Dirty Dancing is known for its fiery passion on screen, shared between co-stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Part of that passion came from behind-the-scenes, but not in the way you would think. Grey and Swayze shared an intense relationship, but much of it came from rifts and tension. The two had a somewhat rocky experience while filming the now iconic 80s romance film, and would often step on each other's nerves.

While the two made it through production and in their later years shared no bad blood, it was not all sunshine and roses on set. Due to a previous feud when Swayze and Grey acted in Red Dawn together, it threatened the very Dirty Dancing we know today. Grey has since revealed how the two would butt heads on set, and how her bad experiences in Red Dawn meddled with Swazye's chances of getting his star-making role of Johnny Castle.

Dirty Dancing Is a Romance Classic, Despite Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's Rocky Relationship

Prior to Dirty Dancing, Swayze had struggled to find his footing in the industry as a leading man. He had a supporting role in Francis Ford Coppola's film, The Outsiders, and then starred in the dystopian war film, Red Dawn. In the Emile Ardolino directed, Kenny Ortega choreographed dance classic, both Grey and Swayze finally got their big break, and made it to the big leagues. But, Swayze almost never got a chance to become a Hollywood star due to his rifts with Grey on Red Dawn. The daughter of Oscar-winning actor, Joel Grey, Grey had been cast in Dirty Dancing prior to Swayze, and it was her big announcement that she was a major contender in the leading actress arena. Swayze's extensive dance training and bad boy persona instantly turned him into a heartthrob as Johnny begruginly teaches Baby how to ballroom dance, and his chemistry with Grey made them a swoon-worthy couple.

While watching Johnny and Baby turn from enemies to lovers is heartwarming, off-screen, the actors were far from being good pals. Due to their past encounters and varying work-ethics, the pair didn't get along. Swayze discussed how he would become aggravated with Grey as a professional dancer himself, and the difficulties he faced while working with her: “When we’re doing those dance sequences, and everything, and she’s crying, and she’s giggling, those moments really work because they’re real. They just took pieces of Patrick and Jennifer, working together as attempting to be a dance team, and my frustration. My real frustration. I’m trying to keep this girl serious. I’m trying to keep her from crying, trying to keep her focused, to get past her fear and her ego…"

Patrick Swayze Almost Didn't Get Cast in 'Dirty Dancing' Due to a Feud With Jennifer Grey on 'Red Dawn'

In recent years, Jennifer Grey hasn't shied away from discussing her tumultuous relationship with Patrick Swayze. Grey previously had a supporting role in Red Dawn as the unruly and wild, Tony. Alongside Swayze, the two played teenage guerrillas in a fictional World War Three, and they had a clear chemistry that foreshadowed the success of their next feature. But, the feud began brewing during the movie's shoot, and Grey described Swayze as an unprofessional troublemaker.

Grey and Swayze's relationship then threatened his chances of getting the lead role in Dirty Dancing opposite the already cast Jennifer Grey. Grey didn't want to work with Swayze again after what she dealt with during Red Dawn. Discussing the shoot of the war film, she said, “Patrick was playing pranks on me and everybody…It was just, like, macho, and I just couldn't take it. I was just like, 'Please, this guy, that's enough with him.' "

Due to their feud on Red Dawn, Swayze apologized to Grey prior to his screen test for Dirty Dancing in hopes of making amends with the actress. In Grey’s words, Swayze said "'I love you, I love you, and I’m so sorry. And I know you don't want me to do the movie…And he got the tears in his eyes. And I got the tears in my eyes — not for the same reason. I was like, 'Oh, this guy's working me…And he goes, 'We could kill it — we could kill it if we did this.’” The pair did their screen test, and the rest is history. Swayze’s dancing skills and Grey’s charming innocence were the perfect formula to create one of the biggest hits of the late 80s, and the movie is cemented in pop culture.

Swayze and Grey's Feud is What Makes 'Dirty Dancing' So Great

One of the most iconic scenes from Dirty Dancing is the dance montage set to the song, "Hungry Eyes." This scene was also one of the most difficult for Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey to shoot. Coming from different classes and backgrounds, Johnny must teach Baby not only to dance, but dance well. In real life, Swayze was a professionally trained ballet dancer who grew up in the dance studio as his mother was a ballet teacher. His frustration with Grey as they filmed the choreographed moves during the montage, kept escalating, similar to Johnny's. The most famous moment comes as Johnny traces Baby's arm in a close-up shot, and she keeps laughing and breaking out of the movement. That was Grey's genuine reaction, and Swayze's real frustration bled through so much, that his improvised eye rolls and visible anger were real. The scene took about 20 takes and was kept in the film because it added to the tension between the characters. Part of why Johnny and Baby's "haters to lovers" romance is so visceral is due to the actors' intense, emotional relationship. In Grey's 2022 memoir, Out of the Corner, she wrote about their many rifts, and how if she could, she would apologize to Swayze, "I would say, 'I'm so sorry that I couldn't just appreciate and luxuriate in who you were, instead of me wishing you were more like what I wanted you to be..."

Prior to his death, he gave a revealing series of interviews to AFI, and praised Grey as an actress, and remarked how their real-life partnership reflected what the heart and soul of the film was about: "One thing that really worked beautifully was that it was really a teaching situation. I really had been a dancer my entire life. Jennifer had a great deal of natural talent, but needed to be nourished. So I think Jennifer was at that time, and still, one of the most gifted actresses around in terms of her ability to be present, in the moment, right now. And I think that’s what made Baby and her character really, really special.” This showed that, despite their early history, Swayze too shared a new-found appreciation for not only Grey, but the character of Baby as well.

