‘Dirty Money’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Exposé on “Slumlord Millionaire” Jared Kushner

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed investigative series Dirty Money, from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, returns for a second season on March 11th. The first trailer for Season 2 follows below, along with a lengthy and detailed list of episodes.

Dirty Money provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance, and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case. Dirty Money Season 2 premieres globally on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Episodes include:

The Wagon Wheel (Directed by Dan Krauss):

This is the story of how one of the world’s most revered financial institutions, Wells Fargo, came to prize growth more than almost any other metric — and how that enormous drive for growth fostered a noxious culture that led employees to commit one of the most egregious episodes of consumer fraud in U.S. history.

The Man at the Top (Directed by Zach Heinzerling):

An inside look at how billions swindled from a Malaysian Sovereign Wealth fund — known as 1MDB — were used to line the pockets of an international cast of power players, including Hollywood celebrities, Goldman Sachs executives, and the highest members of the Malaysian government. Includes a rare sit-down with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Slumlord Millionaire (Directed by Dan DiMauro and Morgan Pehme):

Dirty Money pulls back the curtain on the real estate practices of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and close advisor to President Trump, with a focus on the tenants who have dared to expose the truth about Kushner’s real estate empire.

Dirty Gold (Directed by Stephen Maing):

Follows the life cycle of gold from illegal cartel mines in South America, to U.S. financial institutions and consumer products like our cell phones — and lives, and livelihoods, devastated along the way.

Guardians, Inc. (Directed by Kyoko Miyake):

The state guardianship system is a heart-wrenching, little-known and perfectly legal way to exploit vulnerable senior citizens. Those who, against their will, fall under guardianship can find their assets seized, bank accounts frozen, and even their homes taken away —often removing them from loving families who are trying to help. Dirty Money explores the brutal business of court-enforced guardianship, a practice that often devolves into lawful corruption and exploitation in desperate need of oversight and accountability.

Point Comfort (Directed by Margaret Brown):

Dirty Money digs deep into one of the world’s biggest plastics producers — FormosaPlastics. This story is a tale of corporate, regulatory, industry and scientific malfeasance. It challenges deeper assumptions taken for granted – that our FDA is there to protect us, that the EPA knows what it’s regulating, and that the plastics in our lives are actually making our lives easier.

Dirty Money is produced by Jigsaw Productions. Executive producers are Alex Gibney, Meghan O’Hara, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello. Co-executive producers are Isaac Bolden, Brad Hebert and John Turner.