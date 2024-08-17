The Big Picture Dirty Jobs features host Mike Rowe taking on challenging and dirty professions to highlight hardworking individuals in America.

A great deal of reality shows are built on putting their contestants through experiences that are either challenging, humiliating or both. But in the case of Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, host Mike Rowe intentionally takes on jobs that might be considered challenging and/or humiliating. Over the course of 10 seasons and a spinoff show, he's done everything from sweeping chimneys to making shampoo out of mud. (That's a real thing, by the way.) But one job in particular stands out — both because of what Rowe was able to show on camera, and how he credits it with shifting the scope of the series. But what, exactly, was the "dirtiest" job on Dirty Jobs?

‘Dirty Jobs’ Season 3 Had Mike Rowe Working on a Dairy Farm

The episode Rowe is referring to is "Dairy Cow Midwife," which takes place late into Dirty Jobs Season 3. Rowe heads to the Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana, where he works with Mike and Sue McCloskey. It was also one of the busiest days on the farm, according to Mike McCloskey. “I mean we must have pulled 20 calves that day. Everything about the day was interesting, eye-opening and difficult... There was blood, and it was crazy and filthy and completely not what the Discovery Channel in 2008 was all about,” he recalled.

McCloskey wasn't engaging in hyperbole. "Dairy Cow Midwife" doesn't skimp on the details when it comes to showing a calf's birth. Rowe literally gets down in the dust and hay to pull a calf out of the womb. Once he's finished, the camera zooms in on the calf's mother, who has an expression on its face that can only be described as "weary." Rowe worked with animals on previous episodes of Dirty Jobs, but never to that extent. There's another aspect of the episode, though, that ended up being more popular than anyone expected.

Birthing Cows Was the Least of Rowe's Worries on 'Dairy Cow Midwife'

Giving birth to cows wasn't the only task Rowe engaged in on Fair Oaks. "Dairy Cow Midwife" also had him performing artificial insemination, and strangely led to it becoming the most aired episode of Dairy Jobs up until that point. “It really changed the notion of curiosity over at Discovery, and it changed the kinds of stories that I was allowed to do. That opened the door to artificial insemination and once Dirty Jobs went into AI (artificial insemination) in earnest, oh, I mean, if Discovery had a head it would have exploded.” Rowe said. “We were a Jagged Little Pill and it really started on the dairy farm.” He'd continue to do episodes that featured artificial insemination, most notably the episode "Turkey Inseminator" where the process is once again covered in great detail. It just so happens that "Turkey Inseminator" was set two episodes after "Dairy Cow Midwife."

‘Dirty Jobs’ Continues To Thrive, Even Resulting in a Spinoff Show

As Dirty Jobs grew in popularity, it continued to update its format. Season 8 was titled Dirty Jobs Down Under, where Rowe and his crew traveled to Australia to complete jobs there. In 2020, the show underwent another overhaul due to COVID, renaming itself Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip; Rowe toured the California coast while reminiscing about past jobs. But the show also had its own spinoff with Billy the Exterminator, which features William "Billy" Bretherton clearing out pests while dressed like a Goth cowboy. Bretherton previously worked with Rowe on Dirty Jobs Season 1, and the fact that Billy the Exterminator lasted for five seasons (and on an entirely different network in A&E) showcases how Dirty Jobs shines a spotlight on the different types of work in America. Rowe has yet to top the Fair Oaks farm when it comes to out-dirtying himself.

