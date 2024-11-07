A group of badass women are kicking butt and taking names in Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer and poster for Dirty Angels. Set to arrive in cinemas on December 13, Nu Boyana Film Studios and Lionsgate’s latest high-octane thriller is filled to the brim with pulse-pounding action sequences and a dramatic storyline about a group of female soldiers who put their everything on the line to protect a group of innocent kids. Leading the charge is a call sheet that includes Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black).

The year is 2021 and the United States has just made the decision to remove itself from Afghanistan. Following a fictional team of female soldiers, Dirty Angels sees a dedicated troop put themselves back in harm’s way to rescue a handful of teens who have found themselves trapped between ISIS and the Taliban. Dressed as medics, the women infiltrate the incredibly dangerous location and do what they can to ensure that the kids make it home safely.

The feature is the latest to hail from filmmaker Martin Campbell, with a script from Alissa Sullivan. With a natural knack for standing behind the helm of action-centered features, Campbell has previously lent his vision to other titles, including Memory, The Protégé, Green Lantern, The Mask of Zorro, and both James Bond films, GoldenEye and Casino Royale, the latter of which saw the director pair with Dirty Angels star, Green. Filling out the ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Reza Brojerdi (Boy Kills World), Rona-Lee Shimon (Black Lotus), JoJo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Emily Bruni (Catherine the Great), Christopher Backus (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Laëtitia Eïdo (Fauda), Zoha Rahman (Spider-Man: Far From Home) and Edmund Kingsley (An Ordinary Man).

The Studio Behind ‘Dirty Angels’

With Lionsgate distributing, Dirty Angels hails from Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Film Studios. The company has produced a handful of recognizable titles in recent years, including Hellboy: The Crooked Man, The Bricklayer, Expend4bles, Cobweb, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Angel Has Fallen, and Rambo: Last Blood. Along with the war-themed thriller, other movies coming out from Nu Boyana Film Studios include David Sandberg’s star-studded Kung Fury 2 and M.J. Bassett’s highly-anticipated sword and sorcery flick, Red Sonja.

You can check out the exclusive first-look at the trailer for Dirty Angels above and scroll down to see the explosive debut poster. Then, mark your calendar for December 13 when the female-fronted thriller arrives in cinemas.