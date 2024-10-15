It's been over three decades since Dirty Dancing entered theaters. Starring Jennifer Grey and Partick Swayze, the film has become a classic icon as it managed to stay relevant in pop culture. This eventually led to the announcement of a sequel, with Grey reprising her role as Baby. But a few years have passed since the initial announcement and the actress gave an update, explaining the film's delay.

GamesRadar+ reported that Grey gave an update on Dirty Dancing's sequel during the red carpet premiere of A Real Pain. Originally, the sequel was supposed to have a February 2024 release date, but Deadline reported that it was pushed to 2025 due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to the actress, the sequel is being ironed out and those working behind the scenes want to make sure that they get the movie right before release.

"I can't tell you much about Dirty Dancing as I'm not going to make promises. I'm just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right. We can push that aside until we next time we speak when it hopefully will all be ironed out."

Dirty Dancing has been a success since its release in 1987, generating over $214 million at the Global Box Office and $3.9 million at its domestic opening. In addition, the feature earned a high critics score of 72 percent and a respectable average audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. If there is one thing this feature is notable for, it's the song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. It won numerous awards for the film, such as an Academy Award for "Best Original Song," a Golden Globe for "Best Original Song - Motion Picture," and a Grammy for "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals."

What Do We Know About 'Dirty Dancing's Sequel?

Before the sequel was announced, Dirty Dancing was given a prequel in 2004 called Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights and a movie remake in 2017. Unfortunately, both films were not well-liked by critics and fans liked the prequel more than the remake, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Due to this, it makes sense why writers and those working in pre-production want to get the sequel right.

The Dirty Dancing sequel was first announced in 2020, with Warm Bodies' Jonathan Levine set. At the moment, Grey is the only actress attached to the movie as she reprises her role of Baby. The actress has reiterated in previous interviews that she would only do the sequel if it's perfect, stating that the feature has to honor Swayze's legacy and respect the fans' relationship with the 1987 movie. So far, there is no word on what the potential plot is, as well as the names of the other cast members.

Dirty Dancing 2 has yet to reveal a new release date. In the meantime, Dirty Dancing is available to rent on Prime Video. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Dirty Dancing Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Release Date August 21, 1987 Director Emile Ardolino Cast Jennifer Grey , Patrick swayze , Jerry Orbach , Cynthia Rhodes , Jack Weston , Jane Brucker Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Eleanor Bergstein Studio Vestron Pictures Ltd. Tagline Have The Time Of Your Life Website http://lionsgateathome.com/dirty-dancing Expand

