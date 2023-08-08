The Big Picture Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights is a distinct and watchable film that follows the basic plot structure of the original but with its own unique flavor.

The film explores cultural and racial barriers in 1950s Cuba, adding depth and complexity to the story and creating different stakes compared to the original.

Diego Luna delivers an endearing and charming performance as the lead character, Javier, bringing youthful exuberance and heart to his dancing scenes.

Dirty Dancing is a timeless classic that has captured audience's hearts for decades. Patrick Swayze was his typical charismatic, heartthrob self and Jennifer Grey was a charming, endearing underdog. The 80s classic, with its passionate dancing and love story between two unlikely people, has left a long-lasting legacy. However, audiences are less aware that in 2004 a spiritual sequel to the film was released, and it featured a future Star Wars actor in the leading role. Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights was a reimagined telling of the original Dirty Dancing, taking the beloved story from upstate New York to 1958 Cuba, on the brink of revolution. The film starred Romola Garai and Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna. In this underrated movie, Luna plays a charming young waiter who falls for an American girl. The two connect with their dancing, even as others might disapprove of their connection. It's an underdog story about young love, bridging cultural differences, and a revolution for the heart.

What Is 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' About?

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights shares the same basic plot structure of the original, but because of its unique setting and different characters, it has its own distinct flavor that makes it completely watchable even without seeing the first film. Havana Nights follows Katey Miller, a bookish American teenager who moves to Cuba with her family because of her father's job in 1958. While there, she meets Javier Suarez (Luna), a local waiter working at the hotel to help support his family. Javier introduces her to the Cuban dance scene and the two end up bonding, choosing to sign up for a dance competition. There is conflict between Katey and her family, who disapprove of her relationship with Javier. And on the other side, Javier's brother also wants him to stay away from Katey, fearing it will bring him trouble. Nonetheless, the two develop an intimate relationship and continue to dance, regardless of anyone's objection.

The dancing is one of the clear highlights of the film. Salsa dancing was born in Cuba and its constant presence makes the movie feel alive. It's a social and sensual dance, brimming with both personal character and masterful technique. Katey and Javier's story lets viewers see dancing everywhere.There is dancing on the neighborhood streets, with children and elderly joining in. The dark nightclubs are steaming with passion and sensuality, as the best dancers of the night are crowned King and Queen of the dance floor. Even their formal dance competition is dirtied up, as Javier and Katey bring local energy to the contest.

'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights' Has Different Stakes Than the Original

Though many of the story beats in Havana Nights echo that of the original, it also presents different conflicts that make the tension feel vastly different from its predecessor. The original focused on classism between the wealthy and working class, addressing social justice elements still relevant today. However, the setting of its spiritual successor takes these themes and adds further depth and complexity. Since Havana Nights is set in Cuba the year before its revolution, there is a unique set of obstacles for Katey and Javier. There is a racial and cultural barrier between the two, in addition to their already distinct wealth gap. It's Cuban locals who are working class and looked down upon by the richer Americans. The salsa dancing of the Cubans isn't just seen as "dirty" because it's more sensual than the Foxtrot — there's also underlying racism towards them.

Javier's brother, Carlos, constantly tries to dissuade him from associating with Katey and the Americans. It's revealed in the film that a major reason for this is because Carlos is working with the revolutionaries. However, it wasn't yet time for Luna to play a revolutionary. Katey and Javier mostly stay away from getting involved in the politics of the revolution, but the building tension is apparent throughout the film. And even though they try to steer clear, they aren't exempt from the effects of that political conflict when it comes to a head. The final round of Katey and Javier's dance competition is abruptly cut off because of a fight that breaks out between revolutionaries disguised as waiters and the police. There is celebration from locals after Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista flees the country, but despite the cheers, it's a bittersweet moment for Javier and Katey. Katey's family has to leave the country, so the movie ends with her and Javier unsure if they will ever see each other again. However, while they still have the time, the two are able to go to the club where they first danced to share one more night together. It's the time of their lives, as the two are crowned King and Queen of the dance floor, the last time they share it together.

Diego Luna Is an Endearing and Charming Leading Man

Diego Luna's character is a different approach for a leading man than Patrick Swayze's in the original— but he is as endearing and charming as anyone can be. There's a difference between Swayze's brand of charisma and Luna's, which works perfectly for the film. While Johnny Castle exuded confidence and was looked up to by the other employees at the hotel, Javier is the quiet, younger brother of a revolutionary who works dutifully but inconspicuously. Javier is kind and soft-spoken, though part of that comes from the need for locals to keep their heads down and not cause trouble. That doesn't stop him from connecting with Katey through simple, chivalrous actions like walking her home when she's lost.

However, unlike when he's working at the hotel, Javier comes alive when he's dancing. There's youthful exuberance and happiness that radiates off Luna in his dancing scenes, particularly in one of the early moments in the film when he is seen dancing on the street in a community celebration. He's not a dance instructor or professional, highlighted by some of his own difficulties in preparing for their competition. But he's a phenomenal dancer nonetheless, with range and heart that makes him a pleasure to watch in whatever style of dance he does. When Katey sees him on the dance floor at a local nightclub, Javier is a sensual and masterful dancer. As the two grow closer, they share an intimate moment where they watch a video of Katey's parents ballroom dancing. Their chemistry and tension is palpable as Javier leads her in a dance without breaking his deep, personal gaze into her eyes.

Patrick Swayze Makes a Guest Appearance in 'Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights'

One of the nicest surprises in the movie is the guest appearance of Patrick Swayze. Swayze once again plays a dance instructor, but unlike the youthful bravado of Johnny Castle, he serves in more of a mentor role for this generation of dancers. Though he has limited screen time, he plays an integral role in the film as he's the one who encourages Katey to join the dance competition and gives her guidance on how to improve her dancing and connection with Javier. Like another dancer before her, Katey not only gets a lesson on dancing (she's taught about holding her frame much like Baby was) and heart from Swayze. It's a spiritual passing of the torch, as Swayze's inclusion gives the spin-off film much more credibility.

If you love Dirty Dancing, Diego Luna, and a good romantic dance film, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights should be up next on your watch list.