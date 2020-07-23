Watch the ‘Directors on Directing’ Comic-Con Panel with Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski

If you’re a fan of directors Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski, or just want to hear some great behind-the-scenes stories about making movies in Hollywood, you’re in the right place. That’s because for this year’s Comic-Con@Home, we finally launched our “Directors on Directing” panel with Rodriguez, Trevorrow, and Kosinski!

For the past few years, I’ve been trying to put on a “Directors on Directing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The idea was to get a few filmmakers that have directed some big projects to share some behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s like making a big Hollywood movie and how they each work on set. One of the challenges about making it happen in the past has been scheduling, since they’d need to make the trek to San Diego to participate. But with Comic-Con going online this year with Comic-Con@Home, I was finally able to make the panel happen because we recorded it in advance, with no one having to make a special trip.

During the hour-long panel, Rodriguez, Trevorrow, and Kosinski talked about their upcoming projects like We Can Be Heroes, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Top Gun: Maverick, shared some fantastic stories about casting and pitching movie studios, talked about how new technology has shaped the way they have been able to make movies and what excites them about the future, shared their biggest pinch-me moment of their careers, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

Check out the panel below and further down the page is a listing of what was talked about.

Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski: