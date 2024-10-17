It's time to put on your dancing shoes and grab a watermelon. If you have those, you're ready for Dirty Dancing: The Musical. It's been announced that the 1987 film, Dirty Dancing, will be getting a Broadway musical adaptation. That's according to a press release. Lionsgate and Path Entertainment Group are working with the original writer of the movie, Eleanor Bergstein, to bring the new musical to life sometime next year.

The logline for the upcoming musical is as follows:

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will bring a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story that captured the hearts of millions around the world. Set against the backdrop of the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing follows the journey of Frances "Baby" Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle as they navigate love, passion, and personal growth. The original film celebrates themes of empowerment, independence, and the joy of dance – elements that will be present in the new stage adaptation. The new production will deliver iconic moments, unforgettable songs, and electrifying dance sequences, while reimagining key elements of the story to resonate with today's theatregoers. Fans can expect new choreography and staging concepts, and perhaps even some new songs.

What is 'Dirty Dancing' About?

Dirty Dancing follows the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman as she looks back on the summer of 1963. Baby (Jennifer Grey) soon finds herself swept off her feet (literally) in a whirlwind romance with the dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), at the resort her parents have dragged her and her sister to. The film, even with it's swoon-worthy dance scenes, is also gritty; with the characters facing realities such as an unwanted pregnancy. When Baby offers to help out Johnny and his dance partner Penny (Cynthia Rhodes), it sets off a course of events that helps everyone, most importantly Baby herself, see her as the grown woman she is, not an innocent girl everyone tries to make her out to be.

The movie concludes with not only one of the most iconic songs of all time (as it rounds out an all-around incredible movie soundtrack if you've never listened to it) but one of the most iconic dance numbers. Baby's lift has been recreated at countless wedding receptions and other special occasions to the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, just as it is in the film. Jerry Orbach, Kelly Bishop, and Jane Brucker also star in the film.

Of the upcoming musical, Bergstein says in part, "In the years after I wrote and co-produced the original film Dirty Dancing, I was grateful and astonished by the generations of audiences who responded with open hearts to the themes of honor and courage beneath the surface." She says, "Years later, sensing our audiences wanted to ‘be there’ while the story was happening, I wrote and co-produced a stage show. Its reception all over the world exceeded my sweetest dreams. Now we’ve come full circle, and with my old friend Lonny Price by my side, I’m returning to the stage with a reimagined version."

No cast has been announced, or if the music will be completely original or include covers from that iconic soundtrack. The musical is set to debut sometime in 2025. If you're missing Dirty Dancing after all of this, the movie is available to rent on Prime Video. Stay with Collider for the latest.

