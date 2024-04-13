The Big Picture Penny is a crucial character in Dirty Dancing, and her storyline is the most important and poignant part of the movie.

The taboo topic of Penny's abortion serves as an important social commentary in the film.

Penny's storyline, while overshadowed by the main romance, sheds light on real-world issues and deserves closer attention.

Dirty Dancing is one of the most beloved and iconic films of the 80s, and for good reason. From a phenomenally catchy soundtrack to a stunning and nostalgic setting. But the most notable part of the movie, of course, is that of the love story between Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze). Their romance begins with the pair at heads with one another. They’re not exactly rivals or enemies, but they also don’t particularly like each other. But Johnny needs help and Baby is the one who can offer it to him. And so, he teaches her a dance routine and through it, they fall for one another. Their relationship goes from simply professional, an instructor/instructee relationship, and slowly blossoms into something more. The two come from different worlds. Baby is from a well-off family who are on vacation at Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills. Johnny is living from cheque to cheque, on the staff of Kellerman’s working as a dance instructor. Together they offer each other what the other needs. Baby craves freedom, a life different from the route she’s destined to go down. Johnny craves real love, someone who wants him for more than his body and sees him for who he truly is. It’s a beautiful love story, endearing and swoon-worthy, but as lovable as the couple are, there’s one storyline that tends to stick out even more: Penny’s (Cynthia Rhodes) pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

Dirty Dancing Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Release Date August 21, 1987 Director Emile Ardolino Cast Jennifer Grey , Patrick swayze , Jerry Orbach , Cynthia Rhodes , Jack Weston , Jane Brucker Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Eleanor Bergstein Studio Vestron Pictures Ltd. Tagline Have The Time Of Your Life

Penny Is One of 'Dirty Dancing’s Most Important Characters

Penny is introduced early on in the movie when Baby and her family first arrive at Kellerman’s. She’s teaching a dance class, her bubbly personality drawing all eyes to her with ease. We see her again later on when she and Johnny are performing at the resort. Baby sees them dancing and asks Neil (Lonny Price) who they are. He replies that they’re the dance people, which piques Baby’s interest. Later in the night, when she’s out on a walk around the lot, she bumps into Billy (Neal Jones) who’s carrying an unusual amount of watermelons. She offers to help and he begrudgingly agrees, taking her to the place where the staff dance after hours – dirty dance to be specific. Baby is mesmerized as she watches them, even more so when Penny and Johnny waltz their way into the place, moving like the magnetic pros they are. Johnny and Baby have their first true interaction here when Johnny pulls her out onto the dance floor and teaches her how to dance like the rest of them. It’s steamy while maintaining a sense of innocence so early into the movie, but it’s a rather important scene for later on. Another night, Baby is out around the resort with Neil again, and he escorts her into the kitchen for a late-night snack. As he’s looking through the fridge, Baby hears a strange noise and pokes her head around, finding Penny crying in the pantry. She manages to keep Neil distracted and the pair leave, allowing Baby to find Billy who pulls Johnny away from the guest he’s dancing with.

The three head to the kitchen where Johnny scoops up Penny and takes her to a quiet space where they can talk. Baby asks what’s wrong with her, to which Billy informs her that “she’s knocked up.” Baby immediately assumes the baby is Johnny’s, which only serves to annoy him. Billy explains that he can get Penny an appointment with a guy who can terminate the pregnancy, but the only time he can get her to meet with him is on the night she and Johnny are scheduled to perform their gig at a neighboring lodge. Baby suggests someone else takes over, but Penny and Johnny claim no one else is available, and that if they cancel the gig, they’ll lose the gig and their pay, which is just not an option. And so, it’s suggested that Baby learn the dance and act as Johnny’s partner, which he is vehemently against. But Penny is insistent that he can teach her, that he can teach anyone, and so they agree, allowing Penny to attend her appointment. But when Johnny and Baby return from their gig they discover Penny in excruciating pain. The doctor was a fake, all he had was a dirty knife and he didn’t use anything to ease or numb the pain. She’s not faring well, an infection is surely brewing, and so, without second thought, Baby enlists her father’s help as he is an actual licensed doctor. He takes care of Penny and eases her pain, ensuring she’ll recover safely and healthily. He also assures her that she can still have children if and when she so chooses to. She makes a full recovery, of course. This is still a feel-good movie after all. But for a while, Dirty Dancing gets extremely bleak, and it’s fascinating that it had the guts to go there in 1987.

Penny’s Storyline Is More Important Than Baby and Johnny’s Love Story

While the movie focuses on Baby and Johnny as the main characters, Penny plays just as pivotal a role in the film. Without her, Baby and Johnny wouldn’t have even talked, let alone fallen in love. But more than that, her storyline is one of the most important in the film, because, while Baby and Johnny’s romance is certainly the focal point. Penny’s abortion is a glaring social commentary that was considered extremely taboo at the time of the film’s release. In fact, one could argue that Penny’s pregnancy is the real plot of the movie, not Johnny and Baby’s romance. Penny and Baby are the complete opposite of one another. Penny is working class. Baby has everything she could ever want. Baby lives in a cushy home with her family. Penny’s mom kicked her out when she was 16. And yet Baby still has the gull to tell Penny she envies her, to which Penny scoffs. More than being just a conversation-sparking plot line, Penny’s entire character is the direct opposite of Baby’s naivety. It’s something Johnny even calls her on at one point. She sees everything as good and peaceful because that’s all she’s ever known. She wants to help people and believes she can do so with anyone, even though that isn’t exactly the case. She wants to solve everybody’s problems, but she can’t. That’s why Penny’s storyline is so bleak and poignant: it’s the reality for so many.

Penny may not be the main character of Dirty Dancing, but it becomes clear with every rewatch that she’s far more important than we as an audience give her credit for. Especially in today’s day, when we’ve seemingly gone back in time rather than forward when it comes to the topic of abortion. With the recent overturn of Roe V Wade, many women now face the very same reality Penny does in the movie. Seedy doctors looking for a quick buck, unsafe protocols that could be life-threatening, all because we don’t allow women the right to choose what they feel is best for them and their bodies. It’s a sad and harsh truth, and who would’ve guessed that a movie from 1987 would be so relevant to real-world issues nowadays?

The next time you rewatch Dirty Dancing it is worth paying closer attention to Penny’s storyline. It may be difficult to do so, as Johnny and Baby are so magnetic together. But if you watch the movie through the lens of Penny, it feels like an entirely different movie. It has a hopeful sort of flare eventually, once you learn she’ll be okay, but her story is so much more tragic than you initially realize. It changes the trajectory of the movie when you pay closer attention to her character and don’t just view her storyline as a background. It’s the most important part of the movie, though it’s overshadowed by the peppy music and steamy romance, and deserves to be acknowledged as such.

