Often, when you see a director who has built a strong and distinctive style and filmography that set them apart from the rest, you'll find that they tend to work with the same team. Actors, cinematographers, composers, and the like all build up their artistic voices through their common collaborations with a filmmaker.

Many celebrated directors have spent their careers often working with the same creative team. It's how Wes Anderson has made his style so strong and instantly recognizable and how the legendary Ingmar Bergman made his body of work feel like one large, cohesive whole. These relationships, often spanning decades, are essential for an auteur to construct a filmography that sticks in audiences' minds.

10 Werner Herzog

You might be more familiar with German auteur Werner Herzog for his acting work on over 150 films, but he's just as fruitful of a filmmaker. He has made 20 fiction feature films and 31 feature documentaries, and he's praised as one of the most important directors to ever come out of Germany.

Herzog's tumultuous partnership with Klaus Kinski alone is enough to land theirs as one of the most iconic actor-director collaborations in cinema history, as seen in movies like Aguirre, the Wrath of God and Fitzcarraldo. Herzog also tends to work with editors like Joe Bini and composers like Popol Vuh, resulting in a most interesting body of work that deserves more attention from the general public.

9 Richard Linklater

Known for his realistic approach to stories and uniquely naturalistic style of filmmaking, Richard Linklater is a director that most people either love or hate. But when he has made movies as great as the Before trilogy and Boyhood, he makes it hard to hate him.

When you watch a Linklater film, you're bound to see a familiar face, like that of Ethan Hawke or Jack Black; or recognize the camerawork of his common collaborator Lee Daniel. It's no surprise that he has built such an extensive family since all his movies feel fittingly intimate and welcoming.

8 Quentin Tarantino

Nowadays, there are few American filmmakers as respected as Quentin Tarantino. The writer-director has made some of the most iconic masterpieces in recent times, from Pulp Fiction to Inglourious Basterds.

Tarantino is known for his tightly written characters and sharp dialogue, excellent sense of pacing, enthralling stories grounded in reality, and graphic depiction of highly-stylized violence. None of this would be possible without common partners like Samuel L. Jackson and editor Sally Menke, a community that has helped Tarantino become the icon of cinema that he is today.

7 Tim Burton

For those who enjoy dark stories with a moody atmosphere and high-contrast mise-en-scène inspired by the classics of yesteryear, Tim Burton is their ideal match. The director has a style unlike anyone else's, and the team he gathers for his legendary films, from Batman and Batman Returns to Edward Scissorhands, is a large reason.

It's a well-known fact that it's rare to find a Burton movie that doesn't feature Johnny Depp or Helena Bonham Carter or a score by the great Danny Elfman (one-half of one of the best director-composer collaborations ever). You always know what you're getting into with this artist's films, and it never gets old to see all these familiar faces.

6 David Lynch

When it comes to cinematic surrealism, you'll hardly find a modern director that has brought more to the table than David Lynch. The vast majority of his movies are bizarre mind-benders with impossible-to-follow stories, most featuring the work of artists that almost feel like Lynch's family.

Actors like Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, and creatives like the late composer Angelo Badalamenti, have all helped Lynch craft staples of the genre like Eraserheadand Inland Empire. This sense of familiarity certainly helps to make his filmography more accessible, where otherwise it would feel much more impenetrable.

5 Ingmar Bergman

The best-known Swedish director, Ingmar Bergman, didn't just revolutionize European cinema. He defined an entire generation of filmmakers, and the influence of his quasi-poetic writing and directing style can still be felt in international independent cinema today.

In his films, Bergman explored themes like the crushing weight of existence and faith in the face of the harshest circumstances, all in fascinating ways. In this mission, he was aided by a team of actors that appear in pretty much all of his films, from Liv Ullmann to Max von Sydow, and other artists like the director of photography Gunnar Fischer.

4 Wes Anderson

There are very few directors with a style as consistent across their entire filmography as Wes Anderson's. From his outstanding debut, Bottle Rocket, to his most recent outing, Asteroid City, he has become one of the most popular and widely beloved filmmakers working today.

There are many trademarks that make a Wes Anderson movie instantly recognizable: Themes of family and connection, a signature blend of humor that you won't find anywhere else, and—of course—recurring collaborators. Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, and Alexandre Desplat are all common denominators among all his equally entertaining films.

3 Alfred Hitchcock

There's a good reason why Alfred Hitchcock is considered the master of suspense—Plenty of good reasons, in fact. Starting in the silent era of cinema, he made some of the craft's most iconic masterpieces, from well-known ones like Vertigo and Psycho to criminally underrated ones like Rope.

Hitchcock did it all. He explored all kinds of genres, framing devices, and stories over the course of his decades-spanning career, resulting in a delightfully varied body of work. Throughout it, you'll find familiar faces like those of legendary actors Jimmy Stewart and Ingrid Bergman.

2 Akira Kurosawa

There have been many outstanding Japanese directors over the years, but few have come close to the level of greatness of Akira Kurosawa, who many would say is arguably the greatest filmmaker to ever live.

From masterful landmarks of the samurai subgenre like Seven Samurai to more traditional dramas like High and Low, Kurosawa made films whose influences can be felt in more modern movies than you may think. In these enthralling classics, you'll always find someone you remember, like Toshirō Mifune and Tatsuya Nakadai.

1 Martin Scorsese

Many would argue that Martin Scorsese is the greatest director working today, and that wouldn't be the case without his loyal team: actors like Robert De Niro, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, and cinematographer Michael Chapman are but a few of its members.

Having such a consistent family of artists has allowed Scorsese to have one of the most versatile and chameleonic voices of pretty much any auteur in history, with a style that adapts to every story he happens to work on. Seeing what he and his team have in store for audiences on each outing is always a treat.

