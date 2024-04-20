The Big Picture CCXP began in Brazil and is now expanding to Mexico City, boasting big-name actors and exclusive content.

Directors on Directing panel at CCXP MX will feature Jon Watts, Tim Miller, and Louis Leterrier discussing their craft.

The panel will offer behind-the-scenes stories and insights from filmmakers directing blockbuster films.

Inspired by San Diego Comic-Con, CCXP launched in São Paulo, Brazil in 2014 and has exploded in popularity. The con has gotten so popular that it often has more big name actors than any Comic-Con in the world. With the success of the con, CCXP is expanding this year and launching in Mexico City in a few weeks. Just like the convention in Brazil, CCXP MX in Mexico City is going to be a hub of entertainment and pop culture, from television to film to comics and more. As with previous years in São Paulo, Collider can’t wait to hit the ground of that packed floor for tons of exclusive content, announcements, and sneak peeks. In fact, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub will be taking our Directors on Directing panel there.

For those who don’t know, the Directors on Directing panels host some esteemed guests to partake in an in-depth discussion on the craft of directing. We invite filmmakers to share their process and behind-the-scenes details on projects past, present, and future. For CCXP MX in Mexico City, our guests include Jon Watts (director of Cop Car, MCU Spider-Man Trilogy, and Wolfs), Tim Miller (director of Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate, creator of Love, Death + Robots), and Louis Leterrier (director of Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk, and Fast X). These guys not only helm massive productions, but they have their hands in numerous areas of the business. Each panel allows these creators a platform to speak directly to fans and share great-behind-the-scenes stories.

Who Are the Directors on Directing?

These three filmmakers each have something big cooking at the moment, and they all also share a few things in common with their filmography. Not only have they taken the reins on some action-packed blockbusters and taken on massive franchises, all three have directed superhero features that smashed the box office (and weren’t part of the MCU…officially). For Leterrier, it was The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton (Fight Club), just barely missing the MCU’s kick-off with Iron Man. For Miller, he helmed the very first Deadpool, which only recently joined the MCU ranks as we gear up for Deadpool & Wolverine. And finally, Watts directed the Sony multiverse mash-up threequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This year, however, Leterrier’s future is all fast cars, star-studded casts, and most importantly, family, with reportedly the final Fast & Furious film, Fast X: Part 2. Miller is serving as a producer for one of CCXP’s other hot topics, Eli Roth’s Borderlands adaptation, and has an epic sci-fi — Marvel’s comic series Alien Legion — in the works with the comics creator Carl Potts (Spider-Man: The Animated Series) at Warner Bros. And finally, Watts is representing television and film for the Directors on Directing with an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on his roster, as well as an upcoming thriller, Wolfs, starring George Clooney (Ocean’s 11) and Brad Pitt (Inglourious Basterds).

Directors on Directing Panel Details

If you’re attending CCXP MX in Mexico City, you don’t want to miss out on this panel. Be sure to secure your seat. Directors on Directing will take place on Friday, May 3 at Thunder Stage. There’s tons of stuff to check out between creators, brands, artists, and more. We can’t wait to share this experience with you! For more details, check out the official site here.

