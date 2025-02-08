Thirty-eight years after its release, Dirty Dancing continues to be a movie fans rewatch time and again. Between a spin-off movie, as well as a Broadway musical in development, there seems to be a consistent desire for more. There was also a long-awaited sequel announced officially four years ago. While fans wait for more news on it, Dirty Dancing is streaming for free now on Tubi. The film starred Jennifer Grey as Francis "Baby" Houseman and the late Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle. The film focuses on the whirlwind summer romance between Baby and Johnny, giving us the iconic line, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner."

The film has fared well over its almost 40 years, scoring 72% critics' score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and a well-loved 90% audience score. Jerry Orbach (Law & Order), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Cynthia Rhodes, Jane Brucker, and others star alongside Grey and Swayze.

The logline for the movie is as follows:

"Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she's disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she's determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer."

What Will the 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Be About?

The sequel was announced back in 2020. The movie was slated for a release last year, but there were delays due to the SAG-AFRTRA strikes in 2023. Not much is known about the plot, only that original star Jennifer Grey is heavily involved in the development of the project. She told GamesRadar in 2024, "I'm just waiting for them to really nail it down as it has to be right. We can push that aside until next time we speak when it hopefully will all be ironed out." The date the sequel was pushed back to was summer of 2025, but given that it's already February, that release window is unlikely.

Fans so far don't have a plot, or a comprehensive list of returning cast members. Jerry Orbach, who played Baby's father, passed in 2004 and Patrick Swayze passed in 2009. Could the film be released in time for the original's 40th Anniversary? It may be worth waiting until 2027 at this point, no matter where development is, to help celebrate the film's major milestone.

Dirty Dancing is now available to stream on Tubi for free. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.