David Ayer Hopes to Launch Action Franchise with ‘The Dirty Dozen’ Remake

It was recently announced that David Ayer (Bright, Suicide Squad) was in negotiations for a remake of the 1967 classic film The Dirty Dozen. The original flick was itself based on E.M. Nathanson‘s 1965 bestseller inspired by real-life World War II demolition teams who ventured into enemy territories. It centered on a group of lowlife prisoners who were turned into Army commandos only to embark on what was certain to be a suicide mission. If you’re making the connection between The Dirty Dozen and Suicide Squad, congratulations, we’re on the same page. And it seems Ayer has modern franchise plans in store for the OG (i.e. non-DC) Skwad as well.

In a chat with our own Christina Radish for Ayer’s upcoming Fox drama TV series Deputy, he teased his approach for the remake of The Dirty Dozen. First up, he confirmed that it will indeed be a modern take on the material, freeing him up from the well-trod ground that is WWII. More interestingly in this modern era, however, is that Ayer sees the remake as the first in a potential franchise. Here’s what he had to say: