sequel would be the last film in the franchise for both.

After a stint with movies like Mrs. Doubtfire and Stepmom, Columbus returned to kid-centered cinema by directing the first two adaptations of Harry Potter. Once again, he put his craftsmanship and patience into a set of films that would captivate the younger audience and their parents, ushering a franchise into the long-running genre where future directors could create their own unique vision.

7 Wes Craven

'Scream' (1996-2011)

An established horror icon before Scream graced the screen, Wes Craven directed the first four films, teaming up with Kevin Williamson to pen each of them. This horror franchise was like nothing audiences had seen before, thanks to Craven's terrifying opening sequence. It set the tone and laid a foundation to compete with other iconic horror films chomping at the bit to become franchises. The first two installments were a hit with critics and audiences, while three and four flopped with critics but still maintained a captive horror audience.

Scream 4 was the final film he directed, reportedly "miserable throughout," in the franchise and the final film he directed at all before his death in 2015. Following Craven's departure from the director's chair, the reboots found success as cast members returned, and new faces emerged to lead the future of what Craven started.

6 Francis Lawrence

'The Hunger Games' (2013-2015), 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (2023)

After Gary Ross departed from the first film due to scheduling, Francis Lawrence stepped in to take over, finishing out the remaining installments and the recent prequel. The page-to-screen adaptation of The Hunger Games was widely anticipated and a defining franchise for the 2010s dystopian genre. While Catching Fire and the two Mockingjay installments had a different feel than the first film, teen audiences remained highly invested in the story of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

A decade after he joined the franchise, Lawrence returned to helm the prequel film starring Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, this generation's dystopian heroine. As there are no immediate plans or source material to adapt, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes appears to be the final end of an era for Lawrence as he gears up to return to the I Am Legend world and another popular franchise prequel, The Constantine 2.

5 David Yates

'Harry Potter' (2007-2011), 'Fantastic Beasts' (2016-)

Finishing the last half of the beloved Harry Potter franchise with movies five through seven, Warner Brothers entrusted the prequel franchise to David Yates. After Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, and Mike Newell rounded out the first four films, Yates was tapped to carry out a much darker, mature version of Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) wizarding journey. The tonal shift is obvious from the first scenes in Order of the Phoenix, one that grows much heavier by the time the Deathly Hallows installments arrive.

Following the fans' craving for more magical adventures and backstory within the universe, Yates answered the call to direct Fantastic Beasts. Despite some hiccups, including casting issues, filming delays, and a decline in reviews, he is still slated to direct all five films.

4 Gore Verbinski

'Pirates of the Caribbean' (2003-2007)

Before the franchise shipwrecked in the high seas of too many movies, Pirates of the Caribbean had director Gore Verbinski at the helm. He directed The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, and At World's End, each earning multiple Oscar nominations in the technical categories, with Johnny Depp earning a Best Actor nod for the first installment. Verbinski didn't return for On Stranger Tides or Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The trilogy (as many fans refuse to acknowledge the fourth and fifth installments) was cohesive from the style to the acting. Under Verbinski's leadership, the Pirates franchise captivates audiences and critics with its gritty nature and comedic timing. Dead Man's Chest holds the top spot for highest lifetime gross at the box office, with At World's End in second and The Curse of the Black Pearl third.

3 Christopher McQuarrie

'Mission: Impossible' (2015-2025)

After rotating through four directors for the first four installments, Mission: Impossible finally found its franchise director with Christopher McQuarrie in 2015 with Rogue Nation. From there, it's been smooth sailing, pushing the envelope with Tom Cruise's testing the stunt and action limits. McQuarrie's three released films are the best of the franchise, all certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, with 2025's Dead Reckoning Part Two sure to follow suit.

As the size and scale increase with each production, McQuarrie has yet to shy away or fail to deliver to the large fanbase surrounding Cruise's action career. Mission: Impossible is one of the most iconic action franchises led by an iconic action star, and under McQuarrie's direction, will continue to reach new heights as long as the audience calls for it.

2 Chad Stahelski

'John Wick' (2014-2023)

A stuntman turned director, Chad Stahelski, proves that real-life action experience can translate beautifully behind the camera. The John Wick franchise stunned critics and audiences with its spectacular delivery of such a simple premise: a retired hitman (Keanu Reeves) seeking revenge after his car is stolen, and his dog is killed. Not only does Stahelski direct the movies, but he produces them too.

Each film gets better and better as Stahelski carefully crafts plot-driven action that eliminates the need to sacrifice one or the other for entertainment value. With the highly successful franchise consistently performing well at the box office, the John Wick universe unveiled its first two expansions with Ballerina and The Continental.

1 Steven Spielberg

'Indiana Jones' (1981-2008)