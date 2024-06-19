The Big Picture Lou Pearlman scammed millions from investors while managing iconic boybands like Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

*NSYNC member Lance Bass realized they were being exploited when each member was only paid $10,000 after years of work.

"Dirty Pop: The Boyband Scam" on Netflix will delve into the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, following previous documentaries on his crimes.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the release date for upcoming docuseries Dirty Pop: The Boyband Scam. According to Netflix’s X account, the documentary series will be dropping to the platform in around 4 weeks, on July 24, 2024. The series is set to tell the story of talent manager Lou Pearlman, the spin doctor behind many of the biggest boybands and artists of the 1990s.

Currently, little is known about the exact angle and focus of the documentary series. However, Netflix’s post on their official X account gives viewers a tease of what is to come. Describing the project, the caption reads, "The docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the ’90s including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, and O-Town."

Who Was Lou Perlman?

Lou Pearlman was an American talent manager who formed and developed pop groups such as the Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync, among others. Unbeknownst to the members of his groups, Pearlman used their names to lure people into a huge Ponzi scheme that scammed investors out of millions. Pearlman was sentenced to 25 years in jail for his crimes, having stolen over $300 million from investors.

In an interview with The Guardian, ‘NSync member Lance Bass explained the moment that he knew something was off surrounding Pearlman’s finances. Bass detailed how the group were payed $35 per day, and after three years, were invited to a dinner in 1998 to receive their piece of the pot that they had garnered across their career so far. The group were assigned $10,000 each for their years of hard work. Bass explained their reactions, saying, "That is when I knew we were being taken advantage of, there was something wrong. We immediately started calling lawyers." The group were able to void their contracts, sparking the beginning of the end for Lou Perlman’s web of financial crimes.

For viewers who are desperate to get the inside scoop on Pearlman’s criminal activities, it seems that Dirty Pop: The Boyband Scam is not the first documentary exploration of Lou Pearlman’s scams. The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, directed by Aaron Kunkel, released on March 13, 2019, also examining the rise and fall of the influential pop mogul. The film stands with a respectable Tomatometer score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was well received among audiences and true-crime fans globally.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam will be available to stream on Netflix in the US and UK on July 24, 2024.