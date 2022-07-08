With its current dominance in the pop culture landscape (for better and for worse), it's not surprising to hear that almost every director under the sun has been considered for a Marvel project at one point or another. Nowadays, indie directors, newcomers, veterans, and household names are all on the table as Marvel searches for that one perfect choice for a film.

Sometimes though, we get close to a certain director tackling a film, and then for whatever reason, the project fizzles out, doesn't happen, or there are creative disagreements. Whatever the case, these are some of the "what ifs" of the Marvel director sphere, dating back to even before the cinematic universe was even a thing.

Deborah Chow

When developing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel wanted an Asian or Asian-American director to lead the project to separate the character from some of his more problematic roots. Several newcomer Asian and Asian-American directors were approached for the position, and it later landed on Destin Daniel Cretton, who is now spearheading that storyline of the MCU.

But one name out of the potential others stuck out: Deborah Chow. Having recently finished work on Obi-Wan Kenobi, she was very nearly attached to direct Shang-Chi, and her Shang-Chi would have likely been significantly different.

Edgar Wright

This one still hurts. Edgar Wright, one of the most original filmmakers to come out since the turn of the century, was attached to direct Ant-Man for nearly a decade as it slowly made its way into production. While Wright focused on other projects, the film slowly took shape, and eventually, Marvel felt committed enough to have the movie fully enter production. And then, in May 2014, he left due to creative differences with Marvel — possibly due to it not including enough references to their cinematic universe.

Wright's departure has always hung a dark cloud over the otherwise solid Ant-Man movie we got. In fact, it hangs a dark cloud over the entire MCU as a whole. If Wright had stayed on board, it could have changed the direction of the MCU to one more open to new visual styles and ideas — something the MCU is still criticized for not embracing enough despite some progress throughout Phase 4.

James Cameron

During the early days of Marvel trying to get their movies on the big screen, Spider-Man was the one property people genuinely wanted to turn into a film. He was a marketable character, and before Sony had the film rights, MGM ended up snagging them with James Cameron heading up the project.

RELATED: From 'Piranha II' to 'Avatar': Ranking the Feature Films of James Cameron

Cameron's "scriptment" (half screenplay, half treatment), which has circulated online in the years passed, is one of the weirder versions of the character, leaning hard into the puberty aspects, having a Franz Kafka vibe to the transformation of Spider-Man, and a hard R rating involving tons of sex and profanity. While Cameron's film was never made, it would have certainly been a unique entry in the superhero canon if it had been.

Kathryn Bigelow

Outside of Spider-Man, Marvel's other high-profile brand, the X-Men, was also trying to get off the ground. At the height of their popularity in the late 80s to early 90s, every director under the sun was interested in touching the project, and while it was never made, a version in the early '90s directed by Kathryn Bigelow nearly happened (via The Wrap).

Not much is known about her version of the film other than Bob Hoskins was considered for Wolverine, Angela Bassett was to play Storm, and James Cameron would produce. We know that the film ended up falling apart as Cameron became more interested in Spider-Man instead, leading to this film getting scrapped. Ironically, Cameron's Spider-Man film would also not come to pass.

Mark Andrews

One of Pixar's leading creatives in the 2010s, Mark Andrews, was almost going to be the third Pixar director after Brad Bird and Andrew Stanton made the jump to live-action. When Marvel began work on a Doctor Strange film, Andrews was considered due to his experience with CGI environments.

However, he ended up not taking the project, with Marvel being more interested in a horror-infused approach that harkened back to Strange's original appearances in the comics. Scott Derrickson was hired in his place, probably for the best, as his film received acclaim for its psychedelic visuals and dark tone.

Nick Cassavetes

In one of the more bizarre choices on this list, before Iron Man was gearing up for production as Marvel Studios' first independently financed film, it was under production at New Line Cinema, where script underwriter and actor David Hayter was working on it. This version got close enough to production that a release date of 2006 was announced and a director — Nick Cassavetes (via SuperHeroHype.com).

Cassevetes, best known for his romantic dramas like The Notebook, is a weird choice for Iron Man, but stranger things have happened in franchise filmmaking. His film would have likely followed Hayter's script, with Howard Stark as the main villain and Bethany Cabe as the love interest.

Patty Jenkins

Before breaking new ground with Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins nearly directed an MCU project. Her choice of project? The (then-unbeknownst to them) doomed Thor: The Dark World, a film that was already going through development problems when she came onboard. Her pitch was a Romeo and Juliet "star-crossed lovers" story about Thor and Jane that also included a love triangle with Sif.

RELATED: Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ Reportedly Delayed Due to Creative Differences

However, Marvel was unwilling to play ball, and with the film needing to meet a 2013 release date, Jenkins left the film as she believed the bad script could sink her career. Alan Taylor was brought in last minute to save the film, and the results speak for themselves as Thor: The Dark World is widely seen as one of the worst in the MCU.

Paul W.S. Anderson

Before Bryan Singer was attached to direct X-Men, the studio's head choice was actually Paul W.S. Anderson, who was relatively new to the scene at the time. Having had a big hit with Mortal Kombat, Anderson's film would have likely had the same tone: cheesy, action-heavy, and most of all, a blast.

Anderson declined, citing a reluctance to do another PG-13 action film as his primary reason. He would take this opportunity to direct Event Horizon instead, which was a wise choice as that film is widely seen as the best movie of his career and maintains a strong cult following years later.

Quentin Tarantino

Yes, you heard that right. The master of dialogue himself, Quentin Tarantino, has been attached to numerous franchises over the years, and while he has never worked on one (and likely never will), his interest speaks volumes. In the mid-to-late '90s, in particular, studios were interested in getting him involved in whatever they could after the success of Pulp Fiction, and superhero projects were among them.

RELATED: 5 Most Curious Marvel Movies Never Made, From Quentin Tarantino's 'Luke Cage' to James Cameron's 'Wolverine'

In fact, his follow-up film to Pulp Fiction was going to be a Luke Cage film and was going to be his homage to Blaxploitation cinema. While that film never got off the ground for various reasons, it did lead to Jackie Brown as a result, so not all is a loss.

Robert Rodriguez

Before doing his own superhero films with The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and its eventual spin-off, We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez was offered the director position on many superhero films. He was no stranger to comic books either, having made the adaptation of Frank Miller's Sin City to critical acclaim, and so it would seem like a great choice.

The closest he seemed to have come was in the late 90s when he was nearly hired for X-Men. While his version of the X-Men could have been something great, he turned down the position ultimately and went on to direct Spy Kids instead.

