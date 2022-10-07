The news of Bassam Tariq leaving the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment Blade was shocking given that the project was supposedly just weeks away from shooting. The concept of such an enormous film losing its director at such a precarious moment in pre-production, or even during shooting itself, sounds like such a monumental development that it can’t possibly be common. However, anyone who follows the film industry will know that Tariq is far from an anomaly.

Over the years, countless directors have left big blockbusters they were supposed to direct shortly before or during shooting for a multitude of reasons. The most common reason tends to be differences in creative visions between the filmmaker and the production’s producers, but countless other problems can emerge too when it comes to getting motion pictures of this scale off the ground. Getting the chance to direct a blockbuster may sound like a dream come true on paper, but for these filmmakers, it turned into such a hassle that there was no choice but to walk away.

Terence Nance on Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Initially, Space Jam: A New Legacy seemed poised to be connected to some groundbreaking talent. Acclaimed indie director Terence Nance was selected to helm the project and his attachment to the project lasted a few weeks into A New Legacy’s principal photography. Nance previously expressed a passion for what a Space Jam sequel could turn into while his lifelong affection for the medium of animation also made him enthusiastic for this follow-up. Alas, none of this passion would end up on the silver screen, as Nance left the film a few weeks into filming due to creative disputes with Warner Bros. Malcolm D. Lee eventually took over directing A New Legacy while cryptic comments on Nance’s official website offer some glimpse into what led to him leaving this costly blockbuster.

John D. Hancock on Jaws 2 (1978)

Whoever took on directing Jaws 2 was going to have enormous shoes to fill thanks to how much of an impression Steven Spielberg’s filmmaking in the original Jaws left on pop culture. John D. Hancock decided to take on that challenge, with the filmmaker opting to differentiate his vision of Jaws 2 from its predecessor by embracing a darker tone. Hancock stuck around on Jaws 2 long enough to direct its first few weeks of shooting. However, after having creative differences with the producers and experiencing immense difficulties in the shoot, Hancock left the feature and Jeannot Szwarc stepped in to steer the ship into theaters.

Justin Lin on Fast X (2023)

After having directed five installments of the Fast & Furious franchise already, it seemed like a no-brainer that Justin Lin would be sticking around for the saga’s tenth installment, Fast X. For a moment, he was indeed behind the camera on this entry in the series, but he left the feature shortly into its principal photography. It was later revealed that this fixture of the Fast & Furious universe left after disagreements with Vin Diesel, with this friction proving severe enough to pump the brakes on Lin’s presence in this saga.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller on Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

After crushing it on two Jump Street films and The LEGO Movie, it only made sense that Phil Lord and Chris Miller would graduate as filmmakers to the level of live-action blockbusters. The opportunity to do so came with Solo: A Star Wars Story, which seemed like the perfect chance for the duo to blend their style of filmmaking with a massive pop culture property. Lord and Miller served as directors for four months of the shoot before suddenly getting fired from Solo. It was a nearly unprecedented move that saw the filmmakers of a massive movie getting let go so deep into that film’s principal photography. Ron Howard would eventually take over Solo while Lord and Miller attributed this whole ordeal to the duo and Lucasfilm having different visions for Solo that just couldn’t be reconciled.

Jack Bender on Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

For the fourth iteration of the Jack Ryan film series, Paramount Pictures was looking to Star Trek leading man Chris Pine to bring this franchise back from the dead. Paramount wasn't just looking at its leading man as a way to connect the Jack Ryan series to then-red-hot talent. The studio also signed on Jack Bender to direct the project, with this helmer being most famous for directing countless episodes of Lost. In the early months of 2012, though, just as the project that would become Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit was preparing to begin filming, Bender left the production. It was a blow to this reboot, though the feature would eventually get another prolific filmmaker in the form of Kenneth Branagh.

Mark Romanek on The Wolfman (2010)

The 2010 Universal Monsters feature The Wolfman had a tortured road to the silver screen, with one of its most notable setbacks involving original director Mark Romanek. This filmmaker had grand ambitions for a modern take on this classic beast, particularly in injecting some thematically hefty sensibilities into what could’ve been a hollow gorefest. Unfortunately, Universal Pictures did not have the same ambitions for The Wolfman and found Romanek’s ideas too radical. He would leave the project at the start of 2008, with Joe Johnston hired shortly afterward to replace him on the feature just a few weeks before The Wolfman started shooting in March 2008. Getting a new director in place would not be the end of The Wolfman’s woes, though, as the project would continue to be plagued by problems long after Romanek left.

Patty Jenkins for Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Before she was set up as the director of Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins was initially slated to direct Thor: The Dark World for Marvel Studios. Just a few months after she was hired for the gig, though, Jenkins walked away from the feature, opening up the door for Alan Taylor to take the reins on this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jenkins would later reveal that she didn’t believe she could make a good movie out of the screenplay Marvel insisted on using for this Thor adventure, which led to her departure. Considering this allowed Jenkins room to helm Wonder Woman, it’s safe to say things worked out as they should have.

Rick Famuyiwa for The Flash (2023)

Image Via Warner Bros.

One of the earliest directors attached to The Flash, Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa was assigned to helm the scarlet speedster’s inaugural solo movie back in 2016. Though he showed up at the 2016 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con with other DC Extended Universe filmmakers to talk up the movie, Famuyiwa would leave the project in October 2016. Would that were the end of all of The Flash’s woes as a movie…

Tim Miller for Deadpool 2 (2018)

Tim Miller was first hired to direct Deadpool all the way back in April 2011. He stuck around on the feature through years of ups, downs, and false starts. His commitment to this project paid off and then some once Deadpool hit theaters in February 2016 and became a monster hit. Though it initially seemed like a foregone conclusion he’d come back to direct a Deadpool sequel, Miller eventually parted ways from Deadpool 2. Shortly after leaving the gig, Miller clarified that rumors about reasons for his departure including him wanting to make a costly Deadpool follow-up were untrue. Miller did not, however, offer up specifics for why he left a franchise he once seemed intertwined with.

Edgar Wright for Ant-Man (2015)

The saga of Edgar Wright’s Ant-Man dates back to before even the debut of the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Announced as one of the very first projects from Marvel Studios, Wright’s take on this tiny superhero was in the works for years, but it gained new momentum after Wright finished The World’s End. Wright was still in the director’s chair when Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, and Evangeline Lilly got cast in the feature’s lead roles before he departed the project in May 2014 two months before it was set to start filming. Wright would later look back on the factors that led to him leaving Ant-Man by saying “I really wanted to make a Marvel movie, but I don’t think they wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie.”

Danny Boyle for No Time to Die (2021)

Danny Boyle once seemed poised to graduate from helming acclaimed dramas to directing an entry in one of the biggest movie franchises of all time when he was called up to direct the movie that would become No Time to Die. The choice made quite a bit of logical sense, especially since Sam Mendes previously fared so well transitioning from darker dramas like American Beauty to Skyfall. Unfortunately, Boyle’s vision for the project would never be realized as he left the production after constant arguments over the script with the producers of this feature.

Colin Trevorrow for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Before Star Wars: The Force Awakens even hit movie theaters, Disney/Lucasfilm announced that Colin Trevorrow would be helming the concluding entry in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. There was a lot of buzz surrounding this hiring, but Trevorrow would eventually depart the project, reportedly due to creative disagreements with Lucasfilm brass. A script for Trevorrow’s Star Wars film, which would’ve been called Duel of the Fates, has leaked online, giving fans a chance to see how this saga could’ve ended.