When looking back at certain filmmakers' pasts, it's quite interesting to see the line of work they've made over the years. There are many directors that stick to a similar format and style, however, there are others who have made a wide variety of very different films, consisting of extremely different genres. Sometimes these directors stick to their usual style of creating compelling pictures within a variety of genres, and others you can barely even tell were made by the same person.

RELATED: 8 Surprising Times Directors Completely Changed Movie Genres

Some directors have had a truly weird roster of features, whether it's the multiple great genre-bending films from Stanley Kubrick; or the more recent example of George Miller. Miller's new film Three Thousand Years of Longing is one that has a very fun energy and tone but is quite a contrast compared to some of his other films.

George Miller

Miller is most famous for directing the Mad Max franchise, with the fourth installment of Mad Max: Fury Road being his crowning achievement and a universally loved action flick. With this background of intense blood-pumping action, you would never expect Miller to be associated with many children's movies, as the director of Happy Feet and the producer of Babe (as well as the director of its sequel).

He's a director that clearly has a lot of jarring contrast when it comes to comparing all the films from his catalog. Even Miller's most recent film Three Thousand Years of Longing feels very different from a lot of movies he has previously made. This just showcases the weird deviation between all of his films, whether that be high-stakes action, bubbly kids' movies, or fantastical romances.

Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle is known for his imposing style, however, has made a ton of creative differences with his style of filmmaking over the years. He isn't necessarily known for his specific genre films as his films are always a blend of many categories. All of Boyle's films are fun and engaging because of the subversions that act upon typical tropes.

RELATED: 9 Criminally Underrated Movies From Oscar-Winning Directors

He started off his career with the grungy nature of Trainspotting and 28 Days Later, however, began to evolve his style to more accessible, yet still engaging features such as Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours and even most recently has even made a semi-musical called Yesterday. These are just a few of Boyle's great titles within an amazing roster of films.

Terry Gilliam

Terry Gilliam has directed a number of films that are quite unlike one another, it's truly remarkable how he's managed to helm so many films consisting of an odd mix of styles and genres. 12 Monkeys is nothing like Monty Python and the Holy Grail and that is nothing like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. All amazing films, but all very different.

Every single one of Gilliam's films feels like its own thing, while other filmmakers can make multiple genre films with a similar style, Gilliam is able to absolutely transform his technique based on the type of film he's making. This just shows how great of a director he is, as he is able to make something grand and special with any source material.

Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is a filmmaker that has truly done it all. Despite his controversies, there's a reason why he's held in high regard when it comes to suggesting the best directors of all time. He truly changed the landscape of filmmaking, with an exceptional roster of films that still feel ahead of their time to this day. The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Full Metal Jacket are just a sliver of the many amazing films to come from the masterful mind of Kubrick.

RELATED: The Art of Filmmaking: 10 Great Visual Trademarks of 10 Accomplished Directors

Kubrick has an excessive amount of range within the genres of films he has covered. Any primary genre of film has its own "Kubrickian" interpretation, whether that be drama, horror, or even comedy. He was a filmmaker that managed to have a great scope of films over an even greater scope of genres, with all of them feeling extremely fresh and unique in their own aspects.

Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze doesn't have a lot of films under his belt, but out of those few, most of them are extremely stylistic masterpieces, consisting of highly different techniques and tones. He has explored a weird blend of genres including endearing fantasies, compelling romances, and experimental meta-comedies. His earlier work includes the highly chaotic coils of Being John Malkovitch and Adaptation, while his later films are quite a contrast as they are more mellow and calming, consisting of Where the Wild Things Are and Her.

Despite only making a few films, Jonze has made his mark in many other mediums. He is a producer and actor that has been involved with many films, with one of his notable roles starring in the hilarious Jackass films. He has also directed a number of other projects excluding his films. These include music videos, comedy specials, short films, and even a documentary. He is a person that has an immense range of talent no matter what medium he explores and anything he does is highly intriguing.

Ang Lee

From the amazing character exploration of Brokeback Mountain, to the mystical voyage of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, to the bizarre 2003 rendition of Hulk; Ang Lee has truly made a bunch of films that differ from each other tremendously. There is an extremely huge gap between his cheesy action films and his genuine emotional journeys, which makes his filmography look oddly humorous.

While not all of his films hit the mark, Lee still has proven himself as a great filmmaker capable of making some true classics. His huge Oscar contenders such asLife of Piand Brokeback Mountain will forever be remembered as great films that many people personally resonate with, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon will always be a martial arts masterpiece.

KEEP READING: 10 Non-American Directors Who Have Directed Hollywood Movies