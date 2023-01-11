Grand, mythic figures with enigmatic personalities, the ego of the film director is in theory far more bashful, wanting to be hidden behind the camera. However, many directors over the years have taken a shot in front of the camera, whether in small cameos or starring roles.

Although they can shape and edit around their performance, it is a true test when a filmmaker offers their acting to a film that is not of their own. Surprisingly, when famed directors have appeared in other people's films, it can lead to pleasing results.

Martin Scorsese - 'Round Midnight' (1986)

If Martin Scorsese wasn't the defining director of his generation, he could have made a sharp character actor. Having completed Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, by 1986, Scorsese was well atop the list of best directors. That is when he offered his services to Round Midnight, a drama starring real-life jazz legend Dexter Gordon as a fictional, alcoholic saxophonist living in Paris.

In the film, which scored two Academy Award nominations, Scorsese plays a snappy manager, a type he would replay in Quiz Show 8 years later. Scorsese has a fretful, glib quality to his acting style like a Ron Silver type. Scorsese would offer himself to a few films as an actor throughout his career, but few were more memorable than in Round Midnight.

John Huston - 'Chinatown' (1974)

Nominated for 11 Oscars, Chinatown was still snubbed an Oscar nomination for John Huston's towering performance. First appearing in uncredited roles in his own films, Huston became a more established actor later in his career, however, no role of his surpassed that of in Chinatown, a mystery about a Los Angeles private detective who uncovers a conspiracy involving the city's water system.

Huston is grand in the role of Noah Cross, employing both his charm and menace. Nominated for multiple awards including a BAFTA and Golden Globe for his portrayal, Huston played an integral role in what is one of the greatest films of all time. While he achieved godly success as a filmmaker, Chinatown ranks up there with Huston's biggest achievements.

Nicholas Ray - 'The American Friend' (1977)

Featuring multiple filmmakers in acting parts including Samuel Fuller and Jean Eustache, The American Friend is one of the most inspiringly cast movies of the 70s. However, no director put in a better turn than Nicholas Ray, the famed filmmaker behind Rebel Without a Cause. The film follows Tom Ripley, an American, who retreats to Germany where he gets involved in an art forgery scheme.

Ray is unforgettable, both visually and emotionally, as Ripley's wily older friend. Tenderly photographed by director Wim Wenders, there is a certain coarse wistfulness in Ray's performance. Perhaps that is because the film, which is at times a beguiling portrait of slow decay, was released a mere two years before Ray's own death.

Werner Herzog - 'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2009, Werner Herzog is one of the defining voices of New German Cinema. Famed for his ambitious and difficult productions, Herzog's style is such a hallmark, it has even been spoofed. That is why it was so curious when he signed on to play the villain in Jack Reacher, a Tom Cruise action film about a former Military Police offer.

Known for his intense and determined filmmaking style, perhaps Herzog was the perfect foil for Cruise, that being one of the few people who could match his dedication to a project. In the film, Herzog plays a classic villain, the ruthless head of a construction firm and an ex-Soviet prisoner. With Jack Reacher, Herzog adds to his already eclectic film resume.

Garry Marshall - 'Lost in America' (1985)

Starting off as a staff writer on The Jack Paar Tonight Show, Garry Marshall quickly established himself as one of the leading comedy writers in America. Achieving fame both in television and film, Marshall created the hit TV shows Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley before having a bit part in Albert Brooks's comedy Lost in America about a yuppie couple who take off on a sole searching journey around the USA.

Number 84 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs list, the film received critical acclaim and is recognized as one of Brooks's best movies. In the film, Marshall has a small but memorable role as the head of a casino, showcasing excellent line delivery ability and masterful comedic timing. An accomplished writer, director, and producer, Lost in America allows Marshall to add actor to his list of credits.

Spike Jonze - 'Moneyball' (2011)

Originally a director in the punk rock music video world of the 1990s, Spike Jonze has become of the most renowned directors in Hollywood, despite only directing 4 feature films to date. Experienced in the world of music videos, feature films, television, and documentaries, Jonze had a prominent acting role in 1999's Three Kings before transitioning to cameos in later films including Moneyball, the biographical sports film about baseball GM Billy Beane.

Based on the nonfiction book by Michael Lewis, Moneyballgrossed over $100 million and was nominated for 6 Oscars. For his part, Jonze comes in as the new spouse to Beane's ex-wife, played by Robin Wright. Jonze doesn't get to spread his wings, but he expressed just the right amount of smarminess that the role requires. Recently appearing in 2022's Babylon, Jonze has become one of the preeminent cameo performers working today.

Peter Bogdanovich - 'Mr. Jealousy' (1997)

After becoming one of the leading directors of the 1970s, Peter Bogdanovich made a late-career surge as an actor. Appearing in small parts in his own films including Targets and Saint Jack, Bogdonavich's most notable role came as a therapist in Noah Baumbach's second film, Mr. Jealousy, about a neurotic aspiring writer who lays suspicion upon all his romantic partners.

A fan of Bogdanovich, Baumbach would later cast him in While We're Young and act as a producer on his final film She's Funny That Way. In Mr. Jealousy, Bogdanovich uses his long, droll face to full effect as the dry analyst. While he didn't direct a narrative film between 2001 and 2014, in those years, Bogdanovich made himself useful in front of the camera.

David Cronenberg - 'To Die For' (1995)

With his lush hair, intense eyes, and wiry build, David Cronenberg looks like he could be an actor. Throughout his career, the acclaimed Canadian director has shown his face on film, first as cameos in his own movies Shivers and Videodrome. To this date, Cronenberg's most recognizable cameo has been in To Die For, a dark comedy about a vicious news reporter.

Although credited as 'Man at Lake', Cronenberg's showing in the film is as a killer, and although he hardly speaks, his presence alone is exciting. Nominated for AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs, the black comedy is a hilarious and callous look at the pursuit of attention. Most recently appearing in the 2021 TV show Slasher, Cronenberg is always a welcome face in front of the screen.

Sydney Pollack - 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Moving out to Los Angeles around 1960 due to the encouragement of his friend John Frankenheimer, it was Burt Lancaster who was the first one to encourage the young Sydney Pollack to try directing. Nominated for Best Director at the Oscars for 3 separate films, Pollack continued as a character actor throughout his career with his meatiest role being in Eyes Wide Shut, Stanley Kubrick's erotic drama about a doctor who undergoes a psychological paranoia following a confession from his wife.

In Eyes Wide Shut, Kubrick taps into Pollack's natural gravitas in a role originally intended for Harvey Keitel. Besides possibly Husbands and Wives, Pollack has never been better as an actor, with his performance being the linchpin to the film. A prosperous actor, director, and producer in both TV and film, Pollack endured one of the most varied and envious Hollywood careers.

Quentin Tarantino - 'Sleep with Me' (1994)

Sleep with Me is the type of independent mid-90s movie you might have found yourself stumbling into at 2 in the morning at your local indie cinema house. Perhaps you had even read about its success at Cannes. The problem is, unlike other similar films, Sleep with Me is not good. Set around a group of friends whose relationship complicates by the emergence of a love triangle, the film's main claim to fame is due to a legendary cameo by Quentin Tarantino.

Appearing in many films over the years, including numerous of his own movies, Tarantino's turn in Sleep with Me is his most riotous. Engaging in a conversation with future Oscar nominee Todd Field, who could also qualify for this list, Tarantino goes on a now infamous tirade about Top Gun's homosexual subtext. While not a great movie, Sleep with Me is worth watching for the sole reason of seeing Tarantino in his element.

