Auteur theory can be quite misleading and lacking in perspective as to the amount of collective work that goes into filmmaking, but it is an appropriate philosophy that acknowledges the director as the principal creative voice of a movie. This sturdy ideology is designed so that audiences expect films as individualistic artistic creations rather than mass-produced commercial entities. In an unfortunate turn of events, this standard has been fractured in the last few years. Perhaps through being trained to accept mainstream cinema as a factory pushing out the same formulaic content, spearheaded by business executives rather than artists, and subservient to the demands of a franchise, there is a sector of the movie-going public that is unwelcoming to a freewheeling sense of directorial vision, especially if said directors wish to get weird.

The Weirdness of 'Beau is Afraid,' 'Elvis,' and 'Babylon'

Initial reactions to the trailer of the new film from Ari Aster, Beau is Afraid, were appalling for cinephiles. Pockets of the Internet were met with aversion towards the film's weirdness. Instead of excitement from witnessing a sneak peek of the collaboration between Aster and Joaquin Phoenix, there was discourse as to why the director would pivot from his established style of "elevated horror" to something more inherently quirky. Beau is Afraid might seem like a crazy amount of ideas thrown into a story from a director known for one specific type of filmmaking, but maximalism in this way is becoming more commonplace.

While Elvis, the biopic of the King of Rock and Roll by Baz Luhrmann, was a box office hit in 2022, the film garnered animosity for its maximalist sensory overload and outlandish accent work from Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Unbridled maximalism is one thing that viewers just have to tip their cap to Luhrmann for, and in reality, the criticism of Elvis ought to lie in its stubborn commitment to not break away from the formulaic narrative beats of music biopics. On the other end of the box office scale, many rejoiced in the wake of the financial failure of Babylon, the extravagant and indulgent depiction of Golden Age Hollywood by Damien Chazelle. If there is a movie that was stranger and more daringly excessive with its sensory overload than Luhrmann's film, it's Babylon.

Directors getting the chance to execute their passion project has taken on a negative connotation as of late. They are viewed as "vanity projects" or "self-indulgent." What once was a doctrine of honor, auteur theory is seen as an ostentatious waste of time and resources by some. Studios certainly do not need to be given more reasons to be exclusively dedicated to churning out franchise adaptations. One should be allowed to express their own opinions on films, but there should be room to at least respect a director for trying something different. Ambitious films that don't work altogether arguably have more to offer in critical analysis than the ones with unanimous approval and success. Much of the pushback against the weird idiosyncrasies of films is the imagination of the viewer. Watching a movie is often about what the viewer wants to see rather than what the filmmaker gives the audience. In the long run, a film is more impactful when the audience is given a surprise. When films start to become predictable and increasingly formulaic, the passion and wonder of films dissipate. Directors making weird decisions with their films ignites more intrigue in each viewer, as analysis only enhances the moviegoing experience.

Some Films Need Time to Be Appreciated

This is not to say that the dismissal of weird cinema was conceived in 2022, or even in the 21st century. The most outlandish and risk-taking films are destined to be misunderstood in their time. Going all the way back to the 1950s, Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, a psychedelic experience of a movie with perverse sexual undertones, which is now considered a masterpiece, was understandably no match for audience sensibilities of the time. Even the critics didn't really get it. Just about every Stanley Kubrick film was overlooked in its time. Only in retrospect has he been widely regarded as the finest filmmaker of his generation. Not to proclaim that Ari Aster and Damien Chazelle are equals to the likes of Hitchcock and Kubrick, but patience and curiosity are required to appreciate the most idiosyncratic expressions of filmmaking and not the immediate rejection of offbeat.

Deeply flawed films that contain bizarre directorial flourishes make them emphatically more interesting to discuss and analyze, many times more so than the undisputed classics. Entries in the canon of "weird directing" include Spike Lee's Bamboozled. The scathing satire's premise is already unhinged on its own (T.V. writer self-sabotages his career by creating a modern-day minstrel show) and is shot on mini-DV camcorders, ones that anyone could have purchased at a Best Buy in 2000. The film was panned for its crummy, cheap, and non-cinematic look. But, a retrospective examination of the film today praises its visual aesthetic, purposefully crafted that way to demonstrate how television has dominated culture. No film in the past, present, or future looked like Speed Racer, a massive box office and critical failure upon its release in 2008. Now having been reclaimed in many circles as an artistic achievement, the film from Lana and Lilly Wachowski feverishly blended the line between anime and film, to the point of sensory overload. Clint Eastwood directed a docu-drama about a thwarted terrorist attack in The 15:17 to Paris, and the documentary half of the movie was quite literal, as he used the actual men who stopped the attack in real life. Sure, the performances of the three leads are quite choppy, and there is no fooling that they're amateurs, but the film slowly morphs into a fascinating work of metafiction that, despite its flaws, cannot be deemed a failure.

The Future of Directors Being Weird and Cinema as a Whole

This is not to say that an audience member should be forced to like these movies but the last thing any level of moviegoer should want is the creative stunting of directors. If they were to stop giving it their all as visionaries as a result of audience rejection of their uniqueness, then films would become strictly fodder for stockholders of media enterprises. A healthy discourse surrounding a director trying out a new flourish that might be a little odd is highly beneficial to the filmgoing experience, and in this day and age, when movies are more likely to be just products to serve the monetary value of an IP, any slight left-turn should be greatly welcomed. There is a tangential conversation to be had about the booming trend within prestige/auteur cinema of these maximalist films such as Elvis and Babylon. Is this the way of the future? Will prestige cinema continue to be grandiose, featuring lots of ideas and visual flourishes within a lengthy runtime? These questions are fairly unanswerable now, but in any case, it is undoubtedly more beneficial to the state of film when directors are expressive of their own peculiarity, even if it is not appreciated at the moment.