"It was good... but can we try that scene maybe just one more time?"

Some directors will go to great lengths to ensure their film is as close to perfect as possible. Whether that means obsessing over the way a scene looks, how a camera moves, or requiring actors to do multiple takes until the right one is captured, some filmmakers go one step beyond when it comes to achieving quality. Directors are ultimately the people who oversee the entire project being worked on, and some take that role very seriously.

The following directors all have a reputation for taking their roles seriously and then some. At some point in their careers, they've been labeled as perfectionists, have become known for exhibiting perfectionist behavior, or have been open about their desire to make everything perfect. It's not automatically a good or bad thing to approach the act of filmmaking in this way, but it is an interesting idea, and it's therefore worth looking at some of the directors who have become known for perfectionist tendencies.

10 Stanley Kubrick

Perhaps no well-known director is as closely tied to the idea of being a perfectionist as Stanley Kubrick. During his nearly 50-year-long filmmaking career, he was unafraid to take his time on projects to ensure they were as close to his liking as possible. This is particularly evident in the final stages of his career, given there was a 12-year-long gap between the releases of his penultimate movie, Full Metal Jacket (1987), and his final movie, Eyes Wide Shut (1999).

While filming his movies (particularly his later ones), Kubrick also became notorious for frequently asking actors to perform multiple takes of single scenes until they finally nailed one that was perfect in the director's eyes. The Shining (1980) even holds the record for most retakes for a single scene with dialogue, as Kubrick got his actors to do the scene about having the ability to "shine" 148 times.

9 Charlie Chaplin

There's an argument to be made that Charlie Chaplin was a perfectionist simply because he took on so many roles for many of his movies. It's not too rare to watch a Chaplin film and see his name appear multiple times in the opening credits, as he often wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and even composed the music for his own movies.

One way to get everything to your own liking is admittedly to do everything yourself, which is more or less what Chaplin seemed to do (and given how many of his movies are classics, he often did all that well). He had a reputation for working himself and his cast/crew very hard, with the sacrifices often birthing great art.

8 James Cameron

James Cameron is a filmmaker who absolutely does whatever he wants, for however long he wants to do it, and it seems to always work in his favor. He takes his time with his projects, and isn't afraid to put a project like Avatar (2009) on hold for years just so he can wait for special effects technology to catch up to his vision.

It's something that carried over to the film's long-awaited sequel, too, given it took 13 years to eventually be released and represented another significant leap forward in special effects. Cameron's a director who's a perfectionist when it comes to technology and effects in his movies, but it's hard to argue that the delays haven't been worth it.

7 Orson Welles

Bursting onto the filmmaking scene with the legendary Citizen Kane in 1941, Orson Welles quickly gained a reputation for being a dedicated director with some perfectionist tendencies. After all, while making that first feature film of his, Welles starred in the title role, co-wrote it, produced the film, and directed it.

The history of Welles' complicated career after his early masterpiece can't just be boiled down to "he was a perfectionist and therefore no one wanted to fund any more projects," but that was a reputation that developed nevertheless. His imperfect career post-Citizen Kane was still very interesting, but he never quite reached the heights of that film again.

6 David Fincher

While some may label David Fincher a perfectionist, it's a label the director has spoken out against, feeling it to be an inaccurate one. He's argued that he never strives to make something entirely perfect, and that a film can be far more interesting if it's flawed in certain ways.

To Fincher's credit, though, it's probably the consistent quality of his filmography that makes some people think of him as a director who's a perfectionist. His films are also very precise, tightly made, and frequently feature immaculate visuals, controlled camera movement, and strong performances from all actors, no matter the size of their roles. If Fincher wants to state he's not a perfectionist, his often near-perfect movies ensure he's got his work cut out for him.

5 Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino's filmography ended up being an unfortunately short one. He rose to prominence with the solid Clint Eastwood vehicle Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), had his popularity explode when he directed the Best Picture-winning The Deer Hunter (1978), and then fell out of favor in Hollywood after the release of Heaven's Gate (1980).

The troubled production of that epic Western made Cimino a notorious figure within Hollywood, and he gained a reputation for being difficult to work with and overly demanding of his cast and crew. Time has been kinder to Heaven's Gate, and modern viewers tend to be of the view that even if it was a nightmare to make, the result is an ambitious and oftentimes impressive epic.

4 Akira Kurosawa

When it comes to Akira Kurosawa's ceaseless drive for quality, much of his dedication paid off. His body of work is an impressive one, and if he's to be labeled a perfectionist, then at least he was a perfectionist capable of crafting numerous perfect scenes (and arguably some perfect movies).

Examples given of his perfectionism include reconstructing a large set because a modern-day nail was apparently visible, and insisting that real arrows be fired near lead actor Toshiro Mifune at the climax of 1957's Throne of Blood. He may not have been the easiest director to work with, but his films ultimately stand as some of the best of the 20th century.

3 Tommy Wiseau

Perfectionism doesn't always equal perfection, as Tommy Wiseau's The Room (2003) demonstrates. It's infamously regarded as one of the worst movies of all time but has grown a devoted cult audience because of this, as it's truly a joy to watch. Wiseau himself insisted on being behind most of the film's production, including writing, directing, and producing it, as well as starring in the lead role.

Wiseau's intense dedication to the project is detailed in The Disaster Artist, a non-fiction book from 2013 that was adapted into a film in 2017. His unconventional filming and acting methods drove the rest of the cast and crew crazy, and the film's production was a troubled one because of Wiseau's pursuit of perfection. It may not have been the acclaimed masterpiece that Wiseau had hoped it to be, but The Room became celebrated and beloved either way, standing as one of the definitive cult films of the 21st century.

2 Alfred Hitchcock

To Alfred Hitchcock's credit, he didn't try to keep his perfectionism a secret. Obsession and a desire for something to be perfect are themes found in numerous films he directed, perhaps most evidently in the psychological thriller Vertigo (1958), where a man unnervingly tries to reshape a woman to be exactly who he wants her to be, with disastrous consequences.

Hitchcock was known for his attention to detail, with his meticulously made movies garnering him a reputation for being a perfectionist. It's more noticeable in his later films than his earlier ones, but it's certainly identifiable in some of his classics, with his dedication likely contributing to so many Hitchcock-directed films still holding up well.

1 Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is best known for his work in front of the camera, but there have been a decent number of occasions where he's directed, too. He's credited with directing 16 films, and these are all titles that he also acted in. Similarly, Jackie Chan frequently produces the movies he stars in and has written some of them, too.

His perfectionism comes from the way he strives to get action scenes and big stunts perfectly right, with certain action sequences taking a great deal of time to film to ensure they look perfect. He's also known for repeating some of his most dangerous stunts to make them as impressive as possible, with his dedication to the action genre being almost unparalleled.

