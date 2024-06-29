Creating the average film takes time and effort on the part of multiple people, and as such, it’s an unfortunate reality that, for some movies, not everyone involved will be happy with the final product. If that person is a crew member or an actor with a relatively small role, maybe it would be easier to brush off the experience and forget it; perhaps just move on to the next thing. But anyone who spends months – or even years – on one project will likely feel much more of a sting, accompanying the disappointment.

It's less common for the director of a movie to come away from a film disliking it so much that they disown it, but it does happen from time to time. There are a variety of reasons a filmmaker may feel this way, and some express their lack of enthusiasm more explicitly than others. At other times, a director may well disown a version of their film, like the one released theatrically, and then throw their support behind a director’s cut or extended version. The following films – some good, some not so great – were all, in some capacity, disowned by their directors, sometimes outright, and sometimes just because of how they were initially edited and released.

Spartacus is far from the worst Stanley Kubrick movie, but it is arguably the film of his that feels the least reminiscent of his usual style. That makes it less surprising, then, to find out that Kubrick distanced himself from the film, and came to resent the fact he didn’t have complete creative control (something which his films made post-1960 undeniably do have).

But still, Spartacus is generally very good as an epic historical war/action/adventure film, following the titular slave turned rebel leader as he builds an army to take down the then-Roman Republic. It has spectacle and succeeds in telling an ultimately emotional story on a massive scale, though if you want to see unadulterated Kubrick, you might find yourself disappointed, much like the famed director himself.

While 2016’s Suicide Squad was profitable, grossing nearly $750 million on a budget of $175 million, it was not particularly well-received critically. Beyond critics not enjoying it, another one of the film’s detractors was its credited director, David Ayer, who was unhappy with decisions made surrounding the film’s reshoots and editing, and his lack of involvement with such processes. To call its post-production chaotic would be an understatement.

In the years since Suicide Squad, Ayer has maintained that his cut of the film was much stronger, but the jury’s out on whether it – or anything close to it – will ever see the light of day. As it stands, this 2016 film about antiheroes on a suicide mission is lacking and messy in many ways, and has since been overshadowed by a sequel/reboot of sorts from 2021 that was considerably better.

It’s hard to know exactly how to assess American History X some years on from its release. On one hand, the lead performances are great and there is a certain amount of power that comes from its exploration of difficult issues… but by that same token, it follows a main character who does some terrible things before searching for redemption, and that narrative choice will be an instant no for some.

Without coming down on one side or the other, perhaps it can be agreed by most that the film is provocative – some would say for a reason, some would say not. But in any event, the fact that such a film led to its director, Tony Kaye, disowning it isn’t the most surprising of things, as it was edited differently from what he intended (though some years after release, his negative outlook toward the film had softened somewhat).

The MCU movies featuring Thor have been spotty, to say the least, with most of the Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnorak being generally loved, though other films – like Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Love and Thunder – are considered low points in the MCU. Of those two low points, The Dark World is probably more forgettable; Love and Thunder felt more aggressively bad, but The Dark World just felt a bit muddled and confused.

Redeemed only a little by being (sort of) revisited in Avengers: Endgame, Thor: The Dark World is nonetheless disappointing on its own, and director Alan Taylor wasn’t shy about voicing his own personal disappointment with the film. There’s a story behind it that might be sounding familiar by this point, and it boils down to this: Taylor wanted something different from what the film ended up being, with various aspects of post-production being out of his hands, causing understandable frustration.

David Fincher’s first feature film was Alien 3, and its production ranks up there as one of the most troubled of all time. The movie itself certainly isn’t bad, finding some ways to distinguish itself from the first two Alien movies, even if it can’t quite match either in terms of quality. Nevertheless, it showed potential for Fincher as a filmmaker, even if he wasn’t thrilled about it being his debut.

It was a large production for someone new to making feature films, and Fincher clashed with higher-ups throughout the filmmaking process, all of whom likely had certain expectations for an installment in a previously lucrative franchise. David Fincher’s gone a step further than most directors when it comes to disowning the film, as he’s proclaimed himself the person in the world who hates it the most.

Time has been kind to Touch of Evil, as it’s often held up as one of the greatest movies of the 1950s, not to mention arguably the last film noir masterpiece. Yet the production of the film was troubled and, like a good many films Orson Welles made, was tampered with by people who weren’t Welles, leading to the initial cut of the film not representing his vision.

The disowned version of Touch of Evil was not particularly successful, and it took a number of years before the film was re-edited and subsequently reevaluated, though this sadly happened some years after Welles himself passed away. Thankfully, that version – which came out in 1998 – can be enjoyed today, and it’s likely Welles would’ve approved of the alternate cut, at least over the 1958 original.

For as chaotic as the production of Suicide Squad was, it had nothing on the story behind the making of Justice League, which came out the year following Suicide Squad and was similarly disliked critically. It was a team-up movie for the DCEU that felt a bit rushed and haphazard, with original director Zack Snyder having to leave production, and various reshoots helmed by Joss Whedon done after he left.

Neither director had anywhere close to the same vision, and there’s also a chance Warner Bros., as a studio, had something else in mind, separate from both the directors. The fact that the epic-length Zack Snyder’s Justice League eventually came out did turn things around a little, and showed that the 2021 version that had his name attached was the one Snyder recognized as the true film. Meanwhile, there’s not much of a reason to check out 2017’s Justice League, and there are too many dissatisfied people who were part of that film’s production to count.

As previous examples might demonstrate, even if a director doesn’t like how a movie turned out, the movie is still likely to get released, given the amount of money usually spent and because plenty of people beside the director might want their work out there. But then along comes something like The Day the Clown Cried, with its director, Jerry Lewis, actually succeeding in burying the film and preventing it from getting a wide release.

It's a notorious and somewhat legendary film, despite the fact very few people have seen it, telling a story about a clown who gets persecuted and imprisoned during the Holocaust. It saw the usually comedic Lewis branching out into far more dramatic territory, but the resulting film wasn’t one he wanted anyone to see. Whether it ever sees the light of day remains to be seen, but maybe it’s been kept hidden/unreleased for a reason.

A rundown of disowned films can’t be complete without a recognition - and explanation - of the pseudonym Alan Smithee. Essentially, it was a name that directors could slap on a film they were particularly disappointed with and didn’t want to be officially linked to, even if some of these “Alan Smithee films” have ended up being not all that bad.

Unfortunately, “not all that bad” is not a series of words that can be said about The Birds II: Land's End, which was a made-for-TV movie that served as a sequel to the Alfred Hitchcock classic, The Birds (1963). It doesn’t succeed in making the titular animals unnerving like the original, and just feels slapped together and uninspired in pretty much every way, and it’s one case where it’s understandable why the director wanted some distance between himself and the film.

There’s an argument to be made that David Lynch is a little harsh on his version of Dune, because it was an admirable attempt to get a difficult-to-adapt novel from page to screen, condensing a huge amount of story into a single film. Really, the cramming of so much book into one movie is the main thing that holds it back, with Denis Villeneuve’s duology (2021-2024) clearly benefitting from having a good deal more time to breathe.

Lynch remains critical of 1984’s Dune, though, perhaps for similar reasons to Kubrick and Spartacus: he’s a filmmaker with a distinct voice and his films often feel distinctly his own, so lacking control and being so precise a filmmaker would be frustrating. That being said, more of Lynch’s sensibilities shine through in Dune than Kubrick’s did in Spartacus, and the film overall – while undeniably messy – has its fair share of moments, and is still probably worth a watch for fans of science fiction movies.

