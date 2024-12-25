Clint Eastwood's iconic career is somehow still ongoing, with the 94-year-old having just released his latest and reportedly final directorial effort, Juror No. 2. If you ask many of his fans, it is nigh-on impossible to pick their favorite Eastwood flick, with the legendary actor and director having applied his talents to numerous all-time greats. However, one answer that would certainly come up time and again is 1971's Dirty Harry, with the Don Siegel action thriller showcasing Eastwood in one of his best roles as the titular SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan. Well, sadly, fans of Eastwood will rue the change to 2025, with it confirmed that Dirty Harry will leave streamer Max on December 31, 2024.

A true masterpiece, Dirty Harry may have been followed by various sequels, but it is a prime example of the age-old sentiment of the original being the best. A breathless lesson in how to perfect tense action, Dirty Harry is a violent, gripping flick that has aged like a fine wine. Making $28 million at the 1971 box office, the film has reportedly earned just under $200 million in its lifetime when adjusted for inflation. Critically beloved, the movie has an 89% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an even better 90% audience score, proving just how mutual the reception is across the board. A synopsis for the movie reads:

"Cop Harry Callahan (Clint Eastwood) attempts to track down a psychopathic rooftop killer before a kidnapped girl dies. When he is found Harry abuses the murderer's civil rights putting him back on the streets. Once he is released he hijacks a school bus and Harry must go after him again. The only way to stop this vicious killer is in cold blood."

What is Clint Eastwood's Highest-Earning Movie?

Close

Given Eastwood's career has spanned many more decades than most other actors, the sheer amount of projects he has been involved in has earned him a lifetime career gross that betters most others around him. As an actor, Eastwood has earned a total of $2.4 billion worldwide, with his director credits out-earning that figure with a total of $3.3 billion. Eastwood's highest-grossing directorial effort is unsurprisingly 2014's American Sniper, with the movie totaling $547 million globally, a record for the veteran likely to never be broken. As an actor, Eastwood's highest-grossing film is 2008's Gran Torino, which earned $275 million worldwide.

Dirty Harry is officially leaving Max on December 31, 2024. You can still catch the movie on the streamer now.

Your changes have been saved Dirty Harry Release Date December 23, 1971 Director Don Siegel Cast Clint Eastwood , Harry Guardino , Reni Santoni , John Vernon , Andrew Robinson , John Larch Runtime 102 minutes

Watch on Max