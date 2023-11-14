The Big Picture Dr. Houseman had valid concerns about Baby dating an older man and remained supportive despite her actions.

He showed kindness and forgiveness by helping Penny after she got sick from an illegal abortion.

Dr. Houseman admits he was wrong, and learns valuable life lessons, making him a role model for fathers.

Dirty Dancing was one of the highest-grossing films in 1987. It's about an idealistic young woman, Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Gray) going on probably the last family vacation she will ever take with her parents and sister when she meets a man who changes the way she looks at the world. This man is older and is in a different class of society, and it shapes the rest of her young life to be exposed to his world. As the story is told from Baby's perspective, we learn that the role of her father, Doctor Jake Houseman (Jerry Orbach),is mainly relegated to falling off his daughter’s pedestal by the second act.

As many of us who grew up on Dirty Dancing have children, we tend to look at Dr. Houseman a little differently than the mean, judgmental dad from a coming-of-age movie. He is a father and a doctor and was successful in both of those jobs. As we come to find, he should have some reservations about his daughter dating her enigmatic dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). As the audience, we do not hear a discussion between lovers about their age difference; but considering that her nickname is “Baby,” he had to know he was dealing with a potentially underage girl, and he decides to play dumb about it. Even if times were different, it is enough to give most parents pause. Baby just assumes it was because her father is a classist jerk, but he was really just a concerned dad.

Dr. Jake Houseman is an Understanding Father in Dirty Dancing

Lisa (Jane Brucker) seems to be jealous that her sister is their parents’ favorite and is taking advantage of being somewhat ignored and losing her virginity. She is getting involved with the lothario, Robbie Gould (Max Cantor). Teenaged Baby (whose age is not completely specified) is running around with an older, more experienced, grown man behind her parents’ backs. Although Baby and Johnny’s ages were only implied, Baby does discuss going to college or joining the Peace Corps in the Fall, so she is probably seventeen or eighteen years old.

There's also the alternate title, I Was a Teenage Mambo Queen, which was created since the censorship officers were hesitant and assumed it was a porn film. So it is well established that she's a teenager. Swayze was also 34 at the time of filming and, while Johnny didn't pass for 21 by any stretch of the imagination, he's thought to be about 24. Regardless, Johnny is a grown man and Baby is a teenager. To the film’s everlasting credit, they hired an actress that wasn’t too young as Grey was 26 at the time of filming.

Naturally, children separate themselves from their parents. In doing so, they have to figure out what their boundaries are going to be and push back against what they are taught. It is all a part of growing into adulthood. Baby, in particular, states in the introduction that she never thought she would find a man who would measure up to her father. She needs separation from him and seems to be looking for a way to do so, deliberately. Some children take up drinking or smoking. Some move hundreds of miles away. Some start to date older and/or inappropriate partners. Baby is in the latter category.

Baby is putting undue blame on her father. Likewise, some parents take this phase in their children’s lives personally. Dr. Houseman was not one of these parents. In fact, he didn’t get upset with her after her outburst about how he let her down, or criticize her for dating a man behind his back. He stayed calm and did what was right.

Dr. Jake Houseman Saves Penny’s Life in Dirty Dancing

Johnny’s dance partner, Penny (Cynthia Rhodes), realizes she is pregnant with Robbie's baby. Sadly, he's denying that the baby is his leaving the baby without a father. With no way to provide for the baby nor the ability to dance, she's in a bad situation. When her dance crew realizes that one of their own is in trouble, they all rally around her. Baby, wanting to prove that the crew’s notions about her are wrong, asks her dad for the money they need to terminate Penny’s pregnancy.

He gives Baby the 250 dollars and only asks if it's for something illegal, to which, Baby lies and says no. When Penny gets sick from the illegal abortion that was performed with a “dirty knife and a folding table,” Dr. Houseman comes to her rescue. He is very kind to Penny and upset with Baby because she lied and got Penny in trouble. All of this is understandable once people have jobs and families. He was concerned about his hard-earned career, and he worried that his daughter was in over her head.

Of course, Baby, in her sophomoric state of confusion, turns the predicament around on her dad. She says that he lets her down, but that begs the question of how. He comes through for her when she needs him: not only by giving her the money, but by cleaning up the aftermath. She still isn’t mature enough to see it.

Dr. Jake Houseman Admits When He's Wrong in Dirty Dancing

He even apologizes and admits he was wrong about Robbie and Johnny. He tells Robbie off for what he did to Penny. He apologizes to Johnny for judging him without giving him a chance and for thinking that he got Penny in trouble. While it is true that he made a knee-jerk reaction to Baby’s decision to date Johnny, dads have disliked their daughters’ boyfriends for a lot less.

With that said, the movie rests on him learning this valuable life lesson, and he does. In his patience with his daughter and supporting her instead of pointing the finger of blame, not only does Dr. Houseman serve as a cornerstone character of the film, but he also gives a new generation of men goals as a father. It all made sense at the time. We watched Baby blame Dr. Houseman and it seemed fine. He seemed an easy enough scapegoat. Now that we're wiser, we know the line between hero and villain isn’t cut and dry.

This is especially true in Dirty Dancing, where we're supposed to believe that the working class is more honest. But where does that leave Baby? She lied and is from a well-to-do family. What about Johnny, who's from among the working class? Are we to ignore that he was entertaining the affections of a potentially underage girl? Perhaps the film is more complex than we originally thought.

Dirty Dancing is available to rent on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

