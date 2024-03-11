The Big Picture Join Collider at WonderCon for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and insights from Hollywood directors on their upcoming blockbusters.

Meet Wes Ball, David Leitch, and Radio Silence to hear about their projects like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Fall Guy, and Scream.

Don't miss out on the Directors on Directing panel on March 30 at WonderCon for a deep dive into filmmaking secrets and upcoming films.

Are you attending WonderCon this month? The massive fan event is taking over the Anaheim Convention Center again this year with tons of exclusive merch and panels celebrating the world of comics and film, and Collider is excited to announce we’ll be joining the fun! If you’re interested in learning about the behind-the-scenes of major motion pictures, seeing exclusive early footage before anyone else, and hanging out with Hollywood directors, check out the full panel details below.

At WonderCon, our own Steve Weintraub will be moderating a "Directors on Directing" panel that invites three filmmakers to hang out, talk about their craft, and share the inner secrets of their upcoming blockbusters. We’ll get into projects of the past, present, and future, dig in-depth into their processes, and more. Oh, and they’re bringing some footage just for the con-goers to see ahead of anyone else. This year Collider will be hosting Wes Ball, David Leitch, and the directing duo known as Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Who Are the Directors on Directing?

Close

Each of our WonderCon guests have their hands full this year, and the foreseeable future, with some exciting features we’ve all got on our to-watch list. Wes Ball is best known for The Maze Runner series and is definitely a filmmaker to keep your eye on. He’s making his name in the realm of classic IP as both a creator and a fan. His current focus is on helming the upcoming franchise reboot, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and is also currently tapped to direct the live-action turn of The Legend of Zelda.

Next up, for action lovers we’re talking with stuntman-turned-director, actor, producer, and writer; David Leitch has done it all. He co-directed John Wick with Chad Stahelski and went on to blow our minds in Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train, and the Fast & Furious franchise. High octane is what this man does, and he does it with a particular style. At the con, we’ll talk about his love letter to Hollywood stunt performers, The Fall Guy, and what’s next for him.

And finally, Radio Silence will also be joining us on stage. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been dominating in horror long before their original feature Ready or Not gave us something to feast on. The duo have since gone on to work with the Scream legacy in Scream 5 and 6, and are presenting us with an all-new monster movie with Abigail this year.

Directors on Directing Panel Details

Across the board of genres, that’s the filmmakers behind three Top 10 of 2024 films you’ve got to see. We guarantee you don’t want to miss out on this panel. Directors on Directing will take place on Saturday, March 30. WonderCon will announce the exact time and place later this week.

Check out our Directors on Directing 2023 San Diego Comic-Con panel below.