Horror is often the starting point for many directors who deeply desire a career in filmmaking. The genre is one of the cheapest to make and easiest to find funding for. It is quite easily the most profitable film genre: a fair amount of low-budget horror films can gross well over 200% of their original investment. At the same time, the genre may just be the most difficult to master. Not only are most films limited by meager budgets, but a film's quality is almost always determined by the filmmaker's mastery of preying upon our most primal of emotions: fear. Unfortunately, many fall to the never-ending obstacles that get in the way of making great films, but those who master those hurdles end up becoming incredibly talented and unique filmmakers that prove to major film studios their creative visions are worthy of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in to.

Zack Snyder

The visionary director is one of the most popular and influential figures in the comic book film genre, with an entire era of the DC film slate labeled by fans as the Snyderverse. With hits like 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, Zack Snyder has earned the label of a successful blockbuster director. Before his turn to iconic director though, Snyder was a long-time television commercial director with a decade of experience, but he had always craved to make the jump to film. Snyder finally got that chance and chose an already-in-development remake of George A. Romero's Dawn of The Dead, from a script penned by James Gunn. Snyder states he picked Dawn of the Dead because he had wanted to completely re-imagine Romero's original film, and make it as serious and grounded in reality as possible. In pre-production, Snyder heavily storyboarded as much as he possibly could, given the film's budget. Through the making of Dawn of the Dead, Snyder developed his cinematic language and how he would approach nearly every film onwards. Most of his comic book films, like Dawn of the Dead, are grounded and based entirely in reality, and his iconic visual style is thanks to his tendency to storyboard most of his films in pre-production.

David F. Sandberg

David F. Sandberg's rise to the status of blockbuster filmmaker is one of the most inspiring and unique tales from Hollywood in the last decade. The self-taught director became popular on YouTube for sharing homemade horror short films. His at-maximum two-minute-long horror shorts often included a simple but deeply terrifying premise filmed entirely in one location with one actor. This level of low-budget filmmaking is as bare bones as you could possibly achieve, and Sandberg is proof nothing can limit pure creativity. After one of his horror shorts, "Lights Out," went viral, many agents from Hollywood got in contact with him. One of those agents, Lawrence Gray, asked filmmaker and producer James Wan to produce a feature film version of the horror short. After initial hesitation, Wan agreed and Sandberg was given the green light to move forward. Sandberg discussed this process of the jump from homemade horror to Hollywood feature filmmaking, stating he still uses skills learned through DIY filmmaking extensively in his big-budget films. Sandberg would then direct Annabelle: Creation, a sequel to Annabelle, that was critically praised and extremely profitable, grossing $306.5 million. This critical and financial success within the horror genre awarded Sandberg the opportunity to direct Shazam!

Peter Jackson

Before Peter Jackson wrote his name into Hollywood history by making one of the most profitable and awards-friendly trilogies ever, The Lord of the Rings, Jackson was once an amateur, but hungry, director ready to prove his worth. In his hometown of Pukera Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, armed only with a 25-year-old film camera, a young Peter Jackson set out to make a 20-minute short film titled "Roast of the Day," which eventually ballooned into the 92-minute feature film Bad Taste. Jackson worked a full-time job, so the film was primarily shot only on weekends across four years. With a budget of $25,000, almost all the props were handmade, and Jackson himself plays two different characters. The film is as low-budget as you could get, and at one point would have been scrapped if it weren't for a large donation by the New Zealand Film Commission. Bad Taste showed in film festivals and theaters across the world, becoming a cult classic and getting pretty positive reviews. After a string of low-budget horror films, Jackson proved himself worthy of being a Hollywood talent. Jackson would go on to direct Michael J. Fox in The Frighteners, and then after would develop the legendary The Lord of the Rings saga.

Guillermo del Toro

Thanks to films like Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro already has his name etched in horror history. The master of horror has become so legendary and iconic that his name is directly used in the title for Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, but as any other filmmaker, he had to start somewhere. Del Toro worked as a makeup supervisor for around a decade, while also producing and directing many episodes of the Mexican TV show Hora Marcada. This experience gave him the opportunity to make Cronos, a horror film that brought him international attention by winning the International Critics Week Prize at Cannes in 1993. Immediately following, del Toro worked on his first Hollywood production with the horror film Mimic, which was hindered by production troubles caused by infamous producer Harvey Weinstein. This awful experience turned del Toro away from Hollywood for years. He went back to Mexico and made The Devil's Backbone, which became an immediate classic that received rave reviews. The astounding success of this film gave del Toro the confidence to return to Hollywood and direct the blockbuster Blade 2, followed up by Hellboy, both films that heavily utilize the filmmaker's innate ability to mix horror elements with traditional blockbusters.

James Gunn

It'd be easy to assume James Gunn was just born to exist entirely in the comic book genre, considering the director's incredible success. The filmmaker turned a band of D-list marvel characters into household names, making the Guardians of the Galaxy one of the MCU's most profitable franchises, and thanks to Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad James Gunn is now the co-head of DC Studios. This success makes it easy to forget Gunn forged his path into film through the genre of horror. As mentioned before, James Gunn wrote a remake of Dawn of the Dead in which he collaborated with director Zack Snyder to make the project as grounded as possible. Gunn's directorial debut though was 2006's horror film Slither. Slither marks the first time Gunn was able to fully capture his own vision from paper to screen, and it is certainly clear as his distinct style found in later films shines in Slither. Gunn approached Slither not as a pure horror film, but as a comedy-horror. This mastery of combining genres effectively would become his distinct style in later films.

Scott Derrickson

Like Guillermo del Toro, Scott Derrickson is a well-known name in the horror genre with hits like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Black Phone, and Sinister. The filmmaker has been extremely successful in this genre, and his films are widely considered to be among the scariest. The director used the talents he mastered within horror to give a fresh perspective on the superhero genre in 2016's Doctor Strange. Derrickson needed to use his horror roots to effectively frame such out-there concepts like magic, alternate dimensions, and a multi-dimensional villain hellbent on destroying the world to the MCU, which had previously tried to ground itself in reality. Doctor Strange feels different when compared to other MCU films, and it's thanks to Derrickson's horror background.

Sam Raimi

Along with Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan, Sam Raimi is largely responsible for the comic book genre's domination in pop culture. His Spider-Man trilogy is still among the most popular films in the genre and the most highly praised among fans. After a string of popular horror-comedy short films Raimi had made with his childhood friend Bruce Campbell, Raimi, with only $375,000, began production on his first feature film The Evil Dead. The film would be shot in one location with only a few cast members, a common theme with low-budget horror. What separated The Evil Dead from all the rest was Raimi's distinct visual style that gave the horror-comedy a unique and campy feel. Audiences agreed, and The Evil Dead grossed $29.4 million, an immense success. Raimi would use this distinct perspective and unique visual style to develop unique films in the 80s and 90s, with successes like Army of Darkness and The Quick and the Dead. Raimi would then take on Spider-Man, which benefited heavily from his campy tone. More recently, Raimi used his horror roots in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with a depiction of Scarlett Witch that only could've come from Sam Raimi's nightmares.