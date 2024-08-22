Many directors view their films as their children; ideas are born, developed over time and finally released into the world. Sure, having many children means there's more to love, but fewer children means more attention and time dedicated to a smaller group. In simpler terms, sometimes less can be more.

Whether it's a preference or the result of external circumstances, some of the world's most prolific directors have less than 10 feature films under their belt. Some veteran directors relish their time between movies — Terrence Malick famously took twenty years between Days of Heaven and The Thin Red Line — while younger, bright minds enjoy the spotlight in the early stages of their careers. Whatever the reasoning, these are the greatest filmmakers who have directed 10 movies or fewer.

10 Robert Eggers - 3 Movies

'The Witch' (2015), 'The Lighthouse' (2019), 'The Northman' (2022)

Robert Eggers is an American screenwriter and director from New York City. He began his career directing and providing production design for theater. Eggers then went on to direct his debut feature, The Witch, a period-horror set in 16th-century New England. The Witch was met with critical praise and financial success while also considered one of the best horror efforts of the 2010s.

Eggers has since directed two more movies, The Lighthouse and The Northman, both received positively. Eggers has an exceptional eye for detail — all of his movies simply look fantastic, a result of his professional experience in production design. Eggers also has a history of directing fantastic performances and crafting dark, fairy-tale-like narratives that prompt discussion among viewers and fans alike. His next feature, the highly anticipated Nosferatu starring Bill Skarsgård, is slated for a December 2024 release, and it's likely to be another impressive notch in Eggers' belt.

9 Ari Aster - 3 Movies

'Hereditary' (2018), 'Midsommar' (2019), 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Ari Aster is an American director and screenwriter from New York City. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Santa Fe and is also a graduate of the American Film Institute Conservatory. Not only is Aster well-educated, but he also expresses a degree of confidence not often found in filmmakers with only three features to their name.

At the young age of 38, Aster has already developed a trio of acclaimed horror efforts that have established him as one of the brightest filmmakers working today. His directorial debut, Hereditary, is widely recognized as one of the best horror movies of the 21st century. All three of his movies have been met with some degree of critical acclaim and fans of film are eagerly awaiting his next project. It's always exciting when Aster brings his most twisted visions to life.

8 Satoshi Kon (1963-2010) - 4 Movies

'Perfect Blue' (1997), 'Millennium Actress' (2001), 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003) 'Paprika' (2006)

Satoshi Kon was a Japanese writer, director and animator from Sapporo, Hokkaido. He graduated from an arts university and specialized in graphic design. Kon began his career as a manga artist and animator of anime before directing his debut feature film, Perfect Blue. Kon built up an impressive filmography before passing away at the age of 46 in 2010.

Undoubtedly, Satoshi Kon is one of the most influential filmmakers in animation. His debut movie, Perfect Blue, is widely regarded as an anime classic and one of the greatest animated movies ever made. His last feature film, Paprika, is regarded just as highly for its stunning visuals and boundless creativity. Add Tokyo Godfathers and Millennium Actress (2001) to his four movie filmography, and you have a creative mind that made only masterworks that continue to inspire, and his influence lives on even today.

7 Jonathan Glazer - 4 Movies

'Sexy Beast' (2000), 'Birth' (2004), 'Under the Skin' (2013), 'The Zone of Interest' (2023)