The DCU is off to a hot start with Creature Commandos, but the real show begins with Superman. This hotly anticipated franchise reboot has unending potential with James Gunn and Peter Safran setting the universe up. While they have the most say, individual writers and directors will be responsible for the outcome of specific projects. Gunn said the DCU is writer-driven, but directors have just as much say.

DC has so many phenomenal heroes and comics itching to be adapted onto the big screen, and who better to do so than some of the best directors in the world? This list will rank ten great directors who would be perfect for the DCU based on their talent, style, previous filmography, and potential projects. While there are many great creators, these ten stand out as DC's best options for the future.

10 Coralie Fargeat

Potential Projects: Raven / Gotham City Sirens

Image via DC Comics

While The Substance didn't win as many awards as fans thought it would, it was still one of the best movies of 2025, proving Coralie Fargeat to be an impressive director. Her Oscar nominations surely got the attention of other studios wanting to experiment with their IPs, specifically DC. Even though The Substance is her most popular work, Revenge is another phenomenal film that proves her talent.

The DCU is already adding horror movies, including Swamp Thing and Clayface, the latter of which is similar to The Substance. While she would be great for many movies, including a darker take on Wonder Woman, a Raven or Gotham City Sirens project would suit her best. She could imbue each project with her staple horror or feminist themes, creating a profound and important story through these fan-favorite characters.